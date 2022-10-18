NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Advocate & Democrat
Final approval from the NFL for Rams owner Stan Kroenke's $571 million to settle a relocation lawsuit with St. Louis is expected from the league on Tuesday, per multiple reports.

