Forsyth County celebrates the return of the Cumming Greek FestivalKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal crash in nine daysJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Woodstock's Scarecrow Invasion Makes for a Perfect Afternoon Activity in the Historic DowntownDeanLandWoodstock, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
insidethegates.org
2022 Veterans Day Events in Big Canoe in November
In November, Big Canoe will be honoring those who served in the armed forces at a special Chapel event and through the military tribute banner display scheduled around the Veterans Day holiday. All are invited to celebrate our country and the veterans who have served at the Community Veterans Day...
insidethegates.org
What to Know About the Haunted Village
Much like our recent Trunk or Treat events, Big Canoe will host a new, ghostly attraction that’s fun for all ages and offers plenty of candy to spare. The Haunted Village will materialize at the converted Chimneys from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. A witch will welcome venturing trick-or-treaters into the building, where all kinds of creatures of the night will greet them. At the end of the haunted tour, treat stations will offer up more than enough candy to fill the buckets and bags of the costumed visitors.
allongeorgia.com
Christmas Trees In The Park
Chattooga County residents are invited to take part in a special tree lighting project for Christmas. Please join as schools, churches, businesses, and individuals in lighting up Dowdy Park for the holidays with “Christmas Trees In The Park.” Please call and make your reservation. A stake and sign will be provided for $15.00.
northgeorgialiving.com
A Sip and a Song
Blink and you might miss the sign for Feather’s Edge Vineyard on the side of Hwy 5 just north of Downtown Ball Ground. In the beginning, it might have been an unplanned pitstop en route to North Georgia’s bigger tourist towns. But today? This secluded spot boasts unique art, award-winning wine and acclaimed entertainment all in one space, making it well worth the designation as your final destination.
pickensprogress.com
Foothills sewage dominates town hall discussion
The sewage situation with the Foothills commercial area was the prime topic of discussion at the county town hall meeting held Monday at Fellowship Presbyterian Church. Based on comments Monday and previous reporting, the Foothills commercial area, corner of Steve Tate Highway and Highway 53, is operating on a private septic system which is nearing the end of its lifespan. The owner of the system as well as the Foothills IGA grocery store there would like to see a deal reached between Pickens County government and Utilities, Inc. (a large corporation that operates the Big Canoe sewage system among other interests across the nation) to run a sewage line to the commercial area from its Big Canoe operation.
1 million: DeKalb megachurch hits mega-milestone in grocery giveaways
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hit an impressive — but sobering — milestone over the weekend, distributing free foo...
accesswdun.com
Officer Carol Leigh Ledford Memorial Intersection dedication set Friday in Cleveland
When Cleveland Police Officer Carol Leigh Ledford of Clarkesville was killed in 1999 by a drunk driver, the visitation was one of the largest in Clarkesville’s history with people lined up down the street for hours to get inside the funeral home. The video of the first DUI arrest...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
Georgia Hiker Dies After Falling From Yonah Mountain
The White County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The man from Alpharetta fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah. He was with his wife, officials said.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Floyd County, GA
Floyd County in Georgia is a popular option for people looking for a vacation spot with scenic campgrounds and a large selection of lakeside activities. Floyd County is situated in the northern part of Georgia, and its county seat is Rome City. The county was founded in 1832 from land...
Monroe Local News
URGENT: Walton County Animal Shelter is full, rescues and adopters desperately needed
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 17, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. “The last adoptable kennel run just filled. There are many great dogs...
Gainesville City Schools System hires armed security guards to patrol schools in district
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville City Schools System just hired 10 armed security guards to patrol every school in that district. Each elementary and middle school will have its own armed guard while two will be assigned to Gainesville High School. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with parents in Gainesville...
saportareport.com
Dirt pollution complaints at controversial Rivian site underline critics’ environmental concerns
The state is investigating reports of dirt blowing and flowing off the site of the Rivian electric vehicle plant in Morgan and Walton counties, a situation critics say confirms their fears about environmental issues associated with the controversial and troubled project. Before the complaints were filed in recent weeks, some...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
iheart.com
Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date
A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
GDOT looks for feedback on plans for Jackson Co intersection
The Georgia DOT is looking for feedback on plans to upgrade the intersection of State Routes 60 and 124 with Sam Freeman Road in Jackson County. The DOT says it is looking to reduce the frequency and severity of car crashes at the busy intersection in Jackson County. The estimated...
nowhabersham.com
Habersham may not have enough money to complete promised SPLOST projects; eyes PFA as alternative
Concerns over rising costs are causing Habersham County leaders to look for alternatives to build several new facilities they promised county taxpayers. Donnie Hunt, Habersham County Attorney, addressed the county commission during their work session Monday night about creating a Public Facilities Authority as a measure to address the current needs for public facilities in the county. The discussion was spurred by the discovery that SPLOST may not cover the construction costs of three of the major projects that were approved by voters in the SPLOST 2021 referendum. Those three projects are the Animal Shelter, Central Fire Station, and the 911/Radio Center. All three projects are being affected by supply chain issues and inflation, officials say. Since all three projects are facilities, a Public Facilities Authority could take on debt to finish one or more of those projects should SPLOST funding run out.
Gas leak causes school to evacuate, shuts down Cherokee County neighborhood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A gas leak has led officials to evacuate a Cherokee County school. The leak caused emergency officials to close down an entrance to the River Green subdivision in Cherokee County. The gas leak started around 2:30 p.m. along River Green Avenue between Brooks Drive and...
accesswdun.com
Funeral services set Wednesday for former Banks County sheriff
The sheriffs in both Banks and Jackson counties are sending condolences in the loss of former Banks County Sheriff Allen Venable. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Ga. 51 South in Banks County. Venable, 74, died Monday, Oct. 17, at his...
