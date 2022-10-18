ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

WCNC

These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location

CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Evening car show to be held at NTI

The final executive car evening event of 2022 will be happening at the Universal Technical Institute — or as it’s better known in Mooresville — the NASCAR Technical Institute. The event will be from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at NTI, located at 220 Byers Creek Road in Mooresville....
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Truck Hauling Bulldozer Crashes into House on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE — A truck hauling a bulldozer on a trailer crashed into a house in the 7500 block of Monroe Road in east Charlotte. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver told first responders that he was traveling east when another vehicle turned in front of him. Instead of hitting the other vehicle, he careened off the right side of the road and crashed into a home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Drawing for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home happening tonight!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The day is here!. Someone will win the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home. In July,...
MONROE, NC
country1037fm.com

Oldest Ice Cream Store In North Carolina Is For Sale

According to WSOC-TV, a landmark Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop in west Charlotte was built in 1947. It’s the oldest franchise of the ice cream chain in North Carolina and the third oldest in the southeast. The store is at 2732 Wilkinson...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only

CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
MATTHEWS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lancaster County, SC

Formerly known as Barnettsville, Lancaster County lies in the Charlotte Metropolitan Area in South Carolina. Founded in the 1750s by settlers from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the eponymous seat of Lancaster County is also famously known as the Red Rose City. The region surges with landmarks of historical importance, such as Buford’s...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Fort Mill Fall Festival This Weekend – October 22

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Fall Festival is set to take place this Saturday, October 22nd at Walter Elisha Park from 4 PM to 8 PM. There will be live music at the Fort Mill Amphitheater – a Costume Contests for ages birth to adult, food, vendors and much more.
FORT MILL, SC

