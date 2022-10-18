Black Rock Coffee Bar will open its The Woodlands location on Oct. 28. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee Bar) Black Rock Coffee Bar has officially set Oct. 28 as its grand opening date at its new location at 3335 College Park Drive, Ste. 100A, in The Woodlands. The location marks the company's eighth in the Houston area and 16th in Texas. To celebrate the grand opening, the store will offer all customers free 16-ounce drinks all day on Oct. 28 at this location. Grand opening specials will continue through Nov. 4 with daily specials that range from buy one, get one free drinks to free merchandise. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon. 346-291-7949. http://br.coffee.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO