Princeton police blotter
A 44-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a car crash on Witherspoon Street Oct. 14. He was processed and released. Someone allegedly shoplifted merchandise valued at $110 from a store on Nassau Street. The incident was reported Oct. 13. A Palmer Square West resident was allegedly...
RED BANK: DOWNTOWN APARTMENTS OK’D
The project would replace a one-story commercial building at Mechanic Street and Globe Court. (Rendering by GRO Architects. Click to enlarge.) The action followed design changes by developer Mazin ‘Patrick’ Kalian that eliminated one story, 10 dwelling units and the need for key variances. Nest owner Jennifer Glassberg,...
$3M Water Infrastructure Coming To Downtown Toms River
TOMS RIVER – Veolia North America (VNA) has announced that nearly two miles of aging water main along Water Street in the downtown area of Toms River will be replaced. The $3 million project is set to begin on November 1, weather permitting, and will provide reliable water service to help ensure a resilient system for the future,
Tinton Falls council members approve increase in police officer ranks
TINTON FALLS — The members of the Borough Council have taken action to increase the maximum number of patrol officers permitted to be hired by the Tinton Falls Police Department. During a meeting on Oct. 11, council members adopted an ordinance that will amend the police force section of...
The Real Deal: New Jersey residents slowly return to offices after pandemic
New Jersey residents in the tri-state area are slowly returning to their offices after the pandemic.
Massive water main break shuts down highway in Morris County
A geyser of water shot from the broken main across all four lanes of the highway.
Dog Park Scheduled To Open November 1
TOMS RIVER – The new dog park, part of Silverton Park on Maine Street, is scheduled to open on November 1, Mayor Mo Hill announced. The park is currently not safe for dogs to play in and there has been at least one dog injured. Crews are continuing to work on the grounds, benches have yet to be installed and the sod and grass seed needs time to take.
Deadly Atlantic, Ocean County, NJ, ‘Beetlejuice’ Drug Ring Busted
A drug-dealing operation that police say was responsible for 22 fatal overdoses in Atlantic and lower Ocean Counties was broken up this week by a joint law enforcement task force from the New Jersey State Police and Stafford Township. A seven-month investigation into the drug ring began in April when...
New Jersey man ruthlessly distributed massive amount of cocaine across Jersey Shore
A drug dealer who resides in the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County has been convicted for distributing copious amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across communities at the Jersey Shore. The drug trafficking 42-year-old Damion Helmes is responsible for caught the attention of local, state, and federal...
1 home burned down, 3 others in flames from 3-alarm fire in Essex County
A three-alarm house fire in East Orange caused major damage on Wednesday morning. The flames consumed a vacant home before jumping to a nearby residence.
RED BANK: HALLOWEEN PARADE POSTPONED
The 74th annual Red Bank Halloween Parade, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed because of rain in the forecast, the Parks and Rec Department announced Friday afternoon. If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.
morristowngreen.com
Broken line leads to ‘boil water’ alert for some residents in Morristown, Morris Township, Hanover
Because of a broken water main on Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park on Wednesday, some residents in Morris Township and Hanover should boil their water until further notice, according to the Southeast Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority. Here’s more. From the Southeast Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority:. On Oct....
wrnjradio.com
Police respond to report of suspicious man at Morris County assisted living facility
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to Weston Assisted Living in Hanover Township after a report of a suspicious man that entered the building, police said. On Thursday, October 20, at 7:27p.m., police responded to Weston Assisted Living, located at 905 Route 10, regarding...
Toms River funeral home to host Trunk or Treat
You can’t find a more spooky setting for a Halloween event than a cemetery or funeral home and one funeral home in Toms River is doing just that. The Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home in Toms River will be hosting its second annual Trunk or Treat this coming Saturday. The funeral home is located on Mule Road just south of Route 37 and will be hosting its event starting Saturday night at 5 p.m. “In addition to our staff and some spooky vehicles, you can visit many other local businesses, police departments, and fire companies who are participating in our family-friendly event,” The post Toms River funeral home to host Trunk or Treat appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
Storrow sworn in as new chief of Howell Police Department
HOWELL — John Storrow, who joined the Howell Police Department as a patrolman in 1995, has taken the reins of the department as its new police chief. Storrow, who became Howell’s police chief on Aug. 1, was publicly sworn in to the position during a recent meeting of the Township Council.
Woman found dead in bin in driveway of Staten Island home
A woman was found dead inside a large bin in the driveway of a home on Staten Island on Friday.
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
Middletown’s Somerville honored for 50 years of community service
MIDDLETOWN — The members of the Township Committee in Middletown have honored a resident who has dedicated 50 years of his life to community service. During a meeting on Oct. 17, Mayor Tony Perry issued a proclamation recognizing Thomas P. Somerville. According to the proclamation, Somerville became a member of the township’s Fairview First Aid Squad in September 1972.
Tinton Falls proposes ordinance to help fund library’s reopening
TINTON FALLS — The Borough Council is proposing to appropriate $495,000 toward the reopening of the Tinton Falls Public Library. During a meeting on Oct. 11, council members introduced an ordinance that will, if adopted, appropriate $495,000 for improvements at the Tinton Falls Public Library, 664 Tinton Ave. According...
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
