Big Canoe, GA

2022 Veterans Day Events in Big Canoe in November

In November, Big Canoe will be honoring those who served in the armed forces at a special Chapel event and through the military tribute banner display scheduled around the Veterans Day holiday. All are invited to celebrate our country and the veterans who have served at the Community Veterans Day...
BIG CANOE, GA
What to Know About the Haunted Village

Much like our recent Trunk or Treat events, Big Canoe will host a new, ghostly attraction that’s fun for all ages and offers plenty of candy to spare. The Haunted Village will materialize at the converted Chimneys from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. A witch will welcome venturing trick-or-treaters into the building, where all kinds of creatures of the night will greet them. At the end of the haunted tour, treat stations will offer up more than enough candy to fill the buckets and bags of the costumed visitors.
BIG CANOE, GA
Christmas Trees In The Park

Chattooga County residents are invited to take part in a special tree lighting project for Christmas. Please join as schools, churches, businesses, and individuals in lighting up Dowdy Park for the holidays with “Christmas Trees In The Park.” Please call and make your reservation. A stake and sign will be provided for $15.00.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
A Sip and a Song

Blink and you might miss the sign for Feather’s Edge Vineyard on the side of Hwy 5 just north of Downtown Ball Ground. In the beginning, it might have been an unplanned pitstop en route to North Georgia’s bigger tourist towns. But today? This secluded spot boasts unique art, award-winning wine and acclaimed entertainment all in one space, making it well worth the designation as your final destination.
BALL GROUND, GA
Foothills sewage dominates town hall discussion

The sewage situation with the Foothills commercial area was the prime topic of discussion at the county town hall meeting held Monday at Fellowship Presbyterian Church. Based on comments Monday and previous reporting, the Foothills commercial area, corner of Steve Tate Highway and Highway 53, is operating on a private septic system which is nearing the end of its lifespan. The owner of the system as well as the Foothills IGA grocery store there would like to see a deal reached between Pickens County government and Utilities, Inc. (a large corporation that operates the Big Canoe sewage system among other interests across the nation) to run a sewage line to the commercial area from its Big Canoe operation.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE
15 Best Things to Do in Floyd County, GA

Floyd County in Georgia is a popular option for people looking for a vacation spot with scenic campgrounds and a large selection of lakeside activities. Floyd County is situated in the northern part of Georgia, and its county seat is Rome City. The county was founded in 1832 from land...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date

A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
STATESBORO, GA
Habersham may not have enough money to complete promised SPLOST projects; eyes PFA as alternative

Concerns over rising costs are causing Habersham County leaders to look for alternatives to build several new facilities they promised county taxpayers. Donnie Hunt, Habersham County Attorney, addressed the county commission during their work session Monday night about creating a Public Facilities Authority as a measure to address the current needs for public facilities in the county. The discussion was spurred by the discovery that SPLOST may not cover the construction costs of three of the major projects that were approved by voters in the SPLOST 2021 referendum. Those three projects are the Animal Shelter, Central Fire Station, and the 911/Radio Center. All three projects are being affected by supply chain issues and inflation, officials say. Since all three projects are facilities, a Public Facilities Authority could take on debt to finish one or more of those projects should SPLOST funding run out.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Funeral services set Wednesday for former Banks County sheriff

The sheriffs in both Banks and Jackson counties are sending condolences in the loss of former Banks County Sheriff Allen Venable. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Ga. 51 South in Banks County. Venable, 74, died Monday, Oct. 17, at his...
BANKS COUNTY, GA

