Ontario, CA

KTLA

Low-cost nonstop flights debut from San Bernardino to Las Vegas

Those looking to hit the gambling pits, shows and buffets of Sin City can get there even quicker with a new direct flight from the Inland Empire. Nonstop flights from low-cost carrier Breeze Airways will soon be offered from the San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) to the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.  The […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

This Cafe Tucked Inside a Chino Hills Mandir Is a Portal to India in Southern California

East of Carbon Canyon in Chino Hills, against the backdrop of Mt. Baldy and the San Bernardino mountains, rises a mandir made from hand-carved pink sandstone and marble. The property feels pulled straight from India but sits firmly in Southern California. Gold-tipped shikharas marking inner sanctums glint in the sunlight, inviting the faithful to prayer and reflection. Clearly visible from Highway 71, this is the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, or the BAPS Mandir, a place of worship for the people of the Swaminarayan sect. It’s also a deeply moving place to enjoy a meal.
CHINO HILLS, CA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Palmdale, CA

Located in the scenic Antelope Valley just outside of the Mojave Desert in Southern California, Palmdale is a desert city unlike any other. Heavily freckled with Joshua trees and framed by the beautiful Tehachapi, San Gabriel, and Sierra Peona mountain ranges, the city is small, quaint, and very charming. So it makes sense that the best restaurants in Palmdale match the description of Palmdale itself!
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

California tops most expensive cities for burger meals in US: study

LOS ANGELES - America's favorite meal is apparently getting more expensive - and it'll cost you even more if you live in California (surprise, surprise). You can thank inflation, which has affected everything from food to home goods. MoneyGeek analyzed menu prices for a burger, french fries and soda across...
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Two Retail Properties in Chino Sell for Combined $6.17MM

Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the sales of two single-tenant retail properties totaling $6.17 million that are outparcels to Country Fair Shopping Center in Chino, CA. The sales included quick-service-restaurant assets occupied by Wienerschnitzel and Carl’s Jr. and were part of a break-up strategy SRS conducted on behalf of the seller in order to maximize overall value.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
fox29.com

B-21 Raider: ‘Most advanced military aircraft ever built’ to be revealed soon

PALMDALE, Calif. - The long-anticipated B-21 Raider, the U.S. military’s "most advanced aircraft ever built," will finally be unveiled in coming weeks. Northrop Grumman, the company contracted in 2015 to build the latest Air Force bomber, will reveal the aircraft during a ceremony at their facility in Palmdale, California, the first week of December.
PALMDALE, CA
maritime-executive.com

Exports Rise as SoCal Ports Record Overall Drop in Container Volumes

Container volumes at the Southern California ports, the busiest in the nation with long backlogs a year ago, fell significantly in September. Both the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach are now predicting a continuing easing in volumes in what normally would have been a peak season for the ports. The mounting declines come after a two-year record run in volumes often setting monthly records at both ports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Dinh Lee

Popular Boba Chain from Taiwan in Rowland Heights - Tiger Sugar

Tiger Sugar is an extremely boba chain with locations across the country of America and many other countries including Europe, Asia, and Oceania. They grew to popularity with their brown sugar fresh milk drink which is just what it sounds like: brown sugar and fresh milk. Their name is derived from the pattern that the brown sugar syrup leaves on the cup which contrasts with the color of the milk, creating a tiger-like print throughout the cup. This is an extremely iconic look for the shop and many boba places have tried to achieve a similar look, but Tiger Sugar takes the crown as the first ones to do this and the one to do it the best according to popular opinion.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

3 People Hospitalized After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

According to the Fontana Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning in Rancho Cucamonga. The officials stated that the incident started at around 11:45 p.m. in Fontana when officers tried to stop a vehicle. The driver of the car fled the scene and during the pursuit, the vehicle crashed a patrol vehicle and two other vehicles.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE

