At least the article is about Fetterman’s liberal viewpoint about policies in Pennsylvania. I hope that at the upcoming debate between Fetterman and Oz, that Dr Oz goes after Fetterman’s campaign statements about crime, releasing prisoners, and abortion, instead of mentioning his cognitive disabilities due to his stroke. Oz can win if he concentrates on the policy issues.
“I am not pro-fracking and have stated that if we did things right in this state, we would not have fracking,” Fetterman wrote in a Reddit post during the 2016 Senate race. “The industry is a stain on our state and our natural resources.”Fetterman added in the Reddit post that he signed Food & Water Watch’s pledge to end fracking.Additionally, in several interviews in 2018, Fetterman said he opposed fracking and never supported it
if PA votes for Fetterneck then they get what they deserve. I don't want to hear from anyone from that state about how terrible crime, homeless and drug use is. Fetterneck's undocumented illegal wife still votes in New Jersey because that's her main residence all you got to do is search it.
