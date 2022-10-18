Read full article on original website
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner Out
California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight path
Popular Boba Chain from Taiwan in Rowland Heights - Tiger Sugar
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's Chicken
Low-cost nonstop flights debut from San Bernardino to Las Vegas
Those looking to hit the gambling pits, shows and buffets of Sin City can get there even quicker with a new direct flight from the Inland Empire. Nonstop flights from low-cost carrier Breeze Airways will soon be offered from the San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) to the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The […]
This Cafe Tucked Inside a Chino Hills Mandir Is a Portal to India in Southern California
East of Carbon Canyon in Chino Hills, against the backdrop of Mt. Baldy and the San Bernardino mountains, rises a mandir made from hand-carved pink sandstone and marble. The property feels pulled straight from India but sits firmly in Southern California. Gold-tipped shikharas marking inner sanctums glint in the sunlight, inviting the faithful to prayer and reflection. Clearly visible from Highway 71, this is the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, or the BAPS Mandir, a place of worship for the people of the Swaminarayan sect. It’s also a deeply moving place to enjoy a meal.
13 Best Restaurants in Palmdale, CA
Located in the scenic Antelope Valley just outside of the Mojave Desert in Southern California, Palmdale is a desert city unlike any other. Heavily freckled with Joshua trees and framed by the beautiful Tehachapi, San Gabriel, and Sierra Peona mountain ranges, the city is small, quaint, and very charming. So it makes sense that the best restaurants in Palmdale match the description of Palmdale itself!
Metrolink's Arrow service extends San Bernardino line by 9 miles
Metrolink's Arrow service will connect the East Valley of San Bernardino County to a multitransit hub that will provide access to several areas.
California tops most expensive cities for burger meals in US: study
LOS ANGELES - America's favorite meal is apparently getting more expensive - and it'll cost you even more if you live in California (surprise, surprise). You can thank inflation, which has affected everything from food to home goods. MoneyGeek analyzed menu prices for a burger, french fries and soda across...
Sleep in an iconic wigwam along historic Route 66 | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
RIALTO, Calif. — Sleepy travelers on Route 66 look no further. A cozy night's sleep awaits at the Wigwam Motel in Rialto. The tipi-shaped motel is a classic pit stop, but you won’t find rawhide or tent poles inside the rooms. The Wigwams are far from being culturally...
Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting
September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
Two Retail Properties in Chino Sell for Combined $6.17MM
Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the sales of two single-tenant retail properties totaling $6.17 million that are outparcels to Country Fair Shopping Center in Chino, CA. The sales included quick-service-restaurant assets occupied by Wienerschnitzel and Carl’s Jr. and were part of a break-up strategy SRS conducted on behalf of the seller in order to maximize overall value.
B-21 Raider: ‘Most advanced military aircraft ever built’ to be revealed soon
PALMDALE, Calif. - The long-anticipated B-21 Raider, the U.S. military’s "most advanced aircraft ever built," will finally be unveiled in coming weeks. Northrop Grumman, the company contracted in 2015 to build the latest Air Force bomber, will reveal the aircraft during a ceremony at their facility in Palmdale, California, the first week of December.
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
Exports Rise as SoCal Ports Record Overall Drop in Container Volumes
Container volumes at the Southern California ports, the busiest in the nation with long backlogs a year ago, fell significantly in September. Both the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach are now predicting a continuing easing in volumes in what normally would have been a peak season for the ports. The mounting declines come after a two-year record run in volumes often setting monthly records at both ports.
Major freeway closure in effect this weekend in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A major freeway closure is in effect this weekend in Riverside County. The eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. More on-ramps will be closed than in recent closures in the area, and it’s...
Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
Popular Boba Chain from Taiwan in Rowland Heights - Tiger Sugar
Tiger Sugar is an extremely boba chain with locations across the country of America and many other countries including Europe, Asia, and Oceania. They grew to popularity with their brown sugar fresh milk drink which is just what it sounds like: brown sugar and fresh milk. Their name is derived from the pattern that the brown sugar syrup leaves on the cup which contrasts with the color of the milk, creating a tiger-like print throughout the cup. This is an extremely iconic look for the shop and many boba places have tried to achieve a similar look, but Tiger Sugar takes the crown as the first ones to do this and the one to do it the best according to popular opinion.
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
Car smashes into a BevMo! in Studio City; 4 possibly hurt, including 3 kids
LOS ANGELES - A Studio City liquor store is picking up the pieces after a car smashed into the building Friday evening. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at a BevMo! on West Ventura Boulevard around 4 p.m. The crash left an adult and three children possibly hurt, according to LAFD.
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
3 People Hospitalized After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)
According to the Fontana Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning in Rancho Cucamonga. The officials stated that the incident started at around 11:45 p.m. in Fontana when officers tried to stop a vehicle. The driver of the car fled the scene and during the pursuit, the vehicle crashed a patrol vehicle and two other vehicles.
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
