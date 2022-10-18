ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

Naperville, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Naperville North High School football team will have a game with Naperville Central High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
NAPERVILLE, IL
courierpapers.com

MHS Marching Band wins at Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational

The Morton High School Marching Band adds to their list of accomplishments in 2022 by winning best in their Class and overall Grand Champion at the Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational at Lincoln-Way High School in New Lenox, IL. The Marching Potters competed against four other bands in their Class and 21 bands in all competed in the tournament that took place on October 15, 2022.
NEW LENOX, IL
The Voice

Thoughts on change; honored persons saluted

How do we know when we are building a new world? Can we understand when we are in the middle of the process?. We take life one day at a time. Often we have a tendency to think few changes are a part of our lives. We build on the process of routine and see little change. Nonetheless, if we think how our lives have changed, often drastically, we realize many facets of life do change, even within routines, and stubbornness.
BATAVIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Eldamain Road Bridge expected to be done in the spring

The Eldamain Road Bridge crossing the Fox River between Plano and Yorkville is now expected to be completed by spring next year. Kendall County Highway Engineer Fran Klaas was hoping to have the bridge opened by the end of this year. Klaas gave an update to the Kendall County Board...
YORKVILLE, IL
The Voice

Benefit for Waterford Center Oct. 22

There will be a dedicated group of warriors/survivors to support Breast Cancer Month with a Dance Benefit for Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will take place at Pine Ridge Recreation Center, 401 Pine Ridge Drive...
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

100 Black Men of Chicago College Scholarship Fair

Carousel Education100 Black Men of Chicago College Scholarship Fair. Black students representing Aurora’s public high schools travel to 20th annual 100 Black Men of Chicago College Scholarship Fair. Black students representing five of Aurora's public high schools met this morning at Aurora City Hall before traveling to Chicago for...
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year

The future of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet is on life support. WJOL has learned the facility could be closing as early as the first month of the new year. Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home was born out of the mission of the Joliet Franciscan Sisters to meet the unmet needs of people. The land at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side is owned by the Sisters and ground was broken on May 1st, 1960. The first residents began moving into the new facility in January of 1962. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Residents oppose new apartment complex in Oswego

Only a concept plan, residents showed up at this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting to oppose the project, while a motion to table a vote by trustees failed 4-2. Called Birchway, the 306-unit three-story, seven-building apartment complex is just west of the Ogden Falls Subdivision and Rt. 34 to the north, near the route 30-34 intersection.
OSWEGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14-year-old shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old boy was reportedly hit by gunfire Friday. Officers responded to the 300 block of Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived, being told […]
ROCKFORD, IL
The Voice

4-H honors to IMSA student

Matias Habib, 17, of Sandwich in Kendall County, is the 2023 4-H Youth in Action Award for Agriculture recipient, sponsored by Bayer through the National 4-H Council. Habib will be honored nationally for developing a patent-pending bio-pesticide and start-up business through a 4-H entomology (study of insects) project. He is a senior student at IMSA (Illinois Math and Science Academy) in Aurora.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown featuring Naperville, Oct. 27

Naperville receives the spotlight in the WGN Radio Your Hometown series. Tune in Thursday, October 27 to hear stories from people and places in Naperville. The fourth largest city in Illinois, Naperville is frequently named as a top community to live and work and its public library system has been lauded as one of the best in the nation. Located about 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville extends into both DuPage and Will counties and is part of the Illinois Technology and Research corridor.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

The Voice

