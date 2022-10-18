GK Stats: BD- Carson Franke: 3 saves, NF- Yovani Avila: 4 saves. “We had to play an extra 20 minutes to get this decided tonight as we were tied 0-0 after 80 minutes. Riley VanPembrook was able to score the game winner in the 82nd minute off of his left foot tonight. Riley played very good all night and he was deserving of getting the only goal of the match. We did not play a very good first half tonight and we were unable to possess the ball as we normally do. This frustrated the guys for a while, however, they were able to battle through this and keep pressure on North Fondy throughout the game. Our back line played exceptionally well tonight and limited their opportunities to only a few chances. The team is playing well now and we need to put together a full 80 minutes as we play at Nicolet on Saturday in the Regional Final.” – BD Coach Dave Elgersma.

BEAVER DAM, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO