Athens, OH

ohio.edu

Ohio University releases Presidential Search Stakeholder Engagement Report

The Collective Genius, a Columbus-based research and strategic engagement firm, provided a comprehensive Presidential Search Stakeholder Engagement Report to the Ohio University Board of Trustees during meetings on OHIO’s Athens Campus earlier today. The report, the culmination of six weeks of campus and community engagement via focus groups, forums,...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

OHIO’s Master of Sports Administration program ranks top 2 in the world by SportBusiness for 11th consecutive year

For the 11th year running, Ohio University’s Master of Sports Administration program has been named in the world’s top two postgraduate sports management degrees for 2022 by SportBusiness, an international sports business intelligence service. Since the publication’s inception in 2012, the Master of Sports Administration has ranked in...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

‘Hotel Berry’ production to tell untold stories of Athens, highlight Black community

The Ohio University College of Fine Arts professional theater company, Tantrum Theater, is producing a new work that will hit the stage in November. The story of the Berry Hotel, just one of many untold parts of Athens history, will be taking the stage starting Thursday, Nov. 17, with the help of a playwright, local historians, community members, students and Ohio University faculty. Tickets will be on sale soon and can be purchased online at this website.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

OHIO students, staff work behind the scenes to keep campus, community clean

Ohio University is home to a number of students, professional staff, and faculty working hard to help the environment. Campus Recycling and the Office of Sustainability are two departments in partnership with the Appalachia Ohio Zero Waste Initiative (AOZWI), a longstanding project supported by the local Sugar Bush Foundation, who are dedicated to the prevention of pollution and improvement of waste management in Athens. These are a few of the projects going on in this effort, as well as the people behind them.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Board approves creation of two new centers within OMNIa

The Ohio University Board of Trustees approved the creation of two new centers, the Injury and Pain Research Center and the Center for Healthy Aging, both housed within the Ohio Musculoskeletal and Neurological Institute (OMNI). OMNI, which has grown to consistently be one of OHIO's most productive research institutes, has...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Board of Trustees approves OHIO’s Housing Master Plan 2022

The Ohio University Board of Trustees approved OHIO’s Housing Master Plan 2022 during meetings on OHIO’s Athens Campus earlier today. The updated plan will not only shape and guide the University’s ongoing improvement of, and investment in, the residential infrastructure across the Athens Campus through a combination of new construction and major and minor renovation projects, it will also further enhance OHIO students’ overall residential experience for many years to come.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Ohio University to host regional meeting on addressing teacher shortage Oct. 29

In an effort to address the critical shortage of high-quality teachers in Ohio and across the nation, Ohio University’s Patton College of Education is collaborating with other colleges and universities, the Ohio Department of Education, and the Ohio Department of Higher Education for five regional convenings. These meetings will...
ohio.edu

Visual Discovery Day Conference 2022

Author: Photos by Leslie Ostronic and Joe Timmerman, Story by Jordan Schmitt. Twelve Bobcats expand professional knowledge in Lucerne, Switzerland. A partnership between universities across the globe offers students a chance to attend the 2022 Visual Discovery Conference. Founded in 2018 as an effort to provide students with an opportunity...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

OHIO announces minimum wage increase for hourly student employees

Ohio University has announced an increase to the minimum wage for hourly student employees, including federal work study and PACE, from $9.30 to $11 per hour. This increase will become effective Sunday, Oct. 23. The announcement builds upon the wage increase that was recently provided to student employees across Culinary...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Funding available to support student research and creative activity

The Research Division of Ohio University offers competitive awards to support undergraduate, graduate, and medical student research, scholarship, and creative activities. The Student Enhancement Award offers competitive awards up to $6,000 to support undergraduate, graduate, and medical student research, scholarship, and creative activities. Applications are due Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 4 p.m.
ATHENS, OH

