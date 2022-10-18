ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Reports: NFL to approve Stan Kroenke debt to pay St. Louis settlement

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 3 days ago
Final approval from the NFL for Rams owner Stan Kroenke's $571 million to settle a relocation lawsuit with St. Louis is expected from the league on Tuesday, per multiple reports.

Kroenke owes St. Louis the balance of what was a $790 million settlement for moving the team to Los Angeles. The NFL collectively contributed $219 million, leaving Kroenke to pay the rest only after owners waive the limit in place on allowable debt for owners.

