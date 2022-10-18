ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

jerseydigs.com

Hudson Lights in Fort Lee Sells for $116.5M

Hudson Lights in Fort Lee, New Jersey, was recently sold for $116.5 million. The Class-A apartment community encompasses 276 units and is situated at the entrance of the George Washington Bridge along New Jersey’s Gold Coast. Completed in 2016, the property has a 91-walk score and features community amenities such as an outdoor pool with cabanas, fitness center with yoga room, resident lounge with billiards and catering kitchen, and a children’s playroom.
FORT LEE, NJ
bestofnj.com

Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings Nashville Chicken to Paramus

Fans of hot and spicy Nashville-style chicken can now get their fix right in Bergen County. The popular Hot Chikn Kitchn chain is expanding nationwide, and their first New Jersey location is in Paramus. The restaurant specializes in Nashville-style chicken and also offers a variety of sandwiches, tenders, and sides.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Stop & Shop Unveils Remodeled Ridgewood Store

Stop & Shop has officially unveiled the interior of its newly remodeled store in Ridgewood. Featuring an expanded produce section, upgraded deli and dairy departments, an enlarged frozen section, diversified International offerings, upgraded front-end and pharmacies, and more, the Franklin Avenue store is described as noticeably brighter and more modern.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
roi-nj.com

KABR Group completes $30M purchase in Rockland County

The KABR Group and its joint venture partner, BTF, recently completed the $30 million purchase of the New City Shopping Center, a 125,110-square-foot center in Rockland County. The retail site is currently 96% leased, but KABR and BTF are planning a comprehensive modernization, with aims of making the center a...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
roi-nj.com

NAI Hanson: Continental Terminals renews 406,437 sq. ft. lease in Carteret

Continental Terminals, a coffee and cocoa warehousing business, renewed its 406,437-square-foot lease at 200 Middlesex Ave. in Carteret, NAI James E. Hanson announced. The warehouse, home to Continental Terminals since January 2016, is less than two miles from Exit 12 on the New Jersey Turnpike with easy access to Port Newark-Elizabeth Marine Terminal and Newark Liberty International Airport. It is owned by a leading, undisclosed real estate investor.
CARTERET, NJ
Daily Voice

$2.7 Million Pick-6 Winner Sold In Bergen County

The New Jersey Lottery has made another multi-millionaire. A lottery player purchased a Pick-6 ticket good for $2.7 million from a Bergen County retailer. That ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Ave., Lyndhurst. The lucky retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Storefronts empty on Upper East Side as major retailers move elsewhere

NEW YORK -- You may have noticed many empty storefronts on Manhattan's Upper East Side. A number of big box stores closed their doors for good following the pandemic, and the once bustling shopping area is no longer. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with a business expert about what this means for the future.Video shows what 59th Street and Lexington Avenue look like these days -- retail space after retail space now on the market after places like H&M, Gap and Zara, to name a few, closed their doors in the neighborhood. For months now, some say it has been a retail wasteland. "What...
MANHATTAN, NY
newjerseyisntboring.com

New Jersey Farmer’s Markets for Autumn 2022

It’s Autumn and we are always looking for places to purchase in-season NJ produce! Whether you’re looking for an outdoor activity that supports local farmers and local businesses…you can’t go wrong with stopping by your local NJ Farmer’s Market. I LOVE a farmer’s market.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Breakfast Chain is Eyeing North Jersey Among Latest Locations

Turning Point, the restaurant chain that serves “creative breakfast and lunch meals”, is coming soon to Paramus in Plaza 35. The brand is known for offering, breakfast, brunch and lunch, which also includes a rotating selection of seasonal specials. Menu items feature (View Menus) pancakes, waffles, toasts, benedicts,...
PARAMUS, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Vale Coffee Shop, River Vale, NJ

Vale Coffee Shoppe, a new cafe, has opened in River Vale. They serve a variety of drinks and work with local bakeries for their non-drink offerings. The actual beans (and tea leaves) are from La Colombe, the coffee roaster and retailer that is headquartered in Philadelphia. It’s currently open seven...
RIVER VALE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark Symphony Hall CEO Taneshia Nash Laird announces planned departure

Newark Symphony Hall CEO and President Taneshia Nash Laird is stepping away from her role next month, according to a post on her LinkedIn page. Laird joined the organization in November 2018 after a national search, succeeding interim Executive Director Leon Denmark. During her time — which she described as...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Avison Young helps financial services firm RMG CPA relocate HQ to Livingston

Avison Young said Tuesday that it arranged an 11,302-square-foot lease on behalf of financial services firm RMG CPA at 354 Eisenhower Parkway in Livingston. The new lease will enable the relocation and expansion of RMG’s headquarters to a new space that is more efficient and demonstrates value to its employees by offering an expanded amenity program.
LIVINGSTON, NJ

