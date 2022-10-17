Read full article on original website
Kalkine: ASX climbs 1.41% on Wall St rally | Tech stocks jump 2.36%
Today, the Australian share market traded on a positive note. As of 18 October, 10:16 am AEDT, the ASX 200 index was gaining 1.41 per cent. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.71 per cent but is down 9.22 per cent for the previous year to date. The ASX All-Ordinaries index was up today, gaining 1.38 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
What drove HUB24 (ASX:HUB) shares higher on ASX today?
HUB24 released its Q1 FY23 results today. HUB24’s shares closed over 14% higher on ASX today. Diversified financial company HUB24 Limited’s (ASX:HUB) shares closed 14.175% higher on ASX at AU$25.210 apiece on ASX today (18 October 2022). HUB released its Q1 FY23 results on ASX earlier today, in which it stated that it has seen “another strong quarter of growth.”
Westpac (ASX:WBC) in takeover talks with Tyro (ASX:TYR); key details
Westpac confirmed that it was in talks with Tyro to acquire the firm. Tyro offers banking products and payment solutions to the Australian businesses. Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBC) on Tuesday confirmed that it was in “preliminary discussions” with Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR) to buy the 100% of its issued share capital.
How BHP (ASX:BHP) shares are trading after production update
BHP shares were trading lower after the release of its first quarter production update. BHP has kept its FY23 guidance unchanged. Shares of BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) on Thursday were trading in the red, a day after the company released its first quarter production update. The Australian mining and exploration company on Wednesday had announced a sequential drop in copper production, while iron ore production rose in the quarter ending 30 September 2022. However, BHP’s management has reaffirmed all production and cost guidance for FY2023 in its quarterly activities report released on ASX on 19 October 2022.
Why are NOVONIX (ASX:NVX) shares trading nearly 11% higher today?
NOVONIX announced that its Anode Materials division has been chosen for negotiations to receive funding of US$150 million from the US Department of Energy. Post this update, NOVONIX’s shares were trading 10.978% stronger on the ASX at 1:15 PM AEDT. Today, the battery material explorer NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) shared...
Stocks look ready to rally in early 2023 with fund managers holding more cash than at any point in the last 21 years, BofA says
Investors are holding the most cash since April 2001, according to BofA's global fund manager survey. The October survey "screams macro capitulation, investor capitulation, and crucially start of policy capitulation." A "big low, big rally" looks set for the first half of 2023 when Fed rate cuts become consensus, BofA...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
US Stocks Mostly Lower As Dow Drops 30 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 30 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.10% to 30,492.51 while the NASDAQ fell 0.79% to 10,686.99. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.58% to 3,698.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street
A tumbling stock market is an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Although semiconductor stocks have been pummeled in 2022, the industry offers double-digit growth potential throughout the decade. Wall Street's high-water price targets for these two widely owned chipmakers implies some hefty upside. You’re reading a free...
How are ASX banking penny stocks performing today? | Kalkine Media
The Australian market was trading in the green territory, gaining 0.58% in the afternoon. Over the last five days, the benchmark index has gained 2.57% but is down 8.41% for the last year. The small ordinaries index, too, noted a gain worth 0.4% by 1:45 PM. The stocks we explore in this segment are- BNK Banking Corporation (ASX:BBC), Yellow Brick Road (ASX:YBR), Kina Securities (ASX:KSL).
What is weighing on Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) shares today?
Pilbara’s shares were spotted trading at AU$4.81 each, up 0.42% at 3.09 PM AEDT today (18 October). This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was 1.63% down at 15,743.70 points today at 3.10 PM AEDT. Pilbara announced today that it had accepted a pre-auction bid for a spodumene concentrate...
ASX 200 likely to rebound; NASDAQ closes over 3%
The Australian share market is expected to rebound on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 55 points or 0.8% higher. In US, the Dow Jones rose 2%, the S&P 500 gained 2.7%, and the NASDAQ ended 3.4% higher. The Australian share market is expected...
What is weighing on Sezzle’s (ASX:SZL) share price?
On Tuesday, Sezzle said that it had entered into a new US$100 million credit facility. At 1.49 PM AEDT, Sezzle's shares were trading at AU$0.53 apiece, down 0.93%. Shares of Sezzle Inc (ASX:SZL) were trading lower on Wednesday despite no price-sensitive news shared by the company. At 1.49 PM AEDT, Sezzle's shares were trading at AU$0.53 apiece, down 0.93% on ASX. This underperforms ASX 200 index which was 0.44% up at 6,808.80 points.
How are these five graphite shares faring on ASX today?
Graphite is a widely used industrial element. Graphite also plays a key role in battery manufacturing. Graphite is a naturally occurring element which has multiple uses in our daily lives. The element is needed to produce several items such as pencils, lubricants, and electrodes. Graphite also plays a key role in battery manufacturing.
How are these 5 nickel stocks faring today?
Australia hosts a rich deposit of nickel. Nickel is widely used to produce essential alloys such as stainless steel. Nickel plays an important role in manufacturing of several essential items needed in our daily lives. Nickel, along with a combination of a few other metals, is needed to form alloys that are robust, anti-rust and endure high and extreme temperatures. For instance, nickel is an important element in the production of stainless steel.
Northern Star's (ASX:NST) shares slip after September quarter update
Northern Star released its operational and financial results for the September 2022 quarter yesterday. Northern Star’s shares were trading at AU$7.90 each, down 1.68% at 12.32 PM AEDT. Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) shares were trading lower on Thursday, a day after releasing a quarterly update on its operation...
Raiden Resources (ASX:RDN) issues update on loyalty option placement
Raiden Resources (ASX:RDN) has announced a loyalty option placement for the eligible shareholders. The eligible shareholders are entitled to one loyalty option for every five fully paid ordinary shares. Loyalty options are priced at AU$0.001 apiece and are planned to be listed. The loyalty option placement is fully underwritten by...
ASX 200 rises at open; Chalice Mining up over 7%
Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose marginally in the opening trade, falling 0.80 points to 6,778.40. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.97%. Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday after US stocks closed in the green on upbeat earnings, even as choppy trading...
Rio Tinto’s (ASX: RIO) share price slips after mixed update
Rio Tinto's shares were trading in the red after its Q3 production report. The company’s iron ore production jumped 7% compared to the previous quarter. Rio Tinto kept the most of its FY2022 guidance unchanged. The Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Limited (ASX: RIO) on Tuesday released its Q3...
ASX 200 closes marginally higher; utilities leads gains
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today (19 October), gaining 20.90 points or 0.31% to end at 6,800.10 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 2.30%, but is down 8.66% for the last year to date. Utilities was the biggest gainer, advancing 0.95% followed by industrials...
