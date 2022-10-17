Read full article on original website
Related
477 whales die in New Zealand after 'heartbreaking' strandings on remote beaches
The whales beached themselves on the Chatham Islands, which are home to about 600 people and lie about 500 miles east of New Zealand's main islands.
New species of whale discovered last year already ‘on edge of extinction’
A new species of whale discovered last year in the Gulf of Mexico is already ‘on the edge of extinction’, experts warn. Rice’s whale, also known as the Gulf of Mexico whale, was discovered in January 2021 but researchers believe there are only 50 left in existence. Scientists have raised concerns that oil and gas drilling in the Gulf are to blame, by disrupting habitats in a “clear, existential threat to the whale’s survival and recovery.”A group of more than 100 scientists has now written an open letter to US President Joe Biden urging the administration to take action. In...
Newfound whale species that lives exclusively in US waters may already be on the brink of extinction
A group of more than 100 international researchers has signed an open letter to the Biden administration calling for urgent action to save Rice's whale from extinction.
natureworldnews.com
New Whale Species Only Found in US Waters Could be Extinct Soon; Scientists Write to Biden Administration
A new whale species called Rice's whale discovered in US waters on the Gulf of Mexico last year is on the brink of extinction. This is according to more than 100 scientists who sent a letter to the Biden administration last week to protect the Gulf of Mexico whale from extinction. There are only several dozens of Gulf of Mexico whales left in the US waters as of October 2022.
earth.com
U.S. Endangered Species Act may be too little, too late
The Endangered Species Act (ESA) provides a program for the conservation of threatened and endangered plants and animals and the habitats in which they are found. It was first passed into law in 1973 and has provided the legal framework for identifying threatened and endangered species, and preventing their extinction in the U.S. However, a recent investigation into the success of this Act has revealed that it has failed rather dismally at achieving its aims. Of the thousands of species that have been listed by the ESA in the past 48 years as threatened or endangered, only 54 have recovered to the point where they no longer need protection.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Why is China’s economy in trouble? What does it mean for Australia? | Kalkine Media
China's road to economic development has been steady. The immense economic growth this southeastern nation has witnessed in a small span of time could be attributed to rapid technological advances and, of course its large-scale capital investment. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has been one of the fastest-growing major economies. According to the data provided by the world bank, China's GDP hit nearly $18 trillion in 2021. The country's significant economic development has posed a considerable challenge to the world's hegemonic power, the USA and its allies.
natureworldnews.com
Gulf of Mexico Whales: Discovered Last Year, Facing Possible Extinction This Year
A small, group of unique baleen whales in the Gulf of Mexico that constitute an entirely new species was discovered by scientists last year. The Gulf of Mexico whales, which can weigh up to 60,000 pounds each, are among the world's most endangered whales, and researchers believe that humans have driven them dangerously close to extinction.
Phys.org
Scientists call for setting limits, possible moratorium on fishing in Antarctica's Southern Ocean
This week, an international group of 10 scientists is calling for protective limits on fishing in Antarctica's Southern Ocean, reporting in the journal Science that current levels of fishing, combined with climate change, are taking a concerning toll on a diverse ecosystem of global importance. "We cannot ignore the increasing...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Is UK housing market slowing down after ‘mini-budget’? | Kalkine Media
The Liz Truss government's recent 'mini-budget' announcements have hit the UK's housing market. According to the data released by the property website Rightmove, the UK housing market has lost its momentum. This has come following the financial market turbulence due to the government's recent economic measures, which prompted the mortgage market to be repriced.
WBUR
Almost half of bird species are in decline due to human-made threats, report finds
Almost half of the world's bird species are in decline and one in eight species is threatened with extinction, according to the latest State of the World's Birds report published by BirdLife International. Birds tell us a lot about the state of the environment and the health of the planet,...
kalkinemedia.com
Five facts to know about King River Resources (ASX:KRR)
King River is engaged in gold exploration at its two wholly owned projects. The company’s Speewah Project holds potential for HPA, vanadium, titanium, and iron. HPA and vanadium are gaining significant ground in the battery industry, while titanium is considered a super-speciality metal. KRR is working in collaboration with...
Texas importer sues government in fish feud at end of world
A small Texas seafood importer has sued the federal government for blocking a shipment of fish from protected waters near Antarctica.
Twitchers head north in search of rare birds on UK shores
The shifting jetstream has made Shetland and Western Isles the go-to places for sought-after rarities
Comments / 0