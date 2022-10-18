ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended

Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News.  Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
CINCINNATI, OH
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Pulse: 39.4% Pick David Johnston To Win 2023 NCAA 1650 Free Title

Johnston was fifth at NCAAs last season, but his time of 14:33.61 was just over two seconds shy of runner-up Will Gallant (14:31.34). Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your...
GEORGIA STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
swimswam.com

TCU, WVU Earn Big 12 Swimming & Diving Weekly Honors

Both TCU and West Virginia earned Big 12 Swimming and Diving honors this week as each team had three athletes win awards. Current photo via Big 12 Sports. Both TCU and West Virginia earned Big 12 Swimming and Diving honors this week as each team had three athletes win awards.
FORT WORTH, TX
swimswam.com

#13 Tennessee Men, #6 Louisville Women Led to Victories by Deep Sprint Crews

Jordan Crooks (above) swam 19.3 in the 50 yard free for the third time in three meets this season for the Tennessee Volunteers. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Louisville v. Tennessee. Thursday, October 20th, 2022. Ralph Wright Natatorium, Louisville, KY. Dual Meet Format (SCY) Scores. Women: #6 Louisville 163,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Purdue’s Maggie Love Named Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week

So. – Carmel, Ind. – Arrowhead – Major: Biomedical Engineering. Opened her sophomore season with a pair of victories and three career-best times, all ranking among Purdue’s all-time fastest. Placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.81) Placed first in the 200 individual medley (2:00.01) Moved the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
swimswam.com

Anthony Grimm, Top Recruit in Class of 2021, Announces Retirement from Swimming

Anthony Grimm, the nation's #1-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2021, has retired from competitive swimming after one season in the NCAA. Archive photo via Coleman Hodges/SwimSwam.com. Former University of Texas swimmer Anthony Grimm has announced his retirement from the sport. The All-American told SwimSwam earlier this month...
AUSTIN, TX
swimswam.com

FIU Adds Senegalese Record Holder Oumy Diop For 2023 Spring Semester

MIAMI (Oct. 17, 2022) – Swimming and Diving has bolstered its roster with the signing of Oumy Diop, announced Head Coach Randy Horner. The Senegalese international will join the Panthers in 2023 as FIU looks to win its first American Athletic Conference Championship. “Oumy is the type of athlete...
MIAMI, FL
swimswam.com

Three Pepperdine Swimmers Receive Weekly PCSC Honors

MALIBU, California – Three freshmen – Charli Sunahara, Amanda Wong and AJ Adams – of the Pepperdine women’s swimming and diving team were named Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference athletes of the week for the past two weeks as announced by the league office on Tuesday. Sunahara...
MALIBU, CA
swimswam.com

Canadian Bailey O’Regan Sends Verbal to Kentucky (2024)

Distance specialist and Canadian Bailey O'Regan has announced her verbal commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats for the fall of 2024. Current photo via Instagram. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
LEXINGTON, KY
swimswam.com

Summer Juniors Qualifier Adriana Smith (2024) Verbally Commits to Nearby Cal

Orinda Aquatics' Adriana Smith won't have far to travel when she joins the Cal Bears in the fall of 2024. Current photo via Adriana Smith. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
LAFAYETTE, CA
swimswam.com

Missouri State Hits The Road For MVC Showcase

The women will compete in an invitational with Southern Illinois, Evansville, Arkansas Little Rock, UIC, Northern Iowa, Indiana State, and Illinois State. Archive photo via Missouri State Athletics. Courtesy: Missouri State Athletics. SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State swimming and diving hits the road for the first time this season, traveling to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy