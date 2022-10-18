Read full article on original website
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
bcinterruption.com
Boston College Football vs Wake Forest: Demon Deacs Team Preview
#TheRivalry continues. Boston College travels to #13 Wake Forest this weekend to commence the second half of the season. Both teams are coming off bye weeks, but BC is still reeling on all fronts. Sitting at 5-1, Dave Clawson’s group only have an overtime loss to Clemson to blemish their record. A recent road victory over a hot Florida State team, though, reaffirmed their place among the country’s best. Well, at least on offense.
WXII 12
MVP Behind the Team: Reidsville Press Box Tandem
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — High atop the press box sits the voice of Reidsville football, Jerry Tally. For years, Tally has made announcing names his profession. Oh, it just so happen to be his second profession. " I was a former teacher and coach here in Reidsville, and when I...
CAA has low expectations for HBCUs in inaugural season
Hampton and North Carolina A&T will have to earn their respect in the Colonia Athletic Association. The post CAA has low expectations for HBCUs in inaugural season appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
North Iredell repeats as WFAC tournament champs
OLIN—Back-to-back champions. Unbeaten and top-ranked North Iredell (27-0) swept Fred T. Foard 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 to capture its second straight Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament championship on Wednesday night. Ailena Mykins was the first of a group of seniors to step forward afterward and accept the championship trophy. Mykins...
Greensboro, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The Northwest Guilford High School football team will have a game with Southeast Guilford High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
Reidsville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Clemmons, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wfmynews2.com
NC A&T to bus students to the polls
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T State University and Bennett College are hosting a bus to the polls and an early voting block party in Greensboro on Friday. They are hosting the events to encourage students to vote in the midterm election. The bus to polls will...
Yanceyville woman wins jackpot from $5 scratch-off ticket
YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — Feeling lucky?. Well, Ve'Cara Lipscomb of Blanch was. She turned $5 to $200,000. Lipscomb works at the Westside Shell on US 158 in Yanceyville. While at work, she decided to buy a Bonus Bucks ticket. She took home $142,021 after taxes Thursday. Ticket sales from scratch-off...
thestokesnews.com
Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance
Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
Bailey Village is east Greensboro’s latest housing option
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — More housing options are on the way to east Greensboro. Leaders say the new apartment complex “Bailey Village” could be a starting point for a transformation for the area they’re calling “Downtown East.” “We want to give the idea that when you go under that underpass on East Market Street, that’s […]
Meet the North Carolina woman behind the stunning new murals in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The smell of barbecue isn’t the only thing that gets people’s attention on US Highway 64 in Lexington. The mural that artist Joey Dill painted on the side of TarHeel Q BBQ is a real head-turner. “Some people, all they’ll do is drive by, blow the horn and wave,” Dill said. […]
North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
HipHopDX.com
Asian Doll: Two People Shot At Rapper's Show In North Carolina
Salisbury, NC – Asian Doll’s performance in Salisbury, North Carolina on Saturday night (October 15) was marred by a shooting that left two people with gunshot wounds and others injured. According to WSOC-TV, the Dallas-bred rapper (real name Misharron Allen) was performing at a homecoming concert at Livingstone...
Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
Salisbury man accused in Livingstone College shooting
A man who was shot during a weekend concert at a North Carolina college has been identified as a suspected shooter, and is now facing charges, officials said Tuesday. The shooting took place Saturday during a performance featuring rapper Asian Doll at Livingstone College in Salisbury. Police are also asking for help identifying another person of interest.
WBTV
Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
wfu.edu
Corey D. B. Walker named interim Dean of the School of Divinity
Corey D. B. Walker, Ph.D., M.Div., M.T.S., has been named interim Dean of the Wake Forest University School of Divinity, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. A distinguished scholar of African American social, political and religious thought, Walker will continue to serve as Wake Forest Professor of the Humanities and director of Wake Forest’s African American Studies Program.
NC family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son bought $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket and won a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off,” […]
