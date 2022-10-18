ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Reports: NFL to approve Stan Kroenke debt to pay St. Louis settlement

By Field Level Media
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnYPs_0idbUqVr00

Final approval from the NFL for Rams owner Stan Kroenke's $571 million to settle a relocation lawsuit with St. Louis is expected from the league on Tuesday, per multiple reports.

Kroenke owes St. Louis the balance of what was a $790 million settlement for moving the team to Los Angeles. The NFL collectively contributed $219 million, leaving Kroenke to pay the rest only after owners waive the limit in place on allowable debt for owners.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

Sweetwater, TN
863
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy