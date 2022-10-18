Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Chicken N Pickle announced as first business part of Flyway development in Webster
Chicken N Pickle will include a restaurant, sports bar and pickleball courts, and it is expected to open in late 2023 in Webster. (Courtesy Chicken N Pickle) Chicken N Pickle will open late 2023 within Webster’s Flyway development, the first business announced for the expansive project. The new location...
Men's grooming, cocktail lounge Scissors & Scotch among latest openings in Lower Heights District
A two-story retail building in the Lower Heights District is now home to Scissors & Scotch and First Watch, which opened in September and October, respectively. (Courtesy Lower Heights District) A slate of new businesses recently opened or are preparing to open at the Lower Heights mixed-used district south of...
Maple Street Biscuit Company coming to Katy this fall
Maple Street Biscuit Company bakes biscuits daily to build sandwiches, such as The Squawking Goat, made with fried chicken, goat cheese and pepper jelly. (Courtesy Maple Street Biscuit Company) Maple Street Biscuit Company is bringing comfort food with a modern twist to Katy this fall. The restaurant is set to...
One Texas Eatery Is Among The Best Thai Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Thai restaurants in the country.
Eater
This Houston Bakery’s Cookies Are ‘Thick AF’
Being in the cookie business isn’t always sweet, according to Van Teamer, the owner of Heights bakery Pudgy’s Fine Cookies. The Heights shop, which initially launched as a pop-up around two years ago, has been slinging small batches of cookies from North Shepherd since late July and has earned a reputation for dense palm-sized, cleverly-named treats that are gooey in the middle and shareable, because as Teamer puts it, “What’s the point of eating alone?”
Black Rock Coffee Bar sets opening date for The Woodlands location
Black Rock Coffee Bar will open its The Woodlands location on Oct. 28. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee Bar) Black Rock Coffee Bar has officially set Oct. 28 as its grand opening date at its new location at 3335 College Park Drive, Ste. 100A, in The Woodlands. The location marks the company's eighth in the Houston area and 16th in Texas. To celebrate the grand opening, the store will offer all customers free 16-ounce drinks all day on Oct. 28 at this location. Grand opening specials will continue through Nov. 4 with daily specials that range from buy one, get one free drinks to free merchandise. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon. 346-291-7949. http://br.coffee.
First Cup celebrates online store launch with sales ahead of Pearland retail store opening
First Cup is holding a grand opening for its online storefront after the website went live Oct. 15. The coffee shop is offering sales on premium roasts and free shipping on its official website as the retail store opening at 2645 E. Broadway St., Pearland, finishes construction. The store is estimated to open in November, according to the First Cup Facebook page. First Cup’s flagship location and roastery will include a drive-thru, over 5,500 square feet of community space, private offices for rent and a conference room. www.firstcup.com.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
Texans Fit facility will anchor new lifestyle pavilion at The Allen
Texans Fit will bring a new state-of-the-art fitness facility to a recently completed lifestyle pavilion along Allen Parkway that is part of ongoing development on The Allen, a $500 million mixed-use project along Buffalo Bayou. (Rendering courtesy DC Partners) Texans Fit will bring a new state-of-the-art fitness facility to a...
Salad kitchen Salata to host grand opening for Magnolia location
Salata will open a new location on Oct. 20 on FM 1488 in Magnolia. (Courtesy Strauss PR) The made-to-order salad kitchen chain Salata will have a grand opening for a new location at 6209 FM 1488, Ste. C, Magnolia, on Oct. 20. The Magnolia High School Drumline will also take part in the opening event.
UPDATED: Gatsby's Prime Seafood opens at former site of Tony Mandola eatery on Waugh Drive
Gatsby’s Prime Seafood opened Oct. 11 within the former site of a trio of Italian restaurants run by Tony Mandola at 1212 Waugh Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Raydon Creative) Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated Gatsby's Prime Seafood opened at the site of trio of Italian restaurants, including Nino's, Vincent's and Grappnio de Nino that were launched by Vincent Mandola. The eatery is opening at the former site of Tony Mandola's.
Exterior design services company Transblue opens new Friendswood location
The national outdoor design and construction management company offers commercial, government, residential and multifamily services. (Courtesy Pexels) Transblue opened its newest location Oct. 10 at 17300 El Camino Real, Friendswood. This will be the second Texas location for the national outdoor design and construction management company, the first being in Frisco. The new location is locally owned by brothers Thomas and Michael Hartman. 832-581-4244. www.transblue.com.
Gatsby's Prime Seafood among first openings at new mixed-use district at Waugh Drive
Gatsby’s Prime Seafood opened Oct. 11 within the former site of a trio of Italian restaurants run by Tony Mandola at 1212 Waugh Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Raydon Creative) Gatsby’s Prime Seafood opened Oct. 11 within the former site of a trio of Italian restaurants run by Tony Mandola at 1212 Waugh Drive, Houston.
Woodlands Axe prepares for November grand opening
Woodlands Axe will host a grand opening Nov. 19. (Courtesy Woodlands Axe) Family-owned ax throwing venue Woodlands Axe will host a grand opening Nov. 19 at 32503 Tamina Road, Bldg. A, Ste. 3, Magnolia. Owner Jeffrey Elkin said the venue features projected targets programmed with a variety of games rather...
Houston Press
Southern Smoke Festival 2022: Three Days of Food and Fun
Southern Smoke Festival is back this year, after a nearly three-year absence. Due to the COVID pandemic, the fall charity festival from Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation was last held in 2019. This year, its organizers have chosen to make the foodie fest's return bigger and better and longer than ever before.
Dallas-based Zalat Pizza partners with Kroger grocery stores in Houston
Zalat Pizza will open two locations inside of two Houston Kroger stores in the coming months. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Texas-based Zalat Pizza is starting its partnership with Kroger grocery stores through the opening of two new locations inside Houston Kroger stores. The pilot location will be in Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace’s Kroger, 9703 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress, and open Oct. 21. A second Houston-Kroger location will open in the Conroe Marketplace supermarket, 341 S. Loop 336 W, Conroe, in December. Zalat Pizza opened in the Dallas area as a standalone store; the two new Houston locations inside of Kroger grocery stores will allow shoppers to pick up and order delivery from convenient locations. www.zalatpizza.com.
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken. Whether you’re a lover of chicken breasts, thighs, wings, legs or a combination of these, there are spots all over the south that serve them with top-notch flavor. A...
Two-floor Houston Toy Museum up and running in the Heights
The husband-and-wife duo of Matt and Sara Broussard opened the Houston Toy Museum on Oct. 6, bringing two floors of exhibits to visitors with toys dating back to the late 1800s. (Courtesy Houston Toy Museum) The husband-and-wife duo of Matt and Sara Broussard opened the Houston Toy Museum on Oct....
cw39.com
Houston taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Grocery Store
The TV-watching world was further clued into Houston’s culinary prowess and cultural diversity when Bravo’s Top Chef aired its latest season earlier this year. The program focused on Houston as a food city and the city’s food scene was abuzz for weeks as the esteemed cooking show gave Houston its due.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0