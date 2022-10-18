Read full article on original website
MedicineNet.com
What Happens if You Take Too Much Vitamin B12?
Vitamin B12 plays an essential role in many of your body's functions. Because vitamin B12 is important for maintaining your energy levels, some people promote taking high doses of vitamin B12, far beyond the recommended dose, to improve your health. Others say vitamin B12 is water-soluble, so your body just flushes out what it doesn't need.
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
icytales.com
How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 7 Quality Food
Seen by more than 10 million people in India. It is perhaps one of the most commonly found chronic conditions that tend to be ignored by many. This article will discuss everything you need to know about elevated blood pressure and how to lower blood pressure instantly. At the end of the article, you will get bonus recipes to lower your blood pressure.
healio.com
Top in cardiology: Benefits of aspirin in patient subgroup; fish oil supplement risks
Older adults with elevated lipoprotein(a)-associated genotypes may benefit from low-dose aspirin for primary prevention of cardiovascular events, according to researchers. Previous results from the ASPREE trial showed that low-dose aspirin did not reduce CVD risk vs. placebo, but Paul Lacaze, PhD, and colleagues further examined a subgroup of the trial participants who carry genotypes associated with elevated plasma Lp(a) to see if they benefitted from aspirin. It was the top story in cardiology last week.
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
Is Liver Good For You?
As the largest organ found within both humans and animals alike, the liver is instrumental in our body's ability to digest food, store nutrients, and rid our body of toxins (via BBC Good Food). No doubt the liver serves an important purpose, but when it comes to the liver as a dinner item, is it safe and healthy for us to eat?
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
Medical News Today
Why do we procrastinate? Experts explain the science
At some point in their lives. Whether it relates to paying a bill, making a doctor’s appointment, completing a school project, or meeting a work deadline, it is sometimes easier to put off important tasks we may not fully enjoy and would rather accomplish some other time. While for...
Medical News Today
Parkinson's disease: Zinc may enhance a protein's protective role
Experts believe several factors contribute to the development of Parkinson’s disease. Some studies suggest one factor may be the formation of Lewy bodies in the brain, created by clusters of a protein called alpha-synuclein. Previous research has shown that zinc may increase alpha-synuclein accumulation. Still, the mechanisms behind this...
Medical News Today
What is a medullary stroke?
A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Healthline
What to Know If You Have Heart Disease in Pregnancy
Heart disease in pregnancy is something to take seriously. According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), in the United States, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death during pregnancy and postpartum, causing 4.23 deaths for every 100,000 births. But there’s hope. If heart disease is.
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
World Health Organization
Smoking linked to early vision loss and cataracts
A new brief finds that smokers stand to develop age-related macular degeneration up to 5.5 years earlier than non-smokers. This blurs a person’s central vision making it difficult for them to do everyday tasks like reading or driving. The brief was developed by WHO, together with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness and the University of Newcastle.
Medical News Today
What to know about hyperesthesia
Hyperesthesia is a heightened sensitivity to stimuli. It may affect any of the senses but often involves touch, pain, and temperature sensations. We take in the world around us through our senses. There are two basic types of senses: special and general. The special senses have special sense organs that...
Medical News Today
Eating 5 to 6 prunes a day may prevent bone loss, osteoporosis
Osteoporosis, or loss of bone mass and density, afflicts many people, especially people over 50, leading to an increased risk of breaks and fractures. A new randomized controlled study finds that eating 5-6 prunes a day can preserve bone mass and density, arresting the development of osteoporosis. The same researchers,...
Prevention
Can a Diet Help Relieve Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Symptoms?
Polycystic ovary syndrome, commonly known as PCOS, affects up to 12% ( as many as 5 million) of American women of reproductive age. It has even impacted celebrities like Keke Palmer, Lea Michele, and HGTV’s Christina Anstead, but the hormone-related disorder is wildly understudied and under diagnosed. This often leaves some confusion for women who suffer from the disorder. The first course of action many medical professionals recommend is lifestyle changes, especially following a PCOS diet that can help manage symptoms. Here, we chat with experts about how diet affects PCOS, what PCOS diet foods you can incorporate into meals, and some foods that may trigger PCOS symptoms more often.
Medical News Today
Can you get dementia at a young age?
While this is rare, dementia may occur in people before age 65. A person is more likely to have a rare or genetic form of dementia if they develop it at a younger age. Dementia is a progressive loss of cognitive function that is severe enough to impair a person’s ability to perform daily tasks.
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
