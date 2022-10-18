Read full article on original website
Resident Evil Showcase: Biggest Announcements And Games Shown
Capcom streamed its latest Resident Evil showcase on October 20, which detailed announcements for several upcoming games and expansions. Most notably, the presentation offered an in-depth look at the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. However, the showcase talked about Resident Evil Village too. These were the biggest announcements shown...
God Of War: Ragnarok Has Resolution And Performance Modes, Including 120fps
Like other first-party games from Sony, God of War: Ragnarok will have several graphical modes that players can choose from on PS5. Depending on your preferences, you'll be able to prioritize performance or quality with these modes, which require a few concessions. If Resolution is your top priority, you'll be...
Is Code Veronica Getting a Remake? | GameSpot News
During an interview with Noisy Pixel, Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica. If you’re new to the Resident Evil games, Code Veronica is a cult classic that was first released as a Dreamcast exclusive, but eventually came to the PlayStation 2 with more cutscenes. The game is set between Resident Evil 2 and 3; games that had remakes released in 2019 and 2020 respectively. So it's only natural to wonder if Capcom plans to redo this middle story as well.
God Of War Ragnarok Preview: A Strong But Familiar Start For The Much-Anticipated Sequel
Who could have foreseen that God of War, a series built on the shoulders of a character defined by his campaign to ruthlessly murder the pantheon of Greek gods, would be the same series to deliver a thoughtful exploration of fatherhood? But that is exactly what Sony Santa Monica's 2018 reboot of the franchise did, and it's just one facet of a game that was exemplary in so many ways. From its cinematic presentation, jaw-dropping scale, and stirring orchestral soundtrack to its intense combat, fulfilling exploration, and robust role-playing systems, God of War revived the dormant series and made it a gold standard for cinematic storytelling in video games.
God Of War Developers Often Debated Splitting Ragnarok Into Two Games
Some God of War fans were surprised when Sony's Santa Monica Studio revealed that the upcoming Ragnarok will conclude the "norse saga" of the franchise. However, a new behind-the-scenes video reveals that the team behind the game frequently debated whether to make the norse saga a trilogy or not, with director Cory Barlog making the final call.
No Code Veronica Remake Currently Planned, Resident Evil Producer Says
Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi has confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica, a game in the series that has become a cult-classic since it first launched back in 2000. Speaking to Noisy Pixel (via VGC), Hirabayashi added that while the opportunity for a...
The Best PlayStation Fighting Games For PS5 And PS4
As long as PlayStation has been around, it has been seen as one of the best consoles to have for fighting game fans. A rock-solid line-up of games, legacy franchises, and one of the best controller D-pads for multiple generations has made Sony's gaming hardware the default choice for some of the greatest fighting games of the era, and right now, not much has changed on that front.
Resident Evil Showcase: Start Time And How To Watch
Capcom has announced that there will be a Resident Evil showcase on Thursday, October 20. It'll feature information on some of the biggest upcoming horror games, including a remake of the classic Resident Evil 4. Here's how to watch and what to expect. How to watch the Resident Evil Showcase.
Spider-Man 2 Still On Track For 2023 As Dev Explains Why It's Gone Dark Lately
Insomniac Games has taken to Twitter to clarify that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still on track to launch next year. First revealed as part of a PlayStation Showcase last year, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hasn't had much new information revealed about it since it was first announced. When it was revealed a 2023 launch window was promised, which we're getting pretty close to now, and some fans are saying that they're worried it won't make it. Insomniac responded to a fan yesterday, October 17, to quell those concerns, saying, "Don't [worry]. We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."
Overwatch 2 - Torbjorn Hero guide
Torbjorn is one of the many returning heroes in Overwatch 2 and he remains largely unchanged from the original game. Armed with a Rivet Gun and an auto-turret, Torbjorn is great for defending an objective or providing your team with a bit of extra fire power. Torbjorn can also be used to set up a chokepoint in the new Push game mode as well. Here's how to best utilize Torbjorn in Overwatch 2.
Bungie Could Be Bringing Back Its Old Shooter Series Marathon As A Live-Service Title
According to a new report, Destiny developer Bungie might be bringing back one of its pre-Halo series, Marathon. This comes from Insider Gaming, whose sources claim the Marathon series will be revived with a new game that will apparently be a 3-person squad extraction-based shooter. Sources claim that the game is in a pre-alpha state, and that an announcement could come at any time considering the industry's competition for talent.
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Two New Playable Villains Through Free Teaser Game
With The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Gun Interactive is returning to the asymmetrical horror genre it helped popularize with 2017's Friday The 13th: The Game. Following our recent deep dive, it's now been revealed that more than just the previously announced trio of villains will be playable when the game launches in 2023. Today, GameSpot can exclusively reveal the first development images of two new villains coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
PlayStation Horror Game Sale Arrives Just In Time For Halloween
With Halloween around the corner, a number of online platforms are kicking off sales focused on games that are designed to make you sleep with the lights on. Over on the PlayStation Store, the Halloween sale is in full swing and includes a number of great games marked down to scary awesome prices.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Hands-On Preview: Tension Amplified
Resident Evil 4 is one of the greatest games ever made, but I don't have to tell you that. I don't have to remind you that it changed the landscape of third-person action games, or that it single-handedly redefined the entire Resident Evil franchise, as well as the survival-horror genre (for better and worse). But still, those facts cannot be understated, especially when talking about its upcoming remake.
Review Roundup For Gotham Knights -- Can These Heroes Escape The Shadow Of The Bat?
Reviews for Gotham Knights have gone live, a new sandbox game set in Batman's iconic stomping grounds and starring his proteges. With the caped crusader dead and criminals with punchable faces running loose on the streets of Gotham, it's up to Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin to save the city from gangs, supervillains, and ancient secret societies.
Vampire Survivors 1.0 Patch Notes: New Stage And Modes
Vampire Survivors, the hit indie game where you get to embody bullet hell, recently received a major 1.0 patch that adds a new stage, new modes, and Twitch integration. If you've already unlocked all relics from version 0.11, you'll automatically get the Achievement The Eudaimonia Machine and the new stage.
The Best Metal Gear Games, Ranked
Few video game franchises have been as revolutionary as Metal Gear over the decades, a series that has consistently reinvented itself to offer fresh and exciting twists on tactical espionage action. From the original game that prioritized stealth in an era where action games ruled supreme, to the groundbreaking rebirth of the series that paved the way for cinematic video games, the brainchild of Hideo Kojima has never been short on surprises.
New Tales From The Borderlands Review - Good Stories
New Tales from the Borderlands is a fun pit stop in the space Western of the Borderlands series. Much like its predecessor, Telltale Games' Tales from the Borderlands, this new adventure focuses on an ensemble cast of everyday people, not the superhero-like Vault Hunters of the main series. And in a very similar vein to the first game, New Tales from the Borderlands makes a solid case that the series needs more stories like this one. It's just more interesting to see normal people navigating Borderlands' capitalist hellscape of corporate wars as they approach the ludicrous antics and dystopian lawlessness from a more relatable perspective.
Gotham Knights Co-op Details: Cross-play, Private Games, And More Explained
Gotham Knights, like many games that offer the choice, is better in co-op. Beating up evil-doers is simply more fun when you have a sidekick. Of course, in this game, you're both technically sidekicks, but since Batman is dead, it'll be up to you to defend the city that meant everything to him. In this guide, we'll walk you through your co-op options within Gotham Knights, including an explainer on cross-play, details on the forthcoming four-player mode, and a guide on how to change the privacy of your game so you can or can't be joined by others.
Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Starts October 25 And Features A Brand-New Game Mode
Overwatch 2 is set to receive its first seasonal event on October 25 with the Halloween-themed Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. As this is Overwatch 2, the event itself serves as a sequel to Overwatch's original Halloween event, Junkenstein's Revenge. It looks like this time around Sombra will be taking over for Junkrat as the event's main antagonist. According to Blizzard president Mike Ybarra, the event will be a completely new game mode.
