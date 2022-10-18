ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect tased by DPS troopers on the Loop 202 in the East Valley

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was tased by DPS Troopers on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car that hit a brick retaining wall on Loop 202 just before 8 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found no one inside the car, but as investigators worked the scene, a man, who has not yet been identified, came up to them, walking quickly from the overpass.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man badly hurt following shooting in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a shooting in the city has left a man in critical condition. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police officials have released few other information, but did say that 35th Avenue is closed in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of five, including three kids, are in the hospital after a driver hit them while jaywalking in Avondale on Thursday night. Firefighters say a mother was carrying a baby in her arms and the father was pushing a double stroller with two kids inside when they were hit near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.
AVONDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Small plane makes emergency landing in Mesa canal

MESA, Ariz. - No one was seriously hurt when a plane went down Tuesday morning in Mesa. The small plane went down on Oct. 18 in a canal west of Greenfield and McKellips Roads. The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said the pilot was the only person who was on board. The pilot was able to get themselves out of the plane and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix apartment fire leaves man seriously burned

PHOENIX - One man was critically injured in a large apartment fire near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale were able to extinguish the flames, but 10 people were displaced, officials said. At least three apartment units were damaged in the three-story...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Security camera catches plane landing in Mesa canal

No one was seriously hurt when a plane went down Tuesday morning in Mesa. The small plane went down on Oct. 18 in a canal west of Greenfield and McKellips Roads. Surveillance video from the All American Waste Services building captured the impact.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa police chief recounts ‘terrifying’ domestic violence call

PHOENIX — Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost described domestic violence as a “very, very serious topic” as he recounted a recent “frantic” 911 call from an 8-year-old boy whose mom was being abused and threatened with a gun. “I listened to the 911 call, and...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Flight attendants from overseas help walk MCSO animals while in Phoenix

PHOENIX - In Arizona, an unusual friendship has formed between rescue dogs and some flight attendants. The cabin group members, who work for a major international airline company, say they wanted to give back to the communities they stop in, and since then, the idea soared to new heights, so to speak.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman killed in north Phoenix hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles that left a woman lying dead in the street. The collision happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 near 23rd Street and Bell Road. Detectives say the unidentified woman had been heading south across Bell Road when...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
CHANDLER, AZ

