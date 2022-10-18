ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Tri-County board meets today

NELSONVILLE – There will be a public meeting of the Tri-County Career Center Board of Education of Athens County, Ohio, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the board room/room 108 at Tri-County Career Center, state Route 691, Nelsonville. The public is encouraged to attend.

