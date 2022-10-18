ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

What the NFL told the Titans about hosting a Super Bowl at new stadium

Yesterday’s announcement of the Tennessee Titans new stadium deal has raised a lot of questions from Titans fans and Nashville citizens regarding the project. While the new $2.1 billion dollar project details include a brand new domed stadium and state of the art facilities to improve fan experience, there seems to be growing concern about the Titans decreasing the stadium capacity in the new building.
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder

Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Colts owner Irsay says there’s ‘merit to remove’ Snyder

NEW YORK – The focus of the NFL’s fall owners’ meetings took a dramatic turn Tuesday afternoon when Jim Irsay went against the norm and spoke out against one of his colleagues. The Indianapolis Colts’ owner’s bombshell: There’s “merit’’ to removing Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay wants to see all of […]
NFL World Reacts To The Deshaun Watson Speeding News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is making headlines this week due to an incident from this past June. According to TMZ Sports, Watson was pulled over for going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone. The Ohio State Highway Patrol caught him speeding in his G-Wagon. Watson was ultimately issued...
Titans Launch Impact Program, 'ONE Community'

On the heels of announcing a proposed new football stadium agreement, the Tennessee Titans are announcing a community benefits platform with 16 local and regional organizations. The Titans announced the programs at Tennessee State University, their long-standing partner. The ONE Community platform includes multi-faceted programs that reach many of Nashville's...
