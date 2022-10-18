How the money's being spent: Two Idaho credit unions get $7.5 million from the Biden Administration

Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Federal prosecutor announces task force to target COVID-19 fraud in Idaho
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho’s top federal prosecutor has created a task force to combat fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit this week announced in a news release the creation of the District of Idaho’s COVID-19 Fraud Task Force, made up of “a broad group of law enforcement agencies, with prosecutors who will work jointly to hold accountable criminals who unjustly enriched themselves at the expense of taxpayers by defrauding economic aid programs.”
In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent
Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to […] The post In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
inlander.com
Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns
We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
Post Register
Opinion: Idaho congressional delegation votes against interests of Idahoans
In the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden last year, $350 billion was set aside for state and local governments to use at their discretion. Idaho received $1.89 billion. Why is Idaho accepting federal funds? Idaho hates anything federal. Gov. Little stated “rejecting the funds is not the right...
Former Idaho Congressional Candidate Sentenced for COVID-19 Relief Funds Scheme
BOISE - A former U.S. Congressional candidate was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 months in prison for his scheme to use COVID-19 relief funds for personal expenditures and filing a false report with the Federal Elections Commission by concealing thousands of dollars of in-kind contributions by employees. 36-year-old Nicholas Jones,...
Why Idaho is Dropping the Ball in Politics Compared to Other States
It may still be a few weeks away until voting day, but early voting is now open and politics, as they usually are, are a hot topic around this time of year. Many are doing their due diligence to learn more about candidates, while others complain about whichever is not a part of their party or complain about every single one and that they are all bad. As the voting season is fast approaching and campaign ads are taking over our radios, televisions, and Facebook, it is fair to wonder how engaged all of us are in politics this time of year, and how many of us don't care. How does Idaho compare to the rest of the United States?
Longtime Idaho law enforcement officials endorse Arkoosh over Labrador for attorney general
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. An array of former top Idaho law enforcement officers and officials endorsed Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general on Thursday, citing concerns over rival Raúl Labrador’s law enforcement positions. Those included pushing legislation in Congress in...
kmvt
Bill banning public drag performances to be introduced in Idaho, says Idaho Family Policy Center
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When the Idaho legislature reconvenes in 2023, there will be a new bill set to ban public drag performances, as confirmed by President of the Idaho Family Policy Center, Blaine Conzatti. “We recognized the problem as the drag queen story hours in various public...
Idaho Newspaper Endorses Democrat and Nobody Notices
If a tree falls in the forest and there’s nobody there to hear it, does it make a sound? Newspapers are so archaic it’s like talking about stone tablets. This morning I saw a headline from the Idaho Statesman, a paper in the bankrupt McClatchy chain. If you do hear a sound, it’s the circling of a drain!
Idaho COVID-19 Fraud Task Force announced by U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit
BOISE, Idaho — U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, Josh Hurwit, announced the formation of Idaho's COVID-19 Fraud Task Force on Wednesday. Nationwide, there is an estimated $100 billion in fraud from COVID relief programs. The task force is made up of 10 federal agencies, their goal is to investigate and prosecute fraud from those COVID relief programs.
How Much Money Idaho Makes from Guns Compared to Every Other State
Are you even a true Idahoan if you don’t own at least one gun? I’m kidding haha! Kinda. I really do feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live here in Idaho. Turns out, that’s not just a random feeling or an outlandish theory — it’s a fact — because Idaho is in the Top 10 states for having the most gun purchases per person, and we’re one of the states that make the most money from gun sales 👇
boisestatepublicradio.org
Tracking hunters’ big economic footprint in the Mountain West
In Nevada, hunters spent $380 million in 2020, according to researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno. That included purchases like deer and elk tags, firearms and ammunition, and off-road vehicles and campers. It was nearly the same amount Nevada hunters spent in 2019, says Michael Taylor, an economics professor...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Drought is touching nearly every corner of Idaho
Nearly all of Idaho is experiencing some form of drought as we inch our way toward winter. The most recent data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 91% of the state is under at least moderate drought conditions. It’s an uptick of nearly 10% from just last week. The...
Ranking the Top 5 Colleges in the State of Idaho
School is in full swing and students should be fully in their routine and schedules by now as the Fall semester is getting closer to the halfway point. While many parents are focused on making sure their kids are getting good grades and staying healthy this year, sometimes it is good to look ahead in your child's education and think about their options after high school. Will they go to college? Will they take a year off before attending college? Will they skip school altogether and begin working full-time jobs? If your child is contemplating college in the future, and plan on staying in the state, what are the best options, and which colleges are the best in Idaho?
boiseguardian.com
Micron Growth Not Necessarily Good News
BOISEDEV has an excellent report with preliminary details of MICRON’S proposed expansion which will rival the Pentagon in size. While some may see the expansion as a coup for Boise, the GUARDIAN fears the expansion and all it will entail will change the culture and character of our beloved city and state.
Post Register
'Greater Idaho' movement: redraw border between OR and ID
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 'Greater Idaho' Movement is gaining more traction in Eastern Oregon as the group pushes to have the border between Idaho and Oregon redrawn. Residents in Eastern Oregon have been joining the 'Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho' group in increasing numbers as some see the benefits of joining Idaho's lower tax rates, better economy, less regulation on businesses, and drug and crime laws that are enforced, as more and more appealing.
Idaho students support one-time debt relief, blame problem on rising cost of education
BOISE, Idaho — Graduating law school is an investment and one that Erik Guerra fully expects to pay off. However, he is roughly $70,000 in debt after completing three degrees. "It does feel like a lot hanging over my head," Guerra said. "Just gonna have to pay it off."
boisestatepublicradio.org
Treasure Valley faces dental staffing shortage
Throughout the nation, dental practices are experiencing a shortage in staffing. And here in the Treasure Valley we’re seeing the same issue. Without hygienists, dental assistants and front office personnel it can be hard to meet the high demand for care that many dental offices are experiencing on the back end of the pandemic. But here several school districts in Idaho are working to address this shortage with training programs that allow high school students to gain experience as dental assistants, setting them up for success in the workforce.
Idaho Lawmakers Looking To Ban Drag Queens Next Year
The subject of public performances of drag queens will be one of the topics of the upcoming legislative session. Multiple published reports say a bill will be proposed to ban public drag performances in Idaho. The Idaho Capital Sun reported that the Idaho Family Center worked on a defensible bill.
Idaho man Sentenced for Illegally Voting in Idaho During 2020 Presidential Election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an...
Comments / 1