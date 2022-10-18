Early voting center locations for the 2022 General Election
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Early voting centers open next week for the 2022 General Election in South Carolina. The early voting period begins on Monday, October 24, and ends on Sunday, October 30.
The voting centers will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote .
Abbeville
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 903 West Greenwood Street, Suite 2500, Abbeville, SC 29620
Anderson
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office : 301 N Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621
- Powdersville Branch Library: 4 Civic Court, Powdersville, SC 29642
Greenville
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 301 University Ridge, Suite 1900, Greenville, SC 29601
- Convention Center: 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville, SC 29607
- Greer Tryon Recreation Center: 226 Oakland Avenue, Greer, SC 29650
- Mauldin Senior Center: 203 Corn Road, Greenville, SC 29607
- Mt. Pleasant Community Center: 710 S. Fairfield Road, Greenville, SC 29681
- Simpsonville Bethlehem Baptist Church: 4 Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681
- Travelers Rest Council Chambers: 125 Trailblazer Park, Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Greenwood
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 600 Monument Street, Suite 13, Greenwood, SC 29646
- The Venue: 115 Hampton Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646
- Ninety Six Visitor’s Center: 97 Main Street East, Ninety Six, SC 29666
- Ware Shoals Community Library: 54 Greenwood Avenue S, Ware Shoals, SC 29692
Laurens
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office : 105 Bolt Dr, Suite B, Laurens, SC 29360
Spartanburg
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 366 North Church Street, Conference Room 6, Spartanburg, SC 29303
- Boiling Springs Library: 871 Double Bridge Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316
- Woodruff Library: 270 East Hayne Street, Woodruff, SC 29388
