Concerns over rising costs are causing Habersham County leaders to look for alternatives to build several new facilities they promised county taxpayers. Donnie Hunt, Habersham County Attorney, addressed the county commission during their work session Monday night about creating a Public Facilities Authority as a measure to address the current needs for public facilities in the county. The discussion was spurred by the discovery that SPLOST may not cover the construction costs of three of the major projects that were approved by voters in the SPLOST 2021 referendum. Those three projects are the Animal Shelter, Central Fire Station, and the 911/Radio Center. All three projects are being affected by supply chain issues and inflation, officials say. Since all three projects are facilities, a Public Facilities Authority could take on debt to finish one or more of those projects should SPLOST funding run out.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO