Read full article on original website
Related
Video: UFC 280 'On the Ground' fight week vlog ahead of huge event
ABU DHABI – The UFC makes its annual stop in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for UFC 280, perhaps the biggest event of the year on paper. There’s buzz behind the card, which will see a pair of championship fights unfold, as well as other key matchups at Etihad Arena. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.
Centre Daily
Beneil Dariush at peace with losing UFC 280 backup slot to Alexander Volkanovski: ‘I put myself in everybody’s shoes’
ABU DHABI – Initially fired up by the news of Alexander Volkanovski’s positioning as UFC 280 backup fighter, Beneil Dariush has made peace with the situation. Throughout much of his training camp, Dariush (21-4-1 MMA, 15-4-1 UFC) was under the impression that he would step into Saturday’s main event if Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev was unable to partake. That’s why he was confused less than two weeks before the event when Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) announced himself as the official backup.
Comments / 0