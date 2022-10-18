Read full article on original website
eufy Smart Sock Series baby monitors tracks heart rate, sleep time, and more parameters
Stay apprised of how well your little one is doing when you have the eufy Smart Sock Series baby monitors. It tracks your baby’s real-time sleep data. So you get details like heart rate, sleep status, and movements—even if you aren’t in the room. Plus, you can use the connected app to get the details right from your phone. With a 5-inch touchscreen that has 2K resolution, it provides you with sleep time, room temperature, and sound detection so you know whether or not your baby’s sleeping well. Choose from the S340 or S360 option, and you can access daily reports with either one. Furthermore, the high-resolution camera has 330° pan, 110° tilt, and 4X zoom. Finally, you’ll get discreet infrared night vision to see your baby clearly at night.
Medicoco LED nasal therapy device lights and heats up to combat rhinitis symptoms
Improve your allergic rhinitis symptoms when you have the Medicoco LED nasal therapy device. Designed to improve your nasal care, it lights up and heats up your nasal cavity. Using a dual-wavelength low-level irradiator, it actually treats the allergic symptoms in your nose. Incorporating both red and near-infrared lights, it alleviates your allergy symptoms. Additionally, its built-in heater actually promotes blood flow near your nasal cavity. So, altogether, it allows you to take a deep breath anytime. With just 3 minutes of use per day, Medicoco drains snot, alleviates blockages, and relieves your stuffy nose. Simply put on the mask, turn it on, and breathe with it for 3 minutes. Do this once a day, and you’ll feel better for sure. Whether you have seasonal or constant allergies from fine dust, air pollution, viruses, or pollen, this wearable gadget can help you manage and eliminate your symptoms.
BioLite HeadLamp 325 ultra-lightweight USB headlamp has a 3D SlimFit construction
Enjoy the comfort of wearing a super lightweight headlamp during those camping days with the BioLite HeadLamp 325 Ultra-lightweight USB Headlamp. With bright illumination, excellent fit, versatile modes, and USB rechargeability, this headlamp will not use those disposable batteries anymore. Additionally, the smooth back band will give you additional comfort. In fact, the power source of this headlight is located in the front to give you extra comfort. This ultra-lightweight headband is ideal for anyone looking to kick back or read with their light. Thanks to the 3D SlimFit technology, the USB headlamp electronics integrate directly into the performance fabric band. Increase your visibility comfortably on the go when the sun goes down with this ultra-lightweight USB headlamp from BioLite.
EcoFlow DELTA 2 portable power station has an expandable capacity from 1,000 to 3,000 Wh
Get the power you need on the go when you have the EcoFlow DELTA 2 portable power station. With an expandable capacity from 1 to 3 kWh, it’s ideal for camping, RVing, and off-grid living. Moreover, it offers 7x faster charging thanks to the solar generator that charges fast. In fact, you can go from 0%–80% in 50 minutes. Additionally, this gadget can power almost anything, including appliances, with its 1,800-watt output. It also has 15 outlets, a huge output, and up to 500W of solar panel input. Built to last, it has LiFePO4 battery chemistry and a 3,000+ cycle life. Plus, its sophisticated BMS and auto-regulating help keep you safe. Finally, it prevents overloading from devices up to 2,200W thanks to X-Boost technology.
nanobox | razzmatazz mini drum sequencer combines powerful FM synthesis and sampling
Create more innovative rhythms with the nanobox | razzmatazz mini drum sequencer. This drum sequencer combines powerful FM synthesis and sampling in a simple design. It actually puts a huge range of percussive sounds at your fingertips. You can easily perform using the 8 touchscreen pads or your favorite midi controller. In fact, you can create up to 16 rhythms using an innovative visual sequencer. This will allow you to see all pad states and steps simultaneously. You can also choose from four unique types of distortion. It will actually help you create incredibly distinct and powerful drum sounds. Overall, this sequencer will let you enjoy massive analog drum sounds and an innovative feature set, all in a compact package that goes anywhere.
Yarbo Snow Blower S1 intelligent snow removal robot helps you remove snow without any pain
Shoveling snow can be a real pain, but that’s a thing of the past when you have the Yarbo Snow Blower S1 intelligent snow removal robot. This autonomous snowblower suits residential use, clearing driveways and sidewalks of heavy snow. So you can say goodbye to backaches and spinal pain! The device consists of the main Yarbo body and the snow removal module, which you can detach. Use the connected app to enjoy easy control of this robot from the comfort of your home. As a 2-stage snowblower, it cleans up heavy and deep snow—and it actually does so twice. In fact, the auger quickly gathers snow and ice, and the impeller shoots them out of the chute as far as 40 feet away!
Steelcase Pod Tent freestanding work pod is a private space that limits distractions
Get the comfort and convenience of working without distractions with the Steelcase Pod Tent Freestanding Work Pod. This work pod helps you work privately from common office distractions. Additionally, its unique and organic shape adds a visual aesthetic to the modern workplace. In fact, it is roomy enough to support individual desking or lounge settings. The tent is also easy to move and supports a resilient workplace. A standard open-air roof and door provides ventilation inside the pod. Most importantly, the Pod Tent is budget friendly and a fraction of the cost of traditional stand-alone pods and enclaves. From simple screens to small enclosures, Work Tents provide privacy and shelter in the office, even if you are working from a congested environment.
HAY Sowden Juicer effortlessly squeezes citrus fruits for fresh, pulp-free juice
Enjoy homemade, fresh juice from home with ease when you have the HAY Sowden Juicer. Suitable for citrus fruits, it provides pulp-free juice for a smooth consistency with a healthy, delicious result. Furthermore, this kitchen accessory allows you to replace store-bought juice filled with preservatives and chemicals. This makes it perfect to increase your vitamins and minerals every day with minimal stress. Meanwhile, it boasts a retro design with a mellow yellow and blue finish to complement any kitchen decor. Best of all, it includes a spout for mess-free pours along with a non-slip base to minimize spillages. Moreover, made of plastic and stainless steel, it’s durable and easy to disassemble and care for. Overall, it provides practicality for relaxing mornings.
Wet Pot Systems Self-Watering Pots take care of your indoor plants for simple management
Caring for your indoor greenery just got easier with the Wet Pot Systems Self-Watering Pots. Thanks to its simple function, it offers maintenance-free indoor garden growth and helps your flora to flourish. Best of all, the pots are made of 100% natural materials without any chemicals, so you can grow veggies, too. Simply place your favorite plant in the middle of the Self-Watering Pots, and pack the soil firmly and tightly to the edges. Place it in the glass cylinder, and fill it with water. Re-fill when needed, and allow this garden accessory to maintain your foliage without you having to do anything. Furthermore, this greenery accessory is available in various sizes and colors to suit your collection and countertop space.
Blackdove Digital Art Canvas displays your NFT collection with unparalleled quality
Securely store and display your NFT collection in style with the Blackdove Digital Art Canvas displays. These NFT displays come with the Blackdove web app compatibility that stores your NFT collection securely. Once you scan your Metamask wallet, all leading NFT platforms are supported with this display. Additionally, you can easily manage your Digital Canvas with the Blackdove suite of apps for mobile and web. In fact, the ultra HD display shines bright even in daylight with a 500 nit output. This display comes with 3 year warranty and can operate 24/7 for 5 years straight. The display also supports smart home integration. You can easily pair your NFT wallet with the display and let Blackdove do the rest with automated NFT art assets import.
Yale Assure Lock 2 smart door lock collection includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi styles
Enter our home with ease when you have a lock from the Yale Assure Lock 2 smart door lock collection. Altogether, it includes 4 models that offer Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options. Offering a stylish look that blends security with aesthetics, the series fits sleekly on your door. Choose from the Keypad Deadbolt, Touchscreen Deadbolt, Key-Free Keypad Deadbolt, and Key-Free Touchscreen Deadbolt. Programmed using the Yale Access app, these locks work out of the box using Bluetooth and Apple HomeKit technology. Smaller than their predecessors, these locks have a modern style with domed surfaces and tapered angles. Not only that, but the matte keypads have a fingerprint-resistant design for extra security. Lock and unlock yours using the keypad—which can provide unlimited unique entry codes. And manage the lock’s settings via the connected app.
Sony CRE-C10 self-fitting hearing aids improve over-the-counter accessibility options
Wear a more discreet hearing aid when it’s the Sony CRE-C10. These over-the-counter self-fitting hearing aids improve accessibility options by re-imagining hearing devices. Developed in partnership with WS Audiology—a leading innovator in hearing aid technology—they combine premium technology with ease of use. Not only that, but they also offer comfort and wearability. With a connected app, they adapt to your speech and surroundings, helping you achieve your hearing goals. Crafted with daily needs in mind, they help people with mild to moderate hearing loss, offering a DIY way to achieve better hearing. In fact, the app interface provides customization options depending on your preferences. Finally, use the self-fit feature in the app to determine which pre-defined hearing profile you fit.
TCL TAB 10 5G powerful tablet keeps you connected and entertained no matter where you go
Use a device focused on both entertainment and productivity when you have the TCL TAB 10 5G powerful tablet. This 5G Android tablet has a 10.1-inch FHD display—powered by NXTVISION technology. Moreover, it has immersive built-in dual stereo speakers that can deliver incredible entertainment and visual experiences and dynamic audio. Additionally, its eye-protection features include Adaptive Brightness, Reading Mode, Dark Mode, and Eye Comfort Mode. Running on the MediaTek Kompanio 800T 5G chipset—a 2.4 GHz Octa-core processor and 4 GB RAM—this gadget provides quick app downloads, hours of streaming, better multitasking capabilities, and more. Moreover, it has an 8,000 mAh battery for a day’s worth of use. Use Face Unlock for biometric security. Multitask with Floating Window mode, and use the 8 MP rear for beautiful photos and videos. Finally, it offers AI scene detection, and the 5 MP front camera is great for video chatting.
Gantri Cantilever Wall Light boasts a spherical diffuser and a built-in dimmer switch
Upgrade your home lighting with the stunning Gantri Cantilever Wall Light. It features a spherical diffuser that echoes the elegant geometries of past centuries for a unique finish. This is combined with an off-center, pill-like base to add a modern twist to a traditional form. The Gantri stunning wall light will soon become the center of attention without taking up much space in your living room. Moreover, this home accessory includes a built-in dimmer switch and a single screw wall mount for convenient use and installation. To suit your home’s decor, it’s available in various colors: Carbon, Sand, Forest, Snow, and Sunrise. Perfect for your bedroom, living room, or hallway, it provides ample lighting to suit your tasks and mood.
Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control has Teams-enabled technology
Take presentations to the next level using the Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control. As a Teams-enabled gadget, it has Certification for Microsoft Teams, meaning its integrated control work seamlessly with the platform. However, it also works with other popular presentation and meeting apps. Use the integrated Microsoft Teams button to easily join a meeting or raise your hand. With just a long press, it raises or lowers your hand, allowing for easy engagement. Additionally, this powerful presentation tool lets you easily change slides, mute and unmute your microphone, and use the screen pointer. The status light ensures you know when mute is on or off. Simply connect it via Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 and use the customizable controls to stay involved in your meeting or manage a presentation. Whether you’re in person or online, it helps you present like a pro with a wireless range of up to 32′!
Corsair K100 AIR ultra-thin gaming keyboard has a low-profile design & fast connectivity
Take your typing efficiency one step further with the Corsair K100 AIR ultra-thin gaming keyboard. Together with a low-profile design and fast connectivity, this gaming keyboard boasts ultra low profile keyswitches and hyper-fast wireless connectivity. Additionally, you can create faster workflows and boost your productivity the four macro keys. You can also play up to 20 RGB lighting layers wirelessly. In fact, the Corsair iCUE software will make your entire setup even more immersive. The 11mm slim profile design makes the gaming keyboard even shorter than a laptop. The sleek aluminum frame not just looks great but also makes this keyboard blend perfectly with your gaming setup. Switch between five devices as easily as can be, thanks to the SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and Bluetooth technology.
Logitech Sight multi-participant conference camera offers a great view from anywhere
Make the most of videoconferences even from the comfort of your home with the Logitech Sight multi-participant conference camera. This camera works hand-in-hand with Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini. It will be at the front of the room to capture conversations from the best angle. Additionally, the AI-based camera will help you feel like they’re actually seated at the table. The purpose of this device is to make video meetings more inclusive. By helping remote participants see and hear more clearly, Logitech bridges the gap between hybrid teams. In fact, a new approach combines Sight at the table with the front-of-room video bar to show the best angle of meeting room interactions. With the Rally Bar and Sight, you can easily follow conversations between speakers and so much more.
PauseMe Microsoft Teams remote mic & video controller reduces virtual meeting fatigue
Ever had back-to-back Teams calls and thought, “I just need a quick second to ____”? The PauseMe Microsoft Teams gives you the freedom you need. Easily step away from your laptop with this Bluetooth button. With just one click, you can mute or unmute your audio or show or hide your video in your MS Teams meeting. Take a little break to get water, stretch, or address that quick personal task with the peace of mind that with a single click of your PauseMe you can jump back into your work day. No additional software installation is require—it works with Teams—so it’s ideal for corporate laptops. With a compact design, it’s a sleek addition to your office and great for remote work. Seamlessly toggle between on and off settings using this gadget. Avoid awkward situations where personal moments display on work calls and reduce your virtual meeting fatigue.
Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 electronic door lock helps anyone simplify their everyday life
Simplify the way you open your door with the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0. You can easily open this intelligent lock from your smartphone, thereby helping you save the hassle of handling keys. You can easily open your smart door with your smartphone, smartwatch or automatically with Auto Unlock. In fact, this gadget is mounted on the door from the inside. You won’t need any screwing or drilling for this lock. You can use the Nuki app to monitor who has come and gone while you’re at work, on the go, or on holiday. Additionally, you can share digital keys for your Nuki Smart Lock with family and friends with ease using the app. You can also connect yours to the Nuki Bridge. You can then access your front door remotely as well as use handy smart home integrations.
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch is a Wear OS 3 watch with a wellness focus
Take your wearable experience to better heights with the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch. This is a smartwatch that comes in a 44mm case with a 1.28-inch always-on OLED display. Additionally, it’s also available in three color options: black, silver, or rose gold. Together with the last-gen Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chip, this watch is truly one of a kind. It also comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. In fact, the Wear OS 3 compatibility makes this smartwatch even smarter. Wearing a smartwatch that dives into wellness is will not just help you track your everyday wellbeing but also monitor your stats straight from your wrist. With features such as SpO2 measurements, cardio fitness estimations using VO2 max, automatic workout detection, and more, this watch is totally worth a try.
