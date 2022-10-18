NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans know too well how much the Indianapolis Colts, especially owner Jim Irsay, want to flip the script in this AFC South rivalry. The Titans have won four straight and five of six against a team that dominated this series when the Colts had Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck at quarterback. Win again Sunday, and the Titans would have their second straight season sweep and only the fourth since these teams became division rivals in 2002. “We understand that their owner and their entire team, their entire city wants to beat us,” two-time All-Pro Titans safety Kevin Byard said. “So we have to go in there with that type of mindset. Obviously having a home game, expecting a nice crowd out there at Nissan (Stadium). So should be a pretty good game.”

