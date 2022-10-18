ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyport, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

centraljersey.com

Princeton police blotter

A 44-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a car crash on Witherspoon Street Oct. 14. He was processed and released. Someone allegedly shoplifted merchandise valued at $110 from a store on Nassau Street. The incident was reported Oct. 13. A Palmer Square West resident was allegedly...
PRINCETON, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: DOWNTOWN APARTMENTS OK’D

The project would replace a one-story commercial building at Mechanic Street and Globe Court. (Rendering by GRO Architects. Click to enlarge.) The action followed design changes by developer Mazin ‘Patrick’ Kalian that eliminated one story, 10 dwelling units and the need for key variances. Nest owner Jennifer Glassberg,...
RED BANK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

$3M Water Infrastructure Coming To Downtown Toms River

TOMS RIVER – Veolia North America (VNA) has announced that nearly two miles of aging water main along Water Street in the downtown area of Toms River will be replaced. The $3 million project is set to begin on November 1, weather permitting, and will provide reliable water service to help ensure a resilient system for the future,
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Dog Park Scheduled To Open November 1

TOMS RIVER – The new dog park, part of Silverton Park on Maine Street, is scheduled to open on November 1, Mayor Mo Hill announced. The park is currently not safe for dogs to play in and there has been at least one dog injured. Crews are continuing to work on the grounds, benches have yet to be installed and the sod and grass seed needs time to take.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: HALLOWEEN PARADE POSTPONED

The 74th annual Red Bank Halloween Parade, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed because of rain in the forecast, the Parks and Rec Department announced Friday afternoon.
RED BANK, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River funeral home to host Trunk or Treat

You can’t find a more spooky setting for a Halloween event than a cemetery or funeral home and one funeral home in Toms River is doing just that. The Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home in Toms River will be hosting its second annual Trunk or Treat this coming Saturday. The funeral home is located on Mule Road just south of Route 37 and will be hosting its event starting Saturday night at 5 p.m. “In addition to our staff and some spooky vehicles, you can visit many other local businesses, police departments, and fire companies who are participating in our family-friendly event,” The post Toms River funeral home to host Trunk or Treat appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Independent

Middletown’s Somerville honored for 50 years of community service

MIDDLETOWN — The members of the Township Committee in Middletown have honored a resident who has dedicated 50 years of his life to community service. During a meeting on Oct. 17, Mayor Tony Perry issued a proclamation recognizing Thomas P. Somerville. According to the proclamation, Somerville became a member of the township’s Fairview First Aid Squad in September 1972.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
