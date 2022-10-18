Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years
Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
AOL Corp
The iPad is back down to its all-time low pricing
Save $60: As of Oct. 18, the ninth generation iPad is once again only $269 at Amazon, saving you $60 (or 18%) on the best Apple tablet for most people. At full price, the iPad costs $329. We're now a full week past Prime Day 2, but Amazon hasn't quite...
Pixel 7: Where to Buy the ‘Most Powerful Google Phone Yet’
There’s a new kid on the block. Google Pixel 7, the latest phone from the Google Pixel lineup, was introduced during the Made by Google event earlier this month and released on Oct. 13. Pixel 7 is larger and faster than its predecessor. As the “most powerful Google phone yet,” Pixel 7 retails for $599 ($899 for Pixel 7 Pro) and features Google Tensor G2, an enhanced processor, custom-built with Google AI. The phone is equipped with a 6.3-inch QHD display screen, a pro-triple rear camera system and a refined design encased in a 100 percent recycled aluminum frame (available in...
Apple is reportedly slashing its iPhone 14 Plus production amid concerns of weak demand
It's looking increasingly likely that Apple may have made a mistake ditching the "mini" iPhone in favor of the larger, iPhone 14 Plus.
CNET
iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache
IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
5 reasons to buy the Apple TV 4K (2022) and 2 reasons to skip it
The small but noteworthy upgrades in the Apple TV 4K 2022 give us reason to look very closely at why you'd want to buy or skip Apple's new streaming device.
The Verge
Apple launches redesigned iPad with a bigger screen and USB-C
Apple has taken the wraps off a new iPad, and it comes with some pretty major design changes. The device has a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with flatter edges, giving it a much sleeker look and, for the first time on an iPad, moves the webcam to the longer side of the display.
CNET
Hands-On With Amazon's New Echo Dot Speakers: Should You Upgrade?
There wasn't a new Amazon Echo smart speaker on display at the online megaretailer's yearly hardware and services event last month, but Amazon did reveal a brand-new lineup of smaller-sized Echo Dot speakers, as well as a new Echo Dot with Clock and new Echo Dot Kids speakers, too. Though still available only for preorder, I got to test out the new speakers to see how they perform compared to the previous generations, and if they live up to Amazon's promises.
CNET
This Powerhouse of a Watch Is Now Half Off, Grab It for Just $150
When the TicWatch Pro 3 first came out two years ago, we were on the lookout for advanced features that the 4100 plus chip offers like an always-on processor and fitness readouts. The watch is part of Qualcomm's lineup of Snapdragon Wear and was the first Google Wear OS watch with the new 4100 chip.
laptopmag.com
Amazon October Prime Day iPad deals 2022: Last chance to save big in Prime Early Access Sale
October Prime Day iPad deals are still available. Alongside other retailers, this month, Amazon now offers Black Friday deals in October. Grabbing deals now will help you beat the stress of holiday shopping and inflation. In fact, we're seeing the lowest prices ever on select iPads today. Amazon continues to...
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: The biggest differences
Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison looks at how the latest phone from Apple compares to last year's model in terms of specs, price, features and more.
Apple Insider
Apple no longer selling 2015 Apple TV HD
Apple has discontinued sales of its fourth-generation Apple TV after unveiling the new Apple TV 4K at its Take Note event on Tuesday. Apple announced two versions of the Apple TV 4K on Tuesday, which feature an A15 processor and varying network and storage options. The introduction of the new...
TechRadar
Early Black Friday deal drops the 2022 iPad Air to its lowest price ever
October is winding down, which means early Black Friday deals are starting to pop up, and we've just spotted a cant-be-missed off on Apple's 2022 iPad Air. Amazon has the Apple iPad Air 5 on sale for $519 (was $599) (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen.
Apple's cheapest iPad now uses USB-C, leaving the iPhone as the final Lightning holdout
The entry-level iPad has conspicuously lagged behind the rest of the lineup for some time now. While the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini have all made the switch to Apple's modern design language and non-proprietary USB-C charging, the plain ol' iPad has stuck with an old-school look and Lightning charging all the way up to the ninth-generation tablet released just last year. Today, Apple announced a redesigned iPad that brings the device more in line with what we've come to expect of gadgets in the 2020s — but it also comes with a considerable price increase.
Best cheap Android tablet 2022
The Android tablet market is somewhat barren for "flagship" tablets, but the budget and the mid-range market are full of great options. Whether you want a tablet for media consumption, or one with some extra "smarts," there's something for everyone. These are our favorite cheap Android tablets.
itechpost.com
Samsung Galaxy's Bixby Feature Arrives With New One UI 5 Updates
Samsung is enhancing users' mobile experience by introducing new features, including the Bixby Text Call virtual assistant with their One UI 5 update. According to CNET, Samsung is following the steps of the Google Pixel playbook by integrating the ability to answer phone calls by texting, using the Bixby assistant.
CNET
Level's Newest Smart Lock Turns Your iPhone Into a House Key
The Level Lock was already CNET's pick for the best smart lock that works with Apple HomeKit. Now, the brand is doubling down and releasing a new, Apple-exclusive smart lock built to support Apple Home Key, which lets you unlock your door simply by bringing your iPhone or Apple Watch into close proximity with the lock using the same NFC tech used for Apple Pay.
Apple Introduces Next-Generation iPad Pro, Supercharged by the M2 Chip
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Apple® today announced the new iPad Pro® with the M2 chip, delivering the ultimate combination of portability, versatility, and unbelievable performance. The new iPad Pro features a next-level Apple Pencil® hover experience and superfast wireless connectivity, along with the world’s most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID®, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system. New features in iPadOS® 16 — including Stage Manager™, full external display support, 1 desktop-class apps, and Reference Mode — take pro workflows on iPad® even further. Enabled by its advanced hardware and iPadOS 16, iPad Pro has an incredible ecosystem of powerful pro apps unlike any other device of its kind. The new iPad Pro is available to order starting today, and in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005815/en/ With breakthrough performance of the M2 chip, a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, and superfast wireless connectivity, the new iPad Pro delivers a powerful and unique iPad experience that continues to be in a class of its own. (Photo: Business Wire)
New Samsung Galaxy phone suddenly sounds like the smart Android buy
Rumored specs for the incoming Samsung Galaxy M54 have broken cover
Comments / 0