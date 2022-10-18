ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary Parish, LA

St. Mary Parish Sheriff will not seek re-election due to health issues

By Scott Yoshonis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049S4Q_0idbVmKo00

FRANKLIN, La. ( KLFY ) — St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith has announced he will not seek re-election to the post due to unspecified health problems.

“This decision was not an easy one, but necessary for me to focus on my current health issues,” Smith said in a Facebook post Tuesday .

Morgan City High School cleared after bomb threat

Smith was first elected sheriff when he won a special election to fulfill the term of Sheriff Mark Hebert, who retired in 2018. Smith was then re-elected to a full term in 2019.

Smith was hospitalized in March for nearly a month with an undetermined illness, but was expected at that time to make a full recovery. It is not known if his current health issues are related to that.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“Moving forward, I know the department is in excellent and capable hands,” Smith said. “Should I be absent for any health-related issues, Chief Gary Driskell has and will continue to run all day-to-day activities for the department.”

Smith retired from St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in December 1994 at the rank of Chief Inspector. He served in Chitimacha Tribal Police Department, as its Chief of Police. Smith also held a Federal Commission through the Department of Interior for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
stmarynow.com

St. Mary Parish School Board honors

The St. Mary Parish School Board on Thursday recognized its Students and Employees of the Month. Laura Rentrop, Berwick Junior High librarian, was named Employee of the Month. Kamry Landry, center, Berwick Junior High eighth-grader, and Morgan City High eighth-grader Carmen Johnson were named Students of the Month. Not present for the picture was Morgan City Junior High sixth-grade teacher Jacqueline Nguyen, also named Employee of the Month.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
postsouth.com

Louisiana voters to decide on constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

Voters on back-to-back election cycles will decide the fate of constitutional amendments on issues ranging from tax exemptions for disabled veterans to municipal water fees. Three additional proposals will be decided on the Dec. 10 ballot. Here’s a look at the proposed amendments, as explained by the Public Affairs Research...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Shreveport, Louisiana – On October 18, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that in acknowledging Domestic Violence Awareness Month and domestic violence survivors they are asking for the assistance of the public in apprehending the following suspects wanted for Domestic Violence offenses.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on US 61

Louisiana Woman Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on US 61. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 19, 2022, that on October 18, 2022, soon after 10:30 p.m., troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 near Commerce Street in Ascension Parish. Allie Braud, age 29 and from Prairieville, Louisiana, lost her life as a result of the accident.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy