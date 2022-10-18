A teenager is injured and a South New Berlin man is facing charges after a road rage incident turned physical. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, it began on the evening of Tuesday, October 18th. The teenager, Gavin Marsh, told police the road rage incident began on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango and involved aggressive driving, the exchanging of hand signals, and verbal arguments on the road, between him and another driver.

