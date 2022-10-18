Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Related
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Score prediction, scouting report
The Tennessee Titans exit their open week with an early lead in the AFC South. Tennessee (3-2) faces the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) for the second time this season, at Nissan Stadium (noon, CBS), looking to extend its win streak to four games. Tennessean sports writer George Robinson breaks down the...
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) are set to complete their season series in Week 7 with a matchup at Nissan Stadium. Looking to even the series, the Colts are coming off their first divisional win against a divisional opponent while the Titans are coming off their bye week.
Yardbarker
Raiderdamus’ Friday Foretelling: Raiders vs. Texans
The following is a work of humor and satire by Raiderdamus on the Las Vegas Raiders. It may contain offensive humor and imagery and as a result it should not be read by anyone. Greetings, Raider Nation! It is I, the man who puts the funk in dysfunction, the man...
Zach Cunningham, Nate Davis among 4 Tennessee Titans players ruled out for Colts game
The Tennessee Titans have ruled linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) and offensive lineman Nate Davis (foot) out on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee also ruled out Joe Jones (knee) and Tory Carter (neck) for the game. Wide receiver Kyle Philips (hamstring)...
Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline
As the league gets closer to the trade deadline, could the Houston Texans move on from several veterans as they continue their youth movement?
Sporting News
Best NFL Bets Week 7: Chiefs bury 49ers, Colts upset Titans, Saquon Barkley keeps Giants rolling, DeAndre Hopkins powers up Cardinals
Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, so it's once again time to pick our favorite bets of the upcoming slate. This has been one of the more unpredictable seasons in recent memory, and scoring has been way down. However, our tried-and-true methodology keeps us winning, and that's all that matters! Our weekly best bets column plucks the best moneyline, spread, over/under, and prop bets from each upcoming weekend of football and serves them up to you on a tastefully designed platter.
Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury report for Week 7
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) were on the practice field Thursday preparing for the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium. After starting the week with a long injury report featuring several starters on both sides of the ball, the Colts saw the return of a large number of players and the upgrade of a few in terms of practice status.
FOX Sports
1-win Texans, Raiders blame missed chances for losses
The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders spent their bye weeks in similar fashion. The AFC's only one-win teams had extra time to try to figure out why they are looking up at the rest of the conference in the standings despite being competitive almost every week. “I actually got...
Amani Hooker and Bud Dupree return to Tennessee Titans practice
Safety Amani Hooker and outside linebacker Bud Dupree returned to practice Thursday for the Tennessee Titans. Both were full practice participants after being limited on Wednesday. Both are expected to be available for the Titans (3-2) game Sunday (noon, CBS) against the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) at Nissan Stadium. Hooker cleared...
Votes are in, and Shaq Leonard is out of Colts’ game at Titans
INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard is known from bringing the juice – the energy – for the defense. But in this instance, he lacked the necessary clout. When it came time for everyone to huddle and determine Leonard’s availability for Sunday’s critical showdown with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville – Frank Reich, the medical and training […]
Survive and advance: Gibson Southern extends streak to 21 after shootout with Vincennes
FORT BRANCH, Ind. — Devan Roberts calmly sat postgame as he caught his breath. The Gibson Southern senior running back's family members surrounded him on the field as he picked something off his cleats. Perhaps he was soaking in the moment. He's not guaranteed another game on Jack Jewel Memorial Field. After all, the...
Comments / 0