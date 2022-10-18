ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

bcinterruption.com

Boston College Football vs Wake Forest: Demon Deacs Team Preview

#TheRivalry continues. Boston College travels to #13 Wake Forest this weekend to commence the second half of the season. Both teams are coming off bye weeks, but BC is still reeling on all fronts. Sitting at 5-1, Dave Clawson’s group only have an overtime loss to Clemson to blemish their record. A recent road victory over a hot Florida State team, though, reaffirmed their place among the country’s best. Well, at least on offense.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

MVP Behind the Team: Reidsville Press Box Tandem

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — High atop the press box sits the voice of Reidsville football, Jerry Tally. For years, Tally has made announcing names his profession. Oh, it just so happen to be his second profession. " I was a former teacher and coach here in Reidsville, and when I...
REIDSVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

North Iredell repeats as WFAC tournament champs

OLIN—Back-to-back champions. Unbeaten and top-ranked North Iredell (27-0) swept Fred T. Foard 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 to capture its second straight Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament championship on Wednesday night. Ailena Mykins was the first of a group of seniors to step forward afterward and accept the championship trophy. Mykins...
OLIN, NC
High School Football PRO

Reidsville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

REIDSVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Clemmons, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC A&T to bus students to the polls

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T State University and Bennett College are hosting a bus to the polls and an early voting block party in Greensboro on Friday. They are hosting the events to encourage students to vote in the midterm election. The bus to polls will...
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance

Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Bailey Village is east Greensboro’s latest housing option

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — More housing options are on the way to east Greensboro. Leaders say the new apartment complex “Bailey Village” could be a starting point for a transformation for the area they’re calling “Downtown East.” “We want to give the idea that when you go under that underpass on East Market Street, that’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
HipHopDX.com

Asian Doll: Two People Shot At Rapper's Show In North Carolina

Salisbury, NC – Asian Doll’s performance in Salisbury, North Carolina on Saturday night (October 15) was marred by a shooting that left two people with gunshot wounds and others injured. According to WSOC-TV, the Dallas-bred rapper (real name Misharron Allen) was performing at a homecoming concert at Livingstone...
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFAE

Salisbury man accused in Livingstone College shooting

A man who was shot during a weekend concert at a North Carolina college has been identified as a suspected shooter, and is now facing charges, officials said Tuesday. The shooting took place Saturday during a performance featuring rapper Asian Doll at Livingstone College in Salisbury. Police are also asking for help identifying another person of interest.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
SALISBURY, NC
wfu.edu

Corey D. B. Walker named interim Dean of the School of Divinity

Corey D. B. Walker, Ph.D., M.Div., M.T.S., has been named interim Dean of the Wake Forest University School of Divinity, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. A distinguished scholar of African American social, political and religious thought, Walker will continue to serve as Wake Forest Professor of the Humanities and director of Wake Forest’s African American Studies Program.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

