A 43-year-old man found dead in an Essex forest has been named as popular radio DJ Koray Alpergin.Friends and family have paid tribute to Mr Alpergin, describing him as “such a bubbly, friendly soul who didn’t deserve this”.Police believe Mr Alpergin, who was the owner of Turkish station Bizim FM, was abducted from his home in north London along with a woman in her 30s. The pair were reportedly “taken against their will in a vehicle” from where they lived in Ebony Crescent, Enfield, on Friday. The woman has now been found unharmed. Officers previously arrested three men on suspicion...

3 DAYS AGO