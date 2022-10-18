Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
jerseydigs.com
Hudson Lights in Fort Lee Sells for $116.5M
Hudson Lights in Fort Lee, New Jersey, was recently sold for $116.5 million. The Class-A apartment community encompasses 276 units and is situated at the entrance of the George Washington Bridge along New Jersey’s Gold Coast. Completed in 2016, the property has a 91-walk score and features community amenities such as an outdoor pool with cabanas, fitness center with yoga room, resident lounge with billiards and catering kitchen, and a children’s playroom.
roi-nj.com
Merrill Lynch Building in Jersey City acquired; CBRE advises on $328M financing
A Class A office tower located in Jersey City has a new owner, after CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team arranged $328 million of debt and equity financing for the purchase of 101 Hudson St. 101 Hudson St., also known as the Merrill Lynch Building, is a...
roi-nj.com
Diversified and Fidelco celebrate completion of Union’s newest luxury multifamily community
Executives from Diversified Properties and Fidelco Realty Group were joined by Union Mayor Manuel Figueiredo, state Sen. Joseph Cryan and local officials recently to celebrate the ribbon-cutting for Phase Two of Summit Court, Union’s newest luxury multifamily community. The event marked the completion of the final phase of construction...
roi-nj.com
Cushman & Wakefield trades 42,000 sq. ft. industrial asset for $7.2M in Denville
Cushman & Wakefield said Thursday that it arranged the sale of a 42,000-square-foot industrial asset located at 5 Astro Place in Denville. The final sale price was $7.2 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard represented the seller and procured the buyer, with Mark Zaziski and...
roi-nj.com
NAI Hanson helps negotiates sale to relocate child transportation service to Lodi
NAI James E. Hanson on Thursday said it sold a 12,900-square-foot building at 30 Route 46 E. in Lodi. NAI Hanson’s Anthony Cassano, vice president, represented both the buyer, R & May Transportation LLC, and the seller, 30 Rt 46 LLC, in the transaction. Located on the western edge...
bestofnj.com
Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings Nashville Chicken to Paramus
Fans of hot and spicy Nashville-style chicken can now get their fix right in Bergen County. The popular Hot Chikn Kitchn chain is expanding nationwide, and their first New Jersey location is in Paramus. The restaurant specializes in Nashville-style chicken and also offers a variety of sandwiches, tenders, and sides.
Stop & Shop Unveils Remodeled Ridgewood Store
Stop & Shop has officially unveiled the interior of its newly remodeled store in Ridgewood. Featuring an expanded produce section, upgraded deli and dairy departments, an enlarged frozen section, diversified International offerings, upgraded front-end and pharmacies, and more, the Franklin Avenue store is described as noticeably brighter and more modern.
roi-nj.com
KABR Group completes $30M purchase in Rockland County
The KABR Group and its joint venture partner, BTF, recently completed the $30 million purchase of the New City Shopping Center, a 125,110-square-foot center in Rockland County. The retail site is currently 96% leased, but KABR and BTF are planning a comprehensive modernization, with aims of making the center a...
roi-nj.com
NAI Hanson: Continental Terminals renews 406,437 sq. ft. lease in Carteret
Continental Terminals, a coffee and cocoa warehousing business, renewed its 406,437-square-foot lease at 200 Middlesex Ave. in Carteret, NAI James E. Hanson announced. The warehouse, home to Continental Terminals since January 2016, is less than two miles from Exit 12 on the New Jersey Turnpike with easy access to Port Newark-Elizabeth Marine Terminal and Newark Liberty International Airport. It is owned by a leading, undisclosed real estate investor.
$2.7 Million Pick-6 Winner Sold In Bergen County
The New Jersey Lottery has made another multi-millionaire. A lottery player purchased a Pick-6 ticket good for $2.7 million from a Bergen County retailer. That ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Ave., Lyndhurst. The lucky retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Storefronts empty on Upper East Side as major retailers move elsewhere
NEW YORK -- You may have noticed many empty storefronts on Manhattan's Upper East Side. A number of big box stores closed their doors for good following the pandemic, and the once bustling shopping area is no longer. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with a business expert about what this means for the future.Video shows what 59th Street and Lexington Avenue look like these days -- retail space after retail space now on the market after places like H&M, Gap and Zara, to name a few, closed their doors in the neighborhood. For months now, some say it has been a retail wasteland. "What...
newjerseyisntboring.com
New Jersey Farmer’s Markets for Autumn 2022
It’s Autumn and we are always looking for places to purchase in-season NJ produce! Whether you’re looking for an outdoor activity that supports local farmers and local businesses…you can’t go wrong with stopping by your local NJ Farmer’s Market. I LOVE a farmer’s market.
boozyburbs.com
Breakfast Chain is Eyeing North Jersey Among Latest Locations
Turning Point, the restaurant chain that serves “creative breakfast and lunch meals”, is coming soon to Paramus in Plaza 35. The brand is known for offering, breakfast, brunch and lunch, which also includes a rotating selection of seasonal specials. Menu items feature (View Menus) pancakes, waffles, toasts, benedicts,...
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Vale Coffee Shop, River Vale, NJ
Vale Coffee Shoppe, a new cafe, has opened in River Vale. They serve a variety of drinks and work with local bakeries for their non-drink offerings. The actual beans (and tea leaves) are from La Colombe, the coffee roaster and retailer that is headquartered in Philadelphia. It’s currently open seven...
roi-nj.com
Newark Symphony Hall CEO Taneshia Nash Laird announces planned departure
Newark Symphony Hall CEO and President Taneshia Nash Laird is stepping away from her role next month, according to a post on her LinkedIn page. Laird joined the organization in November 2018 after a national search, succeeding interim Executive Director Leon Denmark. During her time — which she described as...
roi-nj.com
Avison Young helps financial services firm RMG CPA relocate HQ to Livingston
Avison Young said Tuesday that it arranged an 11,302-square-foot lease on behalf of financial services firm RMG CPA at 354 Eisenhower Parkway in Livingston. The new lease will enable the relocation and expansion of RMG’s headquarters to a new space that is more efficient and demonstrates value to its employees by offering an expanded amenity program.
Big News About Newark Airport Could Be a Major Game-Changer
People are bound to have opinions about this.
North Bergen considers new regulations on work hours for construction
North Bergen is considering revising its work hours regulations for construction and other types of work that may be noisy or intrusive. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an amended ordinance regulating hours during which certain work may be done at its October 12 meeting. The commissioners...
Owners Of Mexican Restaurant In Port Chester Announce Plans To Close
A longtime restaurant in Westchester County is set to close its doors in the coming weeks. Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant in Port Chester is set to close at the end of the month, the owners announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. "To our loyal guests, we wanted you to hear it...
