ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts owner Jim Irsay 'believes there's merit' to remove Daniel Snyder as Washington owner

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sent shockwaves through the NFL at the league’s fall league meetings Tuesday afternoon by becoming the first NFL owner to publicly support removing Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, pending the results of an investigation. Snyder is under NFL investigation for workplace misconduct and sexual harassment, an investigation that is being conducted by Mary Jo White, the former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. White also led the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

What the NFL told the Titans about hosting a Super Bowl at new stadium

Yesterday’s announcement of the Tennessee Titans new stadium deal has raised a lot of questions from Titans fans and Nashville citizens regarding the project. While the new $2.1 billion dollar project details include a brand new domed stadium and state of the art facilities to improve fan experience, there seems to be growing concern about the Titans decreasing the stadium capacity in the new building.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder

Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Atop AFC South, Titans have rare chance to sweep Colts again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans know too well how much the Indianapolis Colts, especially owner Jim Irsay, want to flip the script in this AFC South rivalry. The Titans have won four straight and five of six against a team that dominated this series when the Colts had Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck at quarterback. Win again Sunday, and the Titans would have their second straight season sweep and only the fourth since these teams became division rivals in 2002. “We understand that their owner and their entire team, their entire city wants to beat us,” two-time All-Pro Titans safety Kevin Byard said. “So we have to go in there with that type of mindset. Obviously having a home game, expecting a nice crowd out there at Nissan (Stadium). So should be a pretty good game.”
NASHVILLE, TN
sportstravelmagazine.com

Tennessee Titans, Nashville Mayor Have Agreement for New Stadium

The Tennessee Titans and Nashville Mayor John Cooper have an agreement in place to build a new stadium, according to a report by Axios. The venue proposal is said to cost up to $2.2 billion and must be approved by Nashville Metro Council. The new project would be for a 1.7-million-square-foot stadium but unlike the current Nissan Stadium, the new stadium would have a dome. The city hopes the dome will position Nashville to host the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff games and major concert tours during the winter months — none of which are possible at the current venue.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy