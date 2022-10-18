NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began Thursday's press conference by apologizing for comparing playing an NFL season to military deployment. Brady's mea culpa came three days after he was discussing a work-life balance with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant on his "Let's Go" podcast. The 45-year-old Brady was referencing on how one must limit other aspects of life in order to focus on winning a championship. "I almost look...

