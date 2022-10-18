Read full article on original website
Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election
Arizona refers voter intimidation report to Justice Department
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office has referred to the US Department of Justice and Arizona Attorney General's Office a report of voter intimidation, Murphy Hebert, spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday. The unidentified voter reported that they were approached and followed by a...
Former IBM Country Club to be Demolished
On October 20th, the agency was joined by Broome County and Town of Union officials to begin the motion of demolishing the IBM building, located at 4301 Watson Boulevard. LeChase Construction, Delta Engineers and Gorick Construction are looking to eliminate the property to make way for new affordable housing units, which is expected to take eight to ten weeks.
Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter
The Broome County District Attorney's office says a man will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter. Crishtien Smith-Bartlett was sentenced to 13 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 1st degree. The DA's office says Smith-Bartlett...
Waverly Rolls in Bounce Back Win Over Chenango Valley
The Waverly Wolverines were able to bounce back after a tough loss last week, with a big win over Chenango Valley on Friday night, taking a 49-14 victory over the Warriors. Check out the highlights above!
Endicott Woman Charged With DWI After Crash in Town of Union
An Endicott woman was charged after a crash in the Town of Union. The Broome County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 19th. The office says Vickie Pero failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Twist Run Road and Nanticoke Drive, left the road, struck two trees and a fence before hitting a shed in the 1800 block of Nanticoke Drive.
Road Rage Incident Leads to Stabbing in Town of Fenton
A teenager is injured and a South New Berlin man is facing charges after a road rage incident turned physical. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, it began on the evening of Tuesday, October 18th. The teenager, Gavin Marsh, told police the road rage incident began on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango and involved aggressive driving, the exchanging of hand signals, and verbal arguments on the road, between him and another driver.
