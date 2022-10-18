ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Early voting center locations for the 2022 General Election

By Scott Den Herder
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DYJO_0idbW7OB00

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Early voting centers open next week for the 2022 General Election in South Carolina. The early voting period begins on Monday, October 24, and ends on Sunday, October 30.

The voting centers will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote .

Abbeville

  • County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 903 West Greenwood Street, Suite 2500, Abbeville, SC 29620

Anderson

  • County Voter Registration and Elections Office : 301 N Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621
  • Powdersville Branch Library: 4 Civic Court, Powdersville, SC 29642

Greenville

  • County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 301 University Ridge, Suite 1900, Greenville, SC 29601
  • Convention Center: 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville, SC 29607
  • Greer Tryon Recreation Center: 226 Oakland Avenue, Greer, SC 29650
  • Mauldin Senior Center: 203 Corn Road, Greenville, SC 29607
  • Mt. Pleasant Community Center: 710 S. Fairfield Road, Greenville, SC 29681
  • Simpsonville Bethlehem Baptist Church: 4 Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681
  • Travelers Rest Council Chambers: 125 Trailblazer Park, Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Greenwood

  • County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 600 Monument Street, Suite 13, Greenwood, SC 29646
  • The Venue: 115 Hampton Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646
  • Ninety Six Visitor’s Center: 97 Main Street East, Ninety Six, SC 29666
  • Ware Shoals Community Library: 54 Greenwood Avenue S, Ware Shoals, SC 29692

Laurens

  • County Voter Registration and Elections Office : 105 Bolt Dr, Suite B, Laurens, SC 29360

Spartanburg

  • County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 366 North Church Street, Conference Room 6, Spartanburg, SC 29303
  • Boiling Springs Library: 871 Double Bridge Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316
  • Woodruff Library: 270 East Hayne Street, Woodruff, SC 29388
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Graham asks Supreme Court to block his testimony in Georgia election probe

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Friday asked the Supreme Court to shield him from testifying in an investigation into former President Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 election in Georgia. Graham’s request comes a day after a lower appeals court refused to halt his testimony before a Fulton County, Ga., special grand jury. In court papers filed […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSPA 7News

Hurricane Ian damage leads to spontaneous combustion of EVs in Florida

Saltwater damage from Hurricane Ian has left South Florida with a new danger: electric vehicles (EVs) that spontaneously combust. At least nine EVs have caught fire “without warning,” State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis told ABC News. Ian was first major hurricane to crash into a region with widespread EV adoption, Eric Frederickson of recycling nonprofit Call2Recycle told […]
FLORIDA STATE
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy