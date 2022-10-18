ABU DHABI – Initially fired up by the news of Alexander Volkanovski’s positioning as UFC 280 backup fighter, Beneil Dariush has made peace with the situation. Throughout much of his training camp, Dariush (21-4-1 MMA, 15-4-1 UFC) was under the impression that he would step into Saturday’s main event if Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev was unable to partake. That’s why he was confused less than two weeks before the event when Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) announced himself as the official backup.

