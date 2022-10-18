Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Shopping Near Hocking Hills, OhioThe Midnight MakerLogan, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Visit the Most Haunted City in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Related
ohio.edu
Ohio University competes for the national championship in the GameDay Recycling Challenge
At the Oct. 22 OHIO home football game, Campus Recycling and its partners encourage Bobcat fans to show their true green pride by participating in the GameDay Challenge, making an effort to properly dispose of all waste created, and encouraging others to do the same. Each fall, colleges and universities...
ohio.edu
Ohio University releases Presidential Search Stakeholder Engagement Report
The Collective Genius, a Columbus-based research and strategic engagement firm, provided a comprehensive Presidential Search Stakeholder Engagement Report to the Ohio University Board of Trustees during meetings on OHIO’s Athens Campus earlier today. The report, the culmination of six weeks of campus and community engagement via focus groups, forums,...
ohio.edu
OHIO’s Master of Sports Administration program ranks top 2 in the world by SportBusiness for 11th consecutive year
For the 11th year running, Ohio University’s Master of Sports Administration program has been named in the world’s top two postgraduate sports management degrees for 2022 by SportBusiness, an international sports business intelligence service. Since the publication’s inception in 2012, the Master of Sports Administration has ranked in...
ohio.edu
‘Hotel Berry’ production to tell untold stories of Athens, highlight Black community
The Ohio University College of Fine Arts professional theater company, Tantrum Theater, is producing a new work that will hit the stage in November. The story of the Berry Hotel, just one of many untold parts of Athens history, will be taking the stage starting Thursday, Nov. 17, with the help of a playwright, local historians, community members, students and Ohio University faculty. Tickets will be on sale soon and can be purchased online at this website.
ohio.edu
Quarter After Eight kicks off fall reading series featuring alumni, graduate students
The Quarter After Eight (QAE) literary journal kicks off its Fall 2022 reading series featuring Ohio University's creative writing English graduate students and QAE staff reading their stories, essays, and poems on Oct. 26. Free refreshments will be served, and issues of the Quarter After Eight journal will be available...
ohio.edu
OHIO students, staff work behind the scenes to keep campus, community clean
Ohio University is home to a number of students, professional staff, and faculty working hard to help the environment. Campus Recycling and the Office of Sustainability are two departments in partnership with the Appalachia Ohio Zero Waste Initiative (AOZWI), a longstanding project supported by the local Sugar Bush Foundation, who are dedicated to the prevention of pollution and improvement of waste management in Athens. These are a few of the projects going on in this effort, as well as the people behind them.
ohio.edu
OHIO's Student Review and Consultation Committee is rebranding to the CARE Team
When a student is experiencing a crisis, they tend to raise concern by exhibiting irregular behavior or communication. Whether the student's welfare or the welfare of others in the community is at risk, Ohio University responds with as many resources as possible to provide a safe environment for all students.
ohio.edu
Office of Global Opportunities announces updated strategy and procedures for study abroad and study away programming
To better align with Ohio University’s BRICKS initiative, the Office of Global Opportunities (OGO) is launching a new mobility strategy. The BRICKS framework for general education places heightened focus on experiential learning, diversity and equity, and also provides an opportunity for OGO to better align with those focus areas.
ohio.edu
Board approves creation of two new centers within OMNIa
The Ohio University Board of Trustees approved the creation of two new centers, the Injury and Pain Research Center and the Center for Healthy Aging, both housed within the Ohio Musculoskeletal and Neurological Institute (OMNI). OMNI, which has grown to consistently be one of OHIO's most productive research institutes, has...
ohio.edu
Open forums announced for College of Health Sciences and Professions dean search finalists
Ohio University Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Elizabeth Sayrs announces three finalists for the position of dean of the College of Health Sciences and Professions with interviews on Oct. 24, 25, and 28. As part of the interview process, the University community will have an opportunity to interact with...
ohio.edu
Board of Trustees approves OHIO’s Housing Master Plan 2022
The Ohio University Board of Trustees approved OHIO’s Housing Master Plan 2022 during meetings on OHIO’s Athens Campus earlier today. The updated plan will not only shape and guide the University’s ongoing improvement of, and investment in, the residential infrastructure across the Athens Campus through a combination of new construction and major and minor renovation projects, it will also further enhance OHIO students’ overall residential experience for many years to come.
ohio.edu
Ohio University to host regional meeting on addressing teacher shortage Oct. 29
In an effort to address the critical shortage of high-quality teachers in Ohio and across the nation, Ohio University’s Patton College of Education is collaborating with other colleges and universities, the Ohio Department of Education, and the Ohio Department of Higher Education for five regional convenings. These meetings will...
ohio.edu
Visual Discovery Day Conference 2022
Author: Photos by Leslie Ostronic and Joe Timmerman, Story by Jordan Schmitt. Twelve Bobcats expand professional knowledge in Lucerne, Switzerland. A partnership between universities across the globe offers students a chance to attend the 2022 Visual Discovery Conference. Founded in 2018 as an effort to provide students with an opportunity...
ohio.edu
Appalachian institute expands focus to advance health equity research locally and globally
The institute formerly known as the Appalachian Rural Health Institute has broadened its focus beyond rural health and expanded its reach beyond Appalachia. It now operates as the Appalachian Institute to Advance Health Equity Science (ADVANCE). The organization's next goal is getting more faculty and student researchers from across the...
ohio.edu
OHIO announces minimum wage increase for hourly student employees
Ohio University has announced an increase to the minimum wage for hourly student employees, including federal work study and PACE, from $9.30 to $11 per hour. This increase will become effective Sunday, Oct. 23. The announcement builds upon the wage increase that was recently provided to student employees across Culinary...
ohio.edu
Board of Trustees approves Housing Master Plan, Heritage College research facility, gets update on presidential search
The Ohio University Board of Trustees approved the 2022 Housing Master Plan as well as a new research facility for the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine during its meetings on Oct. 20-21 at Ohio University’s Athens campus. The Board also approved the expansion of several academic programs to regional...
ohio.edu
Funding available to support student research and creative activity
The Research Division of Ohio University offers competitive awards to support undergraduate, graduate, and medical student research, scholarship, and creative activities. The Student Enhancement Award offers competitive awards up to $6,000 to support undergraduate, graduate, and medical student research, scholarship, and creative activities. Applications are due Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 4 p.m.
Comments / 0