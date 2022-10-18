Read full article on original website
4-H honors to IMSA student
Matias Habib, 17, of Sandwich in Kendall County, is the 2023 4-H Youth in Action Award for Agriculture recipient, sponsored by Bayer through the National 4-H Council. Habib will be honored nationally for developing a patent-pending bio-pesticide and start-up business through a 4-H entomology (study of insects) project. He is a senior student at IMSA (Illinois Math and Science Academy) in Aurora.
Benefit for Waterford Center Oct. 22
There will be a dedicated group of warriors/survivors to support Breast Cancer Month with a Dance Benefit for Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will take place at Pine Ridge Recreation Center, 401 Pine Ridge Drive...
Halloween activities promise fun for Aurora Public Library District participants
Looking for safe, family-friendly Halloween activities for your children this year? Do you want to show off your costume, but don’t want to trick-or-treat in the cold? The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) has wonderful events planned for your little ghosts and goblins!. Santori Library, Eola Road Branch, and...
Delivery starts from Kendall County Community Pantry
True to their mission of “Care. Share. Strengthen. Committed to our neighbors. We supply supplemental food help to our neighbors in their times of need.” Kendall County Community Food Pantry (KCCFP) is doing its best to deliver to seniors who are in need of such assistance. Door Dash...
Thoughts on change; honored persons saluted
How do we know when we are building a new world? Can we understand when we are in the middle of the process?. We take life one day at a time. Often we have a tendency to think few changes are a part of our lives. We build on the process of routine and see little change. Nonetheless, if we think how our lives have changed, often drastically, we realize many facets of life do change, even within routines, and stubbornness.
Reader’s Commentary: Concern: Taxes for Casino move
A growing coalition of concerned residents and community leaders will be speaking out against the Irvin-led initiative to use taxpayer dollars to subsidize the move of the Aurora downtown casino to the prime real estate at the interchange of I-88 and Farnsworth Avenue. Aurora Grassroots Alliance has taken the lead...
Matias Habib
Open Roads ABATE to meet Oct. 29
Open Roads ABATE of Illinois Chapter will meet at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Plano American Legion Post #395 at 510 E. Dearborn Street in Plano. Topics to be discussed are legislative updates, safety and education, Christmas Party, membership, Summer Book Run, election of officers, and events. Hope to see you there! For more information call Cliff on 630-552-3828.
Loaves & Fishes’ new partnership will provide healthy food
Loaves & Fishes Community Services and Edward-Elmhurst Health are excited to announce a new partnership on a project that will increase access to healthy food and services for families who need assistance. The new Loaves & Fishes Food Distribution Hub, in Aurora, serves as a storage, processing, and fulfillment center....
‘A Century of Headlines’ at Cantigny Park Oct. 27
Cantigny Park continues its Headlines from History series with “A Century of Headlines: Exploring the Tribune by the Decade,” a program by Jeffrey Anderson, one of Cantigny’s resident historians. The free presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, may be attended in person at the Cantigny Park...
100 Black Men of Chicago College Scholarship Fair
Carousel Education100 Black Men of Chicago College Scholarship Fair. Black students representing Aurora’s public high schools travel to 20th annual 100 Black Men of Chicago College Scholarship Fair. Black students representing five of Aurora's public high schools met this morning at Aurora City Hall before traveling to Chicago for...
October 15, 2022
Business Carousel GovernmentApartmentsAuroraCity of Aurorahousing. Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units. After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and...
Seven of eight speakers in Aurora COW meeting against bonds for Casino
The Aurora City Council listened to many citizens at the Tuesday, Oct. 18 Committee of the Whole meeting. They were against a proposal to supply $50 Million in municipal bonds for a new casino to be built. • Eight individuals used their voices for up to three minutes each:. Seven...
Kendall County Community Food Pantry
Oswego athletes’ reunion Sunday, Oct. 23
The Little White School Museum, 72 Polk Street (Jackson at Polk) in Oswego invites all former Oswego School District athletes, coaches, sponsors, and other sports staffers to their first “School Reunion – Athletics,” to gather to reminisce about the fun they had during their school careers. The...
Trip to admirable Amana Colonies in Iowa revealing
The beautiful rainbow cascaded across the northwest sky when I was leaving Aurora for a recent weekend at the Amana Colonies in Iowa. It was, as it was, a harbinger of a happy trip to come. Listening to Iowa classical station KHKE along the way, I drove 431 miles and...
Apartments
Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units
After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and nearby former Todd Elementary School, which has been shuttered since 2019.
Heaviest pumpkin in Illinois, decoration in Wheaton
Two town halls on SAFE-T Act
Kane and DuPage County locations will be hosts to town halls on the SAFE-T Act and ending cash bail. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Parkview Community Church, 764 St. Charles Road in Glen Ellyn, will be host to the DuPage town hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
