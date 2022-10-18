You can’t find a more spooky setting for a Halloween event than a cemetery or funeral home and one funeral home in Toms River is doing just that. The Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home in Toms River will be hosting its second annual Trunk or Treat this coming Saturday. The funeral home is located on Mule Road just south of Route 37 and will be hosting its event starting Saturday night at 5 p.m. “In addition to our staff and some spooky vehicles, you can visit many other local businesses, police departments, and fire companies who are participating in our family-friendly event,” The post Toms River funeral home to host Trunk or Treat appeared first on Shore News Network.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO