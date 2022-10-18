ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

stoughtonnews.com

Letter: Vote Yes, support SASD referendum

“I look to the future because that’s where I’m going to spend the rest of my life.”- George Burns. I am writing to support voting Yes on the two school referendum questions on the November ballot. I am a newer resident of Stoughton, but my roots here...
STOUGHTON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Madison residents speak out against proposed police budget

Residents voiced their concerns over Madison Police Department’s proposed budget at the city’s Finance Committee meeting Monday night, citing anxieties over added funding to hire six new officers. In the proposed executive operating budget, public safety and health services are set to receive $163 million of the city’s...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Echo Lake dam: Burlington voters to voice support, opposition

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Some Wisconsin voters this fall will weigh referendum questions on guns, marijuana, abortion – and even the future of a lake. These are advisory referenda, meaning the votes won't change law but will tell elected officials what voters think of the topics. Burlington voters will weigh...
BURLINGTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

County to purchase Dunn land for ‘Suck the Muck’ project

Dane County plans to purchase 128.3 acres of land in the Town of Dunn to significantly expand the Door Creek Wildlife Area and advance Dane County’s most extensive “Suck the Muck” effort to date. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the $925,000 purchase (through the 2022 Dane...
DANE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Major proposal for Oscar Mayer site would be all affordable housing

A major project featuring more than 550 units of affordable housing is being proposed as the first phase in a long-awaited redevelopment of the Oscar Mayer site on Madison’s east side. It is one of several high-density development projects in the works as Madison continues to scramble to keep pace with housing needs in the city.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
WATERTOWN, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison

MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
MADISON, WI
drydenwire.com

Wisconsin Man Charged With Fraud Scheme

MADISON, WIS. -- An Eau Claire, Wisconsin man is charged with wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering in a 25-count indictment returned on October 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison, Wisconsin. The indictment is announced by Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Traffic: County Highway H in Kewaskum down to one lane Thursday

The Washington County Highway Department announced today they will be reducing traffic to one lane over the bridge on County Trunk Highway (CTH) H east of US Highway 45 in the Town of Kewaskum tomorrow, Oct. 20. The lane closure will allow crews to seal a new concrete bridge deck.
KEWASKUM, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Restraining orders against Baraboo athletic director dismissed

BARABOO, Wis. — Three temporary restraining orders filed against Baraboo School District’s athletic director were dismissed Wednesday, online court records show. The mothers of a group of Baraboo High School students filed the orders against James Langkamp last week and called for his resignation after they said the students were forced out of a car and onto their knees. Baraboo...
BARABOO, WI
wisfarmer.com

Foremost CEO visits with Watertown dairy, explains assessment

Last week the Wisconsin State Farmer reported that Foremost Farms management sent a letter informing farmer/members that the dairy co-op will deduct 90 cents per hundredweight from member milk retroactive to September 1. The missive did not specify on how long the deduction – called an assessment – from member milk would go on.
WATERTOWN, WI
Daily Cardinal

Madison assisted living facility to end Medicaid coverage, potentially displacing dozens of residents

Assisted living facility Cedarhurst of Madison notified residents they must find new homes by Dec. 10, when the facility will stop accepting Medicaid payments. Cedarhurst Senior Living announced on Oct. 12 it is ending its relationship with My Choice Wisconsin, a managed care organization whose Family Care program oversees long-term care for elderly adults and adults with disabilities as part of Medicaid.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Agrace to open holiday pop-up thrift shop next week

MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season is right around the corner, and Agrace is giving shoppers a chance to find that special gift. Agrace will open its annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop next Thursday, featuring new and gently used items to get you into the holiday spirit. The store will be open until November 26. The shop, located at 1922 South...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Electric plane makes emergency landing on Wisconsin River

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - An electric plane made a water landing Thursday afternoon in the Wisconsin River, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, Sauk County officials received a report at 2:31 p.m. that an Ultralight electric plane had made a water landing.
SAUK COUNTY, WI

