ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

Terra Classic Price Analysis: LUNC Recorded New All-Time High, Which is Next Stop?

The Terra Classic Coin (LUNC) has recorded an all-time high this morning at $0.000547. The Choppiness Index (CHOP) continues to move higher in the lower levels showing a strong directional trend. Trading volume increased by 63% to $3.2 billion in the last 4 hours. The Terra Classic Coin (LUNC) has...
themarketperiodical.com

DOT Price Analysis: Polkadot Price stalling at the current price levels

•DOT/USD is currently priced at $6.13 and has decreased by 1.41% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a neutral outlook for the near term. •The trading volumes have increased by 17.75% over the past day. Short Term View: Polkadot consolidates as bears remain on the lookout. The Polkadot...
themarketperiodical.com

ICP Price Analysis: Bears feast on intraday as Internet Computer continues its slump

•ICP/USD is currently priced at $4.90 and has decreased by 1.17% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. •The trading volumes have decreased by 12.21% over the past day. Short Term View: ICP unable to break free from bears’ clutches. The...
themarketperiodical.com

UNI Price Analysis: Uniswap price rises as further move to the upside beckons

•UNI/USD is currently priced at $6.43 and has increased by 1.11% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 49.64% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: UNI bulls keep the upside momentum going. The Uniswap price...
themarketperiodical.com

TRX Price Analysis: TRON witnesses downturn as bullish strength wanes

•TRX/USD is currently priced at $0.06 and has decreased by 0.30% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest weakening momentum for the altcoin. •The trading volumes have increased by 6.42% over the past day. Short Term View: Bears looking to make a dent on TRON price. The TRON price...
The Guardian

Current accounts: customers urged to switch to pocket up to £200

Time is running out to pocket cash freebies worth up to £200 for switching your current account. Several banks and building societies are offering financial incentives that could prove useful but some of the deals are due to end in the next few weeks. Nationwide is tempting new customers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy