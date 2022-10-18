Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
#2 in Class of 2023 Rex Maurer Goes In Depth on Decision to Swim for Stanford
Listen to what Rex has to say about his recruiting process, swimming in the last few years, and why we will now see him on the Farm in just one year's time. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We sat down with Rex Maurer, the #2 recruit in the class...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 39.4% Pick David Johnston To Win 2023 NCAA 1650 Free Title
Johnston was fifth at NCAAs last season, but his time of 14:33.61 was just over two seconds shy of runner-up Will Gallant (14:31.34). Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your...
swimswam.com
Commonwealth Games Champion Pieter Coetze Verbally Commits To Cal For Fall 2024
Coetze is set to make an immediate impact when he arrives at Cal, holding long course times that would already be in NCAA scoring range if converted to yards. Current photo via Swimming South Africa. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and...
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Ohio
swimswam.com
Kelly Pash and Brendan Burns Triple, Longhorns Sweep Aggies and Hoosiers in Austin
Texas swept Indiana and Texas A&M, despite the best efforts of swimmers like Brendan Burns, who came out ahead of Carson Foster in two individual events. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Texas vs. Texas A&M and Indiana. Friday, October 21, 2022. Lee Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX. Double-dual...
swimswam.com
TCU, WVU Earn Big 12 Swimming & Diving Weekly Honors
Both TCU and West Virginia earned Big 12 Swimming and Diving honors this week as each team had three athletes win awards. Current photo via Big 12 Sports. Both TCU and West Virginia earned Big 12 Swimming and Diving honors this week as each team had three athletes win awards.
swimswam.com
#13 Tennessee Men, #6 Louisville Women Led to Victories by Deep Sprint Crews
Jordan Crooks (above) swam 19.3 in the 50 yard free for the third time in three meets this season for the Tennessee Volunteers. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Louisville v. Tennessee. Thursday, October 20th, 2022. Ralph Wright Natatorium, Louisville, KY. Dual Meet Format (SCY) Scores. Women: #6 Louisville 163,...
swimswam.com
Purdue’s Maggie Love Named Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week
So. – Carmel, Ind. – Arrowhead – Major: Biomedical Engineering. Opened her sophomore season with a pair of victories and three career-best times, all ranking among Purdue’s all-time fastest. Placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.81) Placed first in the 200 individual medley (2:00.01) Moved the...
swimswam.com
Former Pac-12 Champion Cameron Craig Makes Return to Swimming at Drury University
“It’s my last year of eligibility for the NCAA so I’m hoping to just do it right,” former ASU and OSU swimmer Cameron Craig said. “I owe it to myself.” Archive photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. After two years away from the sport, former Pac-12...
swimswam.com
Anthony Grimm, Top Recruit in Class of 2021, Announces Retirement from Swimming
Anthony Grimm, the nation's #1-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2021, has retired from competitive swimming after one season in the NCAA. Archive photo via Coleman Hodges/SwimSwam.com. Former University of Texas swimmer Anthony Grimm has announced his retirement from the sport. The All-American told SwimSwam earlier this month...
swimswam.com
FIU Adds Senegalese Record Holder Oumy Diop For 2023 Spring Semester
MIAMI (Oct. 17, 2022) – Swimming and Diving has bolstered its roster with the signing of Oumy Diop, announced Head Coach Randy Horner. The Senegalese international will join the Panthers in 2023 as FIU looks to win its first American Athletic Conference Championship. “Oumy is the type of athlete...
swimswam.com
Three Pepperdine Swimmers Receive Weekly PCSC Honors
MALIBU, California – Three freshmen – Charli Sunahara, Amanda Wong and AJ Adams – of the Pepperdine women’s swimming and diving team were named Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference athletes of the week for the past two weeks as announced by the league office on Tuesday. Sunahara...
swimswam.com
Canadian Bailey O’Regan Sends Verbal to Kentucky (2024)
Distance specialist and Canadian Bailey O'Regan has announced her verbal commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats for the fall of 2024. Current photo via Instagram. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Florida State Set To Open Home Schedule This Weekend With Pair of Meets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State swimming and diving teams will compete at the Morcom Aquatics Center for the first time this season on Friday at 2 p.m. The Seminoles will host Florida Southern, West Florida and UNF in a quad meet on Friday before welcoming Georgia at 12 p.m., on Saturday.
swimswam.com
Penn State’s Victor Baganha Named Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week
So. – Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Won both the 50 Free (20.00) and 100 Fly (47.64) as the Nittany Lions competed against Navy and Boston College. 50 Free time ranks 24th in the country and third in the Big Ten this season. 100 Fly time ranks 28th in the country...
swimswam.com
Summer Juniors Qualifier Adriana Smith (2024) Verbally Commits to Nearby Cal
Orinda Aquatics' Adriana Smith won't have far to travel when she joins the Cal Bears in the fall of 2024. Current photo via Adriana Smith. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Missouri State Hits The Road For MVC Showcase
The women will compete in an invitational with Southern Illinois, Evansville, Arkansas Little Rock, UIC, Northern Iowa, Indiana State, and Illinois State. Archive photo via Missouri State Athletics. Courtesy: Missouri State Athletics. SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State swimming and diving hits the road for the first time this season, traveling to...
swimswam.com
Rateb Hussein, the 2022 CCSA Swimmer of the Year, Will Transfer for Final Season
Rateb Hussein of Florida Atlantic will finish this season with the Owls, but plans to use his final season of eligibility at a Power 5 program as a graduate transfer. Archive photo via FAU Athletics. The 2021-2022 CCSA Swimmer of the Year Ahmed Rateb Hussein has entered the NCAA Transfer...
