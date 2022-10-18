ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Yardbarker

Raiderdamus’ Friday Foretelling: Raiders vs. Texans

The following is a work of humor and satire by Raiderdamus on the Las Vegas Raiders. It may contain offensive humor and imagery and as a result it should not be read by anyone. Greetings, Raider Nation! It is I, the man who puts the funk in dysfunction, the man...
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Best NFL Bets Week 7: Chiefs bury 49ers, Colts upset Titans, Saquon Barkley keeps Giants rolling, DeAndre Hopkins powers up Cardinals

Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, so it's once again time to pick our favorite bets of the upcoming slate. This has been one of the more unpredictable seasons in recent memory, and scoring has been way down. However, our tried-and-true methodology keeps us winning, and that's all that matters! Our weekly best bets column plucks the best moneyline, spread, over/under, and prop bets from each upcoming weekend of football and serves them up to you on a tastefully designed platter.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury report for Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) were on the practice field Thursday preparing for the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium. After starting the week with a long injury report featuring several starters on both sides of the ball, the Colts saw the return of a large number of players and the upgrade of a few in terms of practice status.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

1-win Texans, Raiders blame missed chances for losses

The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders spent their bye weeks in similar fashion. The AFC's only one-win teams had extra time to try to figure out why they are looking up at the rest of the conference in the standings despite being competitive almost every week. “I actually got...
HOUSTON, TX
The Tennessean

Amani Hooker and Bud Dupree return to Tennessee Titans practice

Safety Amani Hooker and outside linebacker Bud Dupree returned to practice Thursday for the Tennessee Titans. Both were full practice participants after being limited on Wednesday. Both are expected to be available for the Titans (3-2) game Sunday (noon, CBS) against the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) at Nissan Stadium. Hooker cleared...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX59

Votes are in, and Shaq Leonard is out of Colts’ game at Titans

INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard is known from bringing the juice – the energy – for the defense. But in this instance, he lacked the necessary clout. When it came time for everyone to huddle and determine Leonard’s availability for Sunday’s critical showdown with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville – Frank Reich, the medical and training […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

