WRAL News

18-year-old charged in Moore County shooting

ABERDEEN, N.C. — An 18-year-old was charged Wednesday four days after the shooting of a Moore County man. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Sherwood Drive in Aberdeen on Saturday, Oct. 15, where they found Michael McLaughlin, 24, with gunshot wounds. McLaughlin...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home

ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL News

'Everyone went laser-focused': 911 dispatcher recalls how emergency calls flooded in during Raleigh mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Thursday marks one week since a mass shooting clamed the lives of five people and injured two others in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. WRAL News spoke with Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center telecommunicator Tracy La Cascia, who took some of the first surge of calls on Oct. 13. She dispatched emergency medical services and police to help those in need.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police...
RALEIGH, NC
nsjonline.com

Fights in Moore County middle school caught in video

RALEIGH — Multiple videos posted by the Instagram account “Cantfinddisacc” show nearly a dozen fights recorded by students at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Moore County. The videos surfaced last week although the account now appears to have been deleted. The videos downloaded and viewed by...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
RALEIGH, NC
WLTX.com

North Carolina toddler fatally shoots himself, sheriff says

BENSON, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson on Sunday night and found a 2-year-old boy near a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
BENSON, NC
WRAL

Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County

SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
LEE COUNTY, NC
