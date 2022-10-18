Read full article on original website
Colts owner Jim Irsay 'believes there's merit' to remove Daniel Snyder as Washington owner
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sent shockwaves through the NFL at the league’s fall league meetings Tuesday afternoon by becoming the first NFL owner to publicly support removing Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, pending the results of an investigation. Snyder is under NFL investigation for workplace misconduct and sexual harassment, an investigation that is being conducted by Mary Jo White, the former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. White also led the...
Frank Reich Reveals Message to Nick Foles Following Demotion
The Indianapolis Colts shuffled their quarterback depth chart with Sam Ehlinger being promoted to backup over Nick Foles.
atozsports.com
What the NFL told the Titans about hosting a Super Bowl at new stadium
Yesterday’s announcement of the Tennessee Titans new stadium deal has raised a lot of questions from Titans fans and Nashville citizens regarding the project. While the new $2.1 billion dollar project details include a brand new domed stadium and state of the art facilities to improve fan experience, there seems to be growing concern about the Titans decreasing the stadium capacity in the new building.
Colts get Big Bump in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings
How far did the Indianapolis Colts rise in ESPN's Power Rankings after avenging their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars?
'My kids' got no filter': Colts quarterback Matt Ryan discusses his sons, roughing the passer
Some days, it's his 4½-year-old sons, Marshall and John. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback joined the "Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday morning and discussed adjusting to a new team, roughing-the-passer calls and Tom Brady's speed. The 37-year-old is learning his kids are becoming more aware of dad's work every day.
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Wide Receiver
The Indianapolis Colts have brought back a familiar face with their latest signing.
Indianapolis Colts’ Jim Irsay quotes legendary musician in backing stance on Daniel Snyder
You don’t have to be a student of football to know about Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and his love
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder
Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Logo for Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football on television camera pictured at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal
The Colts were mentioned as a suitable trade destination for a player out west, but how much sense would the move actually make?
Deshaun Drive: VIDEO - Texans Ex Watson Deals with Police; Driving 97 MPH
Houston Texans ex Deshaun Watson was ultimately issued a ticket after what seemed to be a pleasant enough exchange with the police in his new Cleveland Browns territory.
REPORT: Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home
Former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is back in the NFL.
Chargers Aim to Overcome Growing List of Injuries to Extend Win Streak
The Chargers will enter another week with the team's injury list continuing to grow.
Atop AFC South, Titans have rare chance to sweep Colts again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans know too well how much the Indianapolis Colts, especially owner Jim Irsay, want to flip the script in this AFC South rivalry. The Titans have won four straight and five of six against a team that dominated this series when the Colts had Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck at quarterback. Win again Sunday, and the Titans would have their second straight season sweep and only the fourth since these teams became division rivals in 2002. “We understand that their owner and their entire team, their entire city wants to beat us,” two-time All-Pro Titans safety Kevin Byard said. “So we have to go in there with that type of mindset. Obviously having a home game, expecting a nice crowd out there at Nissan (Stadium). So should be a pretty good game.”
sportstravelmagazine.com
Tennessee Titans, Nashville Mayor Have Agreement for New Stadium
The Tennessee Titans and Nashville Mayor John Cooper have an agreement in place to build a new stadium, according to a report by Axios. The venue proposal is said to cost up to $2.2 billion and must be approved by Nashville Metro Council. The new project would be for a 1.7-million-square-foot stadium but unlike the current Nissan Stadium, the new stadium would have a dome. The city hopes the dome will position Nashville to host the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff games and major concert tours during the winter months — none of which are possible at the current venue.
