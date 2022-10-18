Read full article on original website
Galena, Galena, Galena, I am tired of Galena. Most beautiful Galena, friendly Galena, scenic Galena, everything is Galena. Wake up there are plenty of cities in Illinois other than Chicago, Springfield and Galena.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Bailey criticizes poll results; Northwestern best college in Illinois; Chicago 'rattiest' city in America
As the two candidates for Illinois governor prepare to debate Tuesday night, Republican candidate Darren Bailey is discrediting a new poll showing Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the lead by 22 points. The Illinois Broadcasters Association and Research America Inc. poll shows 50% said they would vote for Pritzker if the election was held today, while 27% would vote for Bailey. Nearly 13% remain undecided. In a statement, the Bailey campaign said the results are from an internet survey and not a legitimate poll.
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Illinois
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Illinois is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
Is It Illegal In Iowa To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
Your first impulse after raking your yard may be to toss all your leaves in the trash and send them to the landfill, but there are a few reasons why you should not do that. YES! In the state of Iowa it is illegal to dispose of leaves into the landfil. After raking your leaves you must put them in a brown paper bag and purchase a sticker from the city that states the bag is full of leaves and must be recycled.
Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?
Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
