Driver, disoriented after Knightdale crash, reaches for gun
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A man involved in a Thursday crash in Knightdale reached for a gun but never pointed it at the first responders trying to help him. Around 1 a.m., troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash at 1712 Horton Road. A...
Caught on cam: Home Depot thief knocks 82-year-old to the ground
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The Hillsborough Police Department shared an upsetting video of a Home Depot thief knocking a senior citizen to the ground. The incident occurred on Tuesday, according to police. Video shows the suspected thief pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground. Police said the suspect fled the...
18-year-old charged in Moore County shooting
ABERDEEN, N.C. — An 18-year-old was charged Wednesday four days after the shooting of a Moore County man. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Sherwood Drive in Aberdeen on Saturday, Oct. 15, where they found Michael McLaughlin, 24, with gunshot wounds. McLaughlin...
WRAL
Beloved 82-year-old man in hospital after being attacked by thief at Hillsborough Home Depot
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A Home Depot employee is in the hospital with several broken bones after being shoved down by a man stealing merchandise. A man was caught on surveillance video shoving Gary Rasor while taking pressure washers. On Tuesday, a suspect appeared to push the 82-year-old Rasor down...
Greensboro woman almost robbed after getting help with a flat tire on US-29
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's something that's happened to all of us... You get a flat tire while you're driving, and you have to pull over to change the tire. One Greensboro woman, Taneshawa Holt, did just that Tuesday night and ended up finding herself in a scary situation. “I...
Apex Friendship Middle School student hit by car in carpool area
A student was hit by a car at Apex Friendship Middle School while riding a bike, according to police.
Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home
ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
'He was not breathing': Officers rush to save life of 1-year-old boy in Harnett County
A Harnett County family is holding onto their 1-year-old son a little tighter today after two law enforcement officers saved his life. A deputy and state trooper are being called heroes for leaping into action. North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Gary Altman was finishing a traffic stop when he heard...
Parents want more safety measures as Apex student faces months-long recovery after being hit biking to school
APEX, N.C. — Families in Apex are saying students are in danger every day on their walk to school. This comes after a student at Apex Friendship Middle School ended up in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. Tuesday's crash happened at...
Moore County man charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen shooting
An 18-year-old man has been charged in a Saturday shooting in Aberdeen.
'Everyone went laser-focused': 911 dispatcher recalls how emergency calls flooded in during Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Thursday marks one week since a mass shooting clamed the lives of five people and injured two others in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. WRAL News spoke with Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center telecommunicator Tracy La Cascia, who took some of the first surge of calls on Oct. 13. She dispatched emergency medical services and police to help those in need.
Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police...
nsjonline.com
Fights in Moore County middle school caught in video
RALEIGH — Multiple videos posted by the Instagram account “Cantfinddisacc” show nearly a dozen fights recorded by students at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Moore County. The videos surfaced last week although the account now appears to have been deleted. The videos downloaded and viewed by...
Family says man killed in crash was out with a friend when shots fired at their car
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a man inside died. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road. Investigators said the car was...
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
cbs17
I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
WLTX.com
North Carolina toddler fatally shoots himself, sheriff says
BENSON, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson on Sunday night and found a 2-year-old boy near a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
WRAL
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County
SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
cbs17
2 suspects at large after man shot multiple times in targeted Zebulon shooting: police
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — An overnight shooting in Zebulon injured a 25-year-old male and started the search for two suspects, Zebulon police said Wednesday morning. Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the reported shooting scene in the 400 block of E. Stronach Avenue, a residential area off of E. Gannon Avenue.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
