BBC
Police officer screamed in agony when crushed by high-speed chase driver
A police officer screamed in agony as he was crushed between two cars after a high-speed chase, a court has heard. Police deployed a stinger device to puncture the tyres of Charlie Deans' car after he drove at speeds of up to 90mph in Aberdeenshire in 2019. As Sgt Graeme...
mailplus.co.uk
Drug-driving stewardess caught twice in 24 hours by SAME officer
A COCAINE-using air hostess caught drug-driving twice in 24 hours by the same policeman has walked free from court with a fine of less than £400. Isabelle Peck could have received a jail sentence of up to six months but must instead pay a penalty of £369, plus £157 in costs. She was also banned from driving for 12 months.
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
Emotional family vow to leave 'no stone unturned' as coroner rules architecture student, 18, who died after taking ketamine on her first night at university was given the drugs by someone else
A family of an 'articulate and accomplished' architecture student who died on her first night at university after taking ketamine has said they will leave 'no stone unturned' in their efforts to get answers about her death. Jeni Larmour, 18, from Newtonhamilton, Northern Ireland, died hours after arriving at Newcastle...
Huge fire at Grade II listed historic council building in Leeds sees dozens of people evacuated from the city centre's Millennium Square as crews battle raging inferno
A large fire has broken out at a historic Grade II listed building in Leeds city centre this evening forcing bars, pubs and restaurant to close and the evacuation of parts of the city centre. The fire, believed to be in Leeds City Council's old planning department building, is on...
Albanian boat migrants are fast-tracked home in days as officials confirm 11 were flown back in pilot scheme
Albanian small boat migrants have been fast-tracked out of Britain just days after crossing the Channel. The Home Office confirmed 11 Albanians were sent home on a charter plane last week as part of a pilot scheme. When the migrants arrived from northern France earlier this month they were taken...
Popular radio DJ found ‘murdered’ in Essex woodland as fourth man arrested
A 43-year-old man found dead in an Essex forest has been named as popular radio DJ Koray Alpergin.Friends and family have paid tribute to Mr Alpergin, describing him as “such a bubbly, friendly soul who didn’t deserve this”.Police believe Mr Alpergin, who was the owner of Turkish station Bizim FM, was abducted from his home in north London along with a woman in her 30s. The pair were reportedly “taken against their will in a vehicle” from where they lived in Ebony Crescent, Enfield, on Friday. The woman has now been found unharmed. Officers previously arrested three men on suspicion...
Trial of eight people accused of men’s car-crash murder adjourned for a week
The trial of eight people accused of murdering two men, who died in a crash on the A46, has been adjourned until next week.Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died in the collision on February 11 2022.The victims, both from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were in a Skoda Fabia which left the road just before the Six Hills junction near Leicester at around 1.35am.Facing trial after denying the men’s murders are Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mahek Bukhari, 23, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire.The women appeared in the dock of Leicester Crown Court alongside the co-accused. Natasha Akhtar, 22,...
BBC
Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack
A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back. She was taken to...
BBC
Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4
This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
BBC
Jeni Larmour: Newcastle student died after mixing alcohol and drugs
A student who died within hours of arriving at university had mixed alcohol and ketamine, an inquest heard. Jeni Larmour, who was 18, died on 3 October 2020 following her first night at Newcastle University where she had been due to study urban planning and architecture. Emergency services found her...
BBC
Sheffield lorry driver Brian Wilson, 90, says he is in for the long haul
Aged 90, Brian Wilson is undoubtedly among the world's oldest working lorry drivers. And, after more than 70 years on the road, he has no plans to apply the handbrake just yet. BBC News' Kevin Shoesmith went along to meet him at a Sheffield haulage yard. Brian Wilson does not...
BBC
Work begins on medieval Coventry building makeover
Work to transform a historical building in Coventry city centre is under way. Whitefriars' Gate in Much Park Street is being renovated thanks to nearly £200,000 in grants secured by the Historic Coventry Trust. The grade II listed building, known locally as the toy museum, was once the outer...
BBC
Kisby train crash due to tractor crossing without permission
A train crashed into farming machinery on a level crossing after a tractor was driven over it without permission, a report said. The incident happened at Kisby level crossing between Whittlesey and March in Cambridgeshire on 19 August 2021. A report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed Nearly 300 Skeletons Beneath An Old Department Store In Wales
The researchers believe that this site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire may have once been the lost medieval friary of St. Saviour's. A team of researchers excavating the site of an old department store discovered several hundred human bodies buried beneath the dirt, possibly signifying that the site was once a friary during the Middle Ages.
BBC
Driver seriously hurt after coach and car crash
A woman is being treated for serious injuries after crash involving a car and a coach in Gwynedd. North Wales Police were called to the incident on the A497 in Boduan just outside Pwllheli at around 12:00 BST on Wednesday. The woman, who was driving a white Vauxhall...
BBC
M25 Dartford Crossing closed for second day as protest continues
The Queen Elizabeth II Bridge remains closed for a second day as a protest continues to disrupt M25 traffic. Police received reports of Just Stop Oil supporters scaling the bridge's masts at the Dartford Crossing at 03:50 BST on Monday. National Highways said there had been six miles (10km) of...
Watch: Loose wallaby caught on camera wandering English village
Residents of a British village captured video of an unusual animal spotted wandering loose in their neighborhoods -- a wallaby.
