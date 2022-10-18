Read full article on original website
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
Lincoln County gravedigger wins Cash 5 jackpot after buying three tickets for Dale Earnhardt
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County man bought three $1 Cash 5 tickets in a tribute to Dale Earnhardt and is now $235,000 richer. Luther Dowdy, a NASCAR fan, won the prize of exactly $235,001 in Monday’s drawing. “It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash...
WBTV
Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Evening car show to be held at NTI
The final executive car evening event of 2022 will be happening at the Universal Technical Institute — or as it’s better known in Mooresville — the NASCAR Technical Institute. The event will be from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at NTI, located at 220 Byers Creek Road in Mooresville....
WBTV
2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
wccbcharlotte.com
Truck Hauling Bulldozer Crashes into House on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE — A truck hauling a bulldozer on a trailer crashed into a house in the 7500 block of Monroe Road in east Charlotte. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver told first responders that he was traveling east when another vehicle turned in front of him. Instead of hitting the other vehicle, he careened off the right side of the road and crashed into a home.
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
WBTV
Drawing for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home happening tonight!
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The day is here!. Someone will win the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home. In July,...
North Carolina home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the average household will spend just over […]
country1037fm.com
Oldest Ice Cream Store In North Carolina Is For Sale
According to WSOC-TV, a landmark Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop in west Charlotte was built in 1947. It’s the oldest franchise of the ice cream chain in North Carolina and the third oldest in the southeast. The store is at 2732 Wilkinson...
Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only
CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
qcnews.com
Half-constructed Uptown Charlotte property remains vacant, neighbors grow frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors in Charlotte’s First Ward are wondering why a prime piece of real estate continues to sit vacant. The only thing on the lot is a new multi-story parking garage, but no one is allowed to park there. If you frequently visit...
Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
NC family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son bought $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket and won a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off,” […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lancaster County, SC
Formerly known as Barnettsville, Lancaster County lies in the Charlotte Metropolitan Area in South Carolina. Founded in the 1750s by settlers from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the eponymous seat of Lancaster County is also famously known as the Red Rose City. The region surges with landmarks of historical importance, such as Buford’s...
Charlotte Black Restaurant Week is poised to help local businesses
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Black Restaurant week kicked off this week — but there’s still time for restaurants to participate. The sixth annual event runs through Oct. 31. It aims to support Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and other ventures, says Cathay Dawkins, founder and executive director of Black Business Owners of Charlotte.
North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off
Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius.
WBTV
Vehicle strikes road construction equipment, closing portion of Old Statesville Rd. in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving construction equipment has blocked a portion of Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte, authorities said. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a vehicle collided with road construction equipment that was bound together by metal cables. Old Statesville Road is closed between Sunset Road and...
cn2.com
Fort Mill Fall Festival This Weekend – October 22
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Fall Festival is set to take place this Saturday, October 22nd at Walter Elisha Park from 4 PM to 8 PM. There will be live music at the Fort Mill Amphitheater – a Costume Contests for ages birth to adult, food, vendors and much more.
