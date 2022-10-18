ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

This Houston Bakery’s Cookies Are ‘Thick AF’

Being in the cookie business isn’t always sweet, according to Van Teamer, the owner of Heights bakery Pudgy’s Fine Cookies. The Heights shop, which initially launched as a pop-up around two years ago, has been slinging small batches of cookies from North Shepherd since late July and has earned a reputation for dense palm-sized, cleverly-named treats that are gooey in the middle and shareable, because as Teamer puts it, “What’s the point of eating alone?”
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Black Rock Coffee Bar sets opening date for The Woodlands location

Black Rock Coffee Bar will open its The Woodlands location on Oct. 28. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee Bar) Black Rock Coffee Bar has officially set Oct. 28 as its grand opening date at its new location at 3335 College Park Drive, Ste. 100A, in The Woodlands. The location marks the company's eighth in the Houston area and 16th in Texas. To celebrate the grand opening, the store will offer all customers free 16-ounce drinks all day on Oct. 28 at this location. Grand opening specials will continue through Nov. 4 with daily specials that range from buy one, get one free drinks to free merchandise. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon. 346-291-7949. http://br.coffee.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

First Cup celebrates online store launch with sales ahead of Pearland retail store opening

First Cup is holding a grand opening for its online storefront after the website went live Oct. 15. The coffee shop is offering sales on premium roasts and free shipping on its official website as the retail store opening at 2645 E. Broadway St., Pearland, finishes construction. The store is estimated to open in November, according to the First Cup Facebook page. First Cup’s flagship location and roastery will include a drive-thru, over 5,500 square feet of community space, private offices for rent and a conference room. www.firstcup.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATED: Gatsby's Prime Seafood opens at former site of Tony Mandola eatery on Waugh Drive

Gatsby’s Prime Seafood opened Oct. 11 within the former site of a trio of Italian restaurants run by Tony Mandola at 1212 Waugh Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Raydon Creative) Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated Gatsby's Prime Seafood opened at the site of trio of Italian restaurants, including Nino's, Vincent's and Grappnio de Nino that were launched by Vincent Mandola. The eatery is opening at the former site of Tony Mandola's.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Exterior design services company Transblue opens new Friendswood location

The national outdoor design and construction management company offers commercial, government, residential and multifamily services. (Courtesy Pexels) Transblue opened its newest location Oct. 10 at 17300 El Camino Real, Friendswood. This will be the second Texas location for the national outdoor design and construction management company, the first being in Frisco. The new location is locally owned by brothers Thomas and Michael Hartman. 832-581-4244. www.transblue.com.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Houston Press

Southern Smoke Festival 2022: Three Days of Food and Fun

Southern Smoke Festival is back this year, after a nearly three-year absence. Due to the COVID pandemic, the fall charity festival from Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation was last held in 2019. This year, its organizers have chosen to make the foodie fest's return bigger and better and longer than ever before.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dallas-based Zalat Pizza partners with Kroger grocery stores in Houston

Zalat Pizza will open two locations inside of two Houston Kroger stores in the coming months. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Texas-based Zalat Pizza is starting its partnership with Kroger grocery stores through the opening of two new locations inside Houston Kroger stores. The pilot location will be in Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace’s Kroger, 9703 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress, and open Oct. 21. A second Houston-Kroger location will open in the Conroe Marketplace supermarket, 341 S. Loop 336 W, Conroe, in December. Zalat Pizza opened in the Dallas area as a standalone store; the two new Houston locations inside of Kroger grocery stores will allow shoppers to pick up and order delivery from convenient locations. www.zalatpizza.com.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Grocery Store

The TV-watching world was further clued into Houston’s culinary prowess and cultural diversity when Bravo’s Top Chef aired its latest season earlier this year. The program focused on Houston as a food city and the city’s food scene was abuzz for weeks as the esteemed cooking show gave Houston its due.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

