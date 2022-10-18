ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

dayton.com

‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city

Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

BLINK brings 2 million people to Cincinnati, NKY area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The nation’s largest immersive art and light show reached a record high of attendees at BLINK on Thursday, bringing in 2 million people to the Greater Cincinnati Area. The festival kicked off on Oct. 13 and lasted throughout the weekend with a new drone light show...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
MASON, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Candy Police will be ringing door bells soon

Halloween is creeping up on us and the Candy Police will be ringing door bells soon!. Contact Lieutenant Mike Szpak at 513-707-6116 or mszpak@lovelandoh.gov if you live in Loveland or Hamilton Township and would like us to visit your child or adult with special needs!
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

WLWT News 5 anchor Steven Albritton joining morning show as co-anchor

CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday that WLWT News 5 Anchor Steven Albritton is bringing his expertise and experience to mornings, joining Kelly Rippin and Randi Rico on WLWT News 5 Today weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Thursday Oct. 27. Albritton has been...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

New sit down restaurant with wood-fired cuisine opening in Warren County

LEBANON —A Lebanon native will open the doors to his newest restaurant in the next week at the 511 N. Broadway development. Catch-A-Fire Pizza is opening its third greater Cincinnati location on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and owners Jeff and Melissa Ledford said the new restaurant “is coming along fine.” An official grand opening is slated for Nov. 5.
LEBANON, OH
Fox 19

1 dead in Cleves crash: coroner

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
CLEVES, OH
linknky.com

The Hive East Coast Kitchen: New Jersey flavors served in Erlanger

Many restaurants in Northern Kentucky offer tastes from other countries; few serve flavors from regions within the United States. The Hive East Coast Kitchen in Erlanger serves East Coast-inspired cuisine. Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette opened the restaurant early this year. The Hive’s origins date back to 1989 when the LaCorte...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo expecting another baby animal in summer 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced Thursday that they are expecting another baby animal, just months after Bibi had Fritz the baby hippo. Lightning, a two-toed sloth, has been pregnant since September after spending time with Moe, another sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo. “We waited several months before putting the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Kings Island teases ‘big’ announcement about 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island has something big to announce, according to a park spokesperson. The announcement will come Wednesday morning. It relates to “new additions to the park for its 2023 season.”. The Warren County amusement park celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The year saw the Kings...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

