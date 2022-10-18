Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the eight most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $910,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $601,375, $338 per square foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Arroyo Grande the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in Arroyo Grande decreased in the last week to $390. That’s $68 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Arroyo Grande was $550. The most...
Seeing smoky skies in northern SLO County? Here’s where it’s from
Air Quality Index levels were as high as 170, which qualifies as unhealthy.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles increased in the last week to $402. That’s $56 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $383. The most...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Santa Maria: what were the changes in real estate prices the week of Oct. 9?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria decreased in the past week to $331. That’s $390 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $362. In the last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 9
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last two weeks. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $573.
New Times
A recent battery storage fire sparks Morro Bay residents' concerns about energy plant plans
Since a battery storage facility in Moss Landing caught fire in September, some Morro Bay residents have lambasted plans to put something similar in place of the city's iconic smokestacks. "People were paying attention to the news [of the Moss Landing fire] and saying to the city of Morro Bay,...
The ninth annual Witches' Paddle to be held in Morro Bay
The ninth annual Witches’ Paddle is back and will be on Saturday, October 22 at 4 p.m. in Morro Bay. Organizers told KSBY they expect at least three hundred community members to join.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 10-16
On Oct. 10, Mark Thomas Skovronski, of Newark, Calif, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 10, Alejandra Juarez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 101 North...
mustangnews.net
A Look Inside the 2022 San Luis Obispo Reptile Exposition
The 2022 San Luis Obispo Reptile Exposition was held at Madonna Inn this past weekend. Many local and state vendors displayed their animals for the San Luis Obispo community. All kinds of snakes, lizards, chameleons, turtles, and other reptiles were on sale for people to take home as pets. The exposition also focused on educating the public on reptiles with live speakers and events throughout the two days.
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 10, 2022. 08:52— Albert Deonte...
Pet of the Week Ruby is a gem looking for a home on the Central Coast
Ruby is a five year old American Bulldog who is available for adoption at the Woods Humane Society Shelter in San Luis Obispo.
New Times
Central Coast winemakers celebrate their harvest and international acclaim
Fall is crush time for California's wine industry. In San Luis Obispo County, the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance celebrates Harvest Wine Month throughout October, while its rising-star sister, the San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective, rolls out Harvest on the Coast in November. Most of Paso's 200-plus wineries will...
The California Challenge Bike Ride is underway
The California Challenge Bike Ride will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.
SLO Food Bank offering community help to apply for CalFresh benefits
A number of pop-up events in November will offer community members help in applying for CalFresh benefits, the SLO Food Bank says.
calcoastnews.com
Fire damages storage containers outside hotel in San Luis Obispo
A fire broke out outside the Hampton Inn in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning, damaging mattresses that were being kept inside storage containers. Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning outside the Hampton Inn located at 1530 Calle Joaquin. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from extending to the hotel and damaging the structure. Fire personnel did not find any smoke inside the hotel.
New Times
The development proposed near Monterey Street is a danger to students
I wish to bring to your attention the Sept. 17 Architectural Review Commission hearing, when a proposed affordable housing development was discussed. The project as proposed is five stories and 106 units of housing located at the corner of Monterey Street and California Boulevard. This is a tight intersection and the northern access to San Luis Obispo High School. It is also the gateway to our town and utilized by many commuters from the north traveling on U.S. 101.
State Parks goal for reducing Oceano Dunes dust was ‘not even possible.’ So APCD changed it
California State Parks was originally ordered to reduce dust emissions coming from Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area by 50%.
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
Couple escapes early-morning fire that swept through their iconic domed house in Cambria
“At least we’re alive. We are alive, and so are our dogs. The hell with the rest of it,” one of the residents said.
