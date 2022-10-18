Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
78-Year-Old Frank Camacho Aguliar Killed In A Fatal Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Phoenix police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday afternoon by the Phoenix police. Officials confirmed that a 78-year-old died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 29th Street and Broadway Road.
AZFamily
Suspect tased by DPS troopers on the Loop 202 in the East Valley
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was tased by DPS Troopers on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car that hit a brick retaining wall on Loop 202 just before 8 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found no one inside the car, but as investigators worked the scene, a man, who has not yet been identified, came up to them, walking quickly from the overpass.
fox10phoenix.com
Man badly hurt following shooting in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a shooting in the city has left a man in critical condition. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police officials have released few other information, but did say that 35th Avenue is closed in the area.
AZFamily
Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of five, including three kids, are in the hospital after a driver hit them while jaywalking in Avondale on Thursday night. Firefighters say a mother was carrying a baby in her arms and the father was pushing a double stroller with two kids inside when they were hit near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.
fox10phoenix.com
Small plane makes emergency landing in Mesa canal
MESA, Ariz. - No one was seriously hurt when a plane went down Tuesday morning in Mesa. The small plane went down on Oct. 18 in a canal west of Greenfield and McKellips Roads. The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said the pilot was the only person who was on board. The pilot was able to get themselves out of the plane and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix apartment fire leaves man seriously burned
PHOENIX - One man was critically injured in a large apartment fire near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale were able to extinguish the flames, but 10 people were displaced, officials said. At least three apartment units were damaged in the three-story...
AZFamily
Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
fox10phoenix.com
5 people injured following pedestrian crash in the West Valley
Officials in Avondale say five people, including three children, had to be taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Security camera catches plane landing in Mesa canal
No one was seriously hurt when a plane went down Tuesday morning in Mesa. The small plane went down on Oct. 18 in a canal west of Greenfield and McKellips Roads. Surveillance video from the All American Waste Services building captured the impact.
AZFamily
Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
KTAR.com
Mesa police chief recounts ‘terrifying’ domestic violence call
PHOENIX — Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost described domestic violence as a “very, very serious topic” as he recounted a recent “frantic” 911 call from an 8-year-old boy whose mom was being abused and threatened with a gun. “I listened to the 911 call, and...
AZFamily
Man who lit his house on fire did it to ‘burn the roof rats that spoke to him,’ documents say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who reportedly lit his north Phoenix home on fire on Saturday turned himself into police, telling them he did it to burn the roof rats that were talking to him. On Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., a man, later identified as Christopher Hamilton, turned...
fox10phoenix.com
Flight attendants from overseas help walk MCSO animals while in Phoenix
PHOENIX - In Arizona, an unusual friendship has formed between rescue dogs and some flight attendants. The cabin group members, who work for a major international airline company, say they wanted to give back to the communities they stop in, and since then, the idea soared to new heights, so to speak.
Two construction workers hospitalized after 60-foot fall in Phoenix
Two male construction workers are in the hospital after a 60-foot fall from a tilt slab while working Tuesday morning.
Pinal County city gives developer approval needed to build new water park
A proposed surf and water park with a hotel district, retail, restaurants and entertainment options is one step closer to being developed in the city of Maricopa just south of the Phoenix metro.
fox10phoenix.com
2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
fox10phoenix.com
Some Phoenix residents express frustration as bulk trash pickup delays pile up
City officials say bulk trash pickup delays are due to staffing challenges, but residents in parts of Phoenix say the delays are becoming a problem. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman killed in north Phoenix hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles that left a woman lying dead in the street. The collision happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 near 23rd Street and Bell Road. Detectives say the unidentified woman had been heading south across Bell Road when...
fox10phoenix.com
Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
