Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
atozsports.com
What the NFL told the Titans about hosting a Super Bowl at new stadium
Yesterday’s announcement of the Tennessee Titans new stadium deal has raised a lot of questions from Titans fans and Nashville citizens regarding the project. While the new $2.1 billion dollar project details include a brand new domed stadium and state of the art facilities to improve fan experience, there seems to be growing concern about the Titans decreasing the stadium capacity in the new building.
Colts get Big Bump in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings
How far did the Indianapolis Colts rise in ESPN's Power Rankings after avenging their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars?
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Wide Receiver
The Indianapolis Colts have brought back a familiar face with their latest signing.
Melvin Gordon Sounds Off After Broncos Benched him in L.A.
The Denver Broncos are running out of reasons to roster Melvin Gordon.
Titans, city leaders to make stadium announcement
Nashville mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans will host a press conference Monday to provide an update on ongoing discussions around a potential new stadium deal.
atozsports.com
One Vols fan paid a huge price while watching Tennessee beat Alabama
The Tennessee Vols shocked the CFB world this past weekend when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a long time coming for the Vols. Some young Tennessee fans had never seen their favorite team beat Alabama. Now, they have, and it was one of the best college football...
Indianapolis Colts’ Jim Irsay quotes legendary musician in backing stance on Daniel Snyder
You don’t have to be a student of football to know about Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and his love
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder
Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks on upcoming matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols have a matchup with UT-Martin on Saturday in Neyland Stadium so the matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on October 29 isn’t on their mind quite yet. Kentucky, however, has a bye this weekend, which means they’re already thinking about the Vols. On Tuesday, Wildcats head...
Colts owner Irsay says there’s ‘merit to remove’ Snyder
NEW YORK – The focus of the NFL’s fall owners’ meetings took a dramatic turn Tuesday afternoon when Jim Irsay went against the norm and spoke out against one of his colleagues. The Indianapolis Colts’ owner’s bombshell: There’s “merit’’ to removing Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay wants to see all of […]
NFL World Reacts To The Deshaun Watson Speeding News
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is making headlines this week due to an incident from this past June. According to TMZ Sports, Watson was pulled over for going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone. The Ohio State Highway Patrol caught him speeding in his G-Wagon. Watson was ultimately issued...
Deshaun Drive: VIDEO - Texans Ex Watson Deals with Police; Driving 97 MPH
Houston Texans ex Deshaun Watson was ultimately issued a ticket after what seemed to be a pleasant enough exchange with the police in his new Cleveland Browns territory.
Chargers Aim to Overcome Growing List of Injuries to Extend Win Streak
The Chargers will enter another week with the team's injury list continuing to grow.
Titans fans upset they'll have to pay up to keep season tickets in new stadium
To attend every home game of the Tennessee Titans, there's a step beyond just buying tickets. You have to own a personal seat license, but it only lasts the lifetime of a stadium.
tennesseetitans.com
Titans Launch Impact Program, 'ONE Community'
On the heels of announcing a proposed new football stadium agreement, the Tennessee Titans are announcing a community benefits platform with 16 local and regional organizations. The Titans announced the programs at Tennessee State University, their long-standing partner. The ONE Community platform includes multi-faceted programs that reach many of Nashville's...
