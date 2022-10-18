ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 9

A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last two weeks. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $573.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
mustangnews.net

A Look Inside the 2022 San Luis Obispo Reptile Exposition

The 2022 San Luis Obispo Reptile Exposition was held at Madonna Inn this past weekend. Many local and state vendors displayed their animals for the San Luis Obispo community. All kinds of snakes, lizards, chameleons, turtles, and other reptiles were on sale for people to take home as pets. The exposition also focused on educating the public on reptiles with live speakers and events throughout the two days.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 10, 2022. 08:52— Albert Deonte...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire damages storage containers outside hotel in San Luis Obispo

A fire broke out outside the Hampton Inn in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning, damaging mattresses that were being kept inside storage containers. Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning outside the Hampton Inn located at 1530 Calle Joaquin. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from extending to the hotel and damaging the structure. Fire personnel did not find any smoke inside the hotel.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

The development proposed near Monterey Street is a danger to students

I wish to bring to your attention the Sept. 17 Architectural Review Commission hearing, when a proposed affordable housing development was discussed. The project as proposed is five stories and 106 units of housing located at the corner of Monterey Street and California Boulevard. This is a tight intersection and the northern access to San Luis Obispo High School. It is also the gateway to our town and utilized by many commuters from the north traveling on U.S. 101.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA

