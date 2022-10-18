Read full article on original website
Kalkine : What can the market expect in the upcoming Australian Federal Budget? | kalkine Media
After the federal election in May 2022, the priorities of the new federal government for future terms will be determined in the 2022-23 federal budget. Federal Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers will deliver his first budget from Parliament House in Canberra on Tuesday, 25 October 2022. Watch out this video for more.
Kalkine : ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street dips on rate concerns | Kalkine Media
Australian shares are poised to end the week on a lower note following volatile overnight trading on Wall Street. The market sentiment was down amidst concerns surrounding aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, muted iron ore prices are expected to dent domestic mining shares.
Kalkine : How do global banks function? How do they impact significant developments around the world?
Global banks are financial institutions that operate in multiple countries. As the name also highlights, these banks typically have a large network of branches and subsidiaries that allow them to offer their services in numerous markets. Their operations' large size and extensiveness give them credibility and dependability as a global institution. These have the expertise to function on a large scale that meets the needs of their customer base both in home markets and foreign markets.
Wall Street declines after hawkish comments; IBM, AT&T surge
US stocks continued their decline on Thursday, October 20, dragged down by hawkish remarks from the policymakers, which have offset the market participants' optimism over the solid earnings from the companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.80 per cent to 3,665.78. The Dow Jones was down 0.30 per cent to 30,333.59....
Kakine : What is Fed's latest inflation adjustments and what do they mean for you? | Kalkine Media
In September, consumer prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than anticipated as inflationary pressures continued to drag on the American economy. The Federal Reserve seeks to control inflation by changing interest rates. When inflation is too high, the Fed usually raises interest rates to decelerate the economy and bring inflation down.
Kalkine : Why is China’s economy in trouble? What does it mean for Australia? | Kalkine Media
China's road to economic development has been steady. The immense economic growth this southeastern nation has witnessed in a small span of time could be attributed to rapid technological advances and, of course its large-scale capital investment. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has been one of the fastest-growing major economies. According to the data provided by the world bank, China's GDP hit nearly $18 trillion in 2021. The country's significant economic development has posed a considerable challenge to the world's hegemonic power, the USA and its allies.
How are these four ASX insurance shares faring today?
Insurance companies are known for compensating against any loss, damage, death or accident to both individuals and businesses. In Australia, the insurance market primarily consists of general insurance, life insurance, health insurance and travel insurance. Insurance can be defined as an affirmation offered to individuals and businesses by a company...
Kalkine: ASX plunges 0.79% | Allkem reports $298m revenue for the September quarter
The Australian sharemarket opened flat today. The ASX200 index was lower, dropping 0.79 per cent. ASX All Ordinaries index was also lower, dropping 0.73 per cent. Meanwhile, the volatility index, the A-VIX, was sharply lower today morning, dropping 6.12 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian market commentary, stock market news, business news and more.
Kalkine : Deflation: Why is it a bigger risk than Inflation? | kalkine Media
The term "deflation" describes a decrease in an economy's pricing for products and services. A currency's buying power is increased by deflation because items become more affordable than normal. Deflation is the opposite of an inflationary situation, in which prices of goods and services in an economy increase. Watch out this video for more.
Kalkine : Is UK housing market slowing down after ‘mini-budget’? | Kalkine Media
The Liz Truss government's recent 'mini-budget' announcements have hit the UK's housing market. According to the data released by the property website Rightmove, the UK housing market has lost its momentum. This has come following the financial market turbulence due to the government's recent economic measures, which prompted the mortgage market to be repriced.
How have these five ASX stocks fared lately?
The ASX 200 closed 1.02% lower at 6,730.70 points on Thursday (20 October 2022). Nine out of eleven significant sectors closed in the red. The Information Technology sector marked the highest fall of 3.76%. The Australian stock market benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 closed in the red on Thursday (20 October...
Novonix jumps 19.72% on ASX | Woodside production grows 52% | Kalkine Media
The Australian sharemarket traded on a negative note, As of 20 Oct, 10:22 AM Sydney time, the ASX200 was lower, dropping 0.92 per cent to 6,737.40. ASX All Ordinaries was also lower, dropping 0.94 per cent to 6,934.20. The volatility index, The A-VIX was sharply lower today, dropping 7.84 per cent to 16.81 and setting a new 20-day low. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
How did these ASX-listed energy penny stocks perform on Friday? | Kalkine Media
The Australian shares opened flat today after Wall Street closed lower overnight trade. However, defying the odds, the energy sector was green, witnessing gains worth 0.17%. The stocks we explore in this segment- Hydrocarbon Dynamics (ASX:HCD), Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU), Renascor Resources (ASX:RNU).
3 banking stocks to watch as lenders brace for windfall tax
With chancellor Jeremy Hunt working to plug the hole in public finances, banks may have to face a windfall tax, according to reports. One report has also claimed that Hunt is due to announce major taxes during his 31 October fiscal statement. After new chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a major...
UK inflation back to double digits as price rises hit 10.1%
After falling to 9.9% in August, UK inflation has climbed back to double digits. The CPI for September reached 10.1% and is projected to rise more in the coming months. Inflation in the UK has reached double digits again after slightly dipping below 10% in August. According to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), UK inflation jumped to 10.1% in September, the same as the July level. The last time it surpassed the 10% mark was in February 1982.
What is the future of the Virgin Australia and Alliance Airlines partnership? l Kalkine Media
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission today announced that it is proposing to deny authorisation to extend a Charter Alliance Agreement between Virgin Australia Airlines, Virgin Australia Regional Airlines and Alliance Aviation Services, and Alliance Airlines Pty Ltd. Watch this trending video for more information.
5 TSX stocks to watch as Canada’s latest inflation numbers are out
In Q2 2022, Loblaw’s revenue grew to C$ 12,847 million. In August, the TD Bank announced it would acquire Cowen Inc. As of July 31, 2022, Toronto-Dominion Bank’s total assets increased to C$ 1,840.8 billion. The inflation rate cooled down to 6.9 per cent, revealed a Statistics Canada...
A look at ASX tech stocks – how are they faring? | Kalkine Media
According to an analysis shared by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, the Australian technology industry is one of the biggest tech industries in the southern hemisphere. If the technology sector is classified as a single industry, it is the third-largest contributor to Australia's GDP, following the health and construction sectors. As per the same report, the tech sector's economic contribution to GDP reached AU$167 billion in 2020-21, a rise of 79% since 2016-17. In this segment we look at ASX’s prominent tech stocks.
Utilities sector added 1.53% l BHP and Perpetual making headlines | Kalkine Media
Utilities sector added 1.53% l BHP and Perpetual making headlines | Kalkine Media The Australian sharemarket traded on a positive note. As of October 19, 10:21 AM AEDT, the ASX200 was up today, gaining 0.42%. Meanwhile, All Ordinaries was up today, gaining 0.41%. The A-VIX was sharply lower today, dropping 11.08% and crossing below its 20-day moving average. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
Which countries have the most and the least national debt? | Kalkine Media
The United States of America recently witnessed a grim economic development. But did you know which country has the largest internal debt in the world? The country's gross national debt exceeded a massive $31 trillion for the first time. According to the data provided by the world population review, Japan has the highest national debt at 234.18% of its GDP. It is also the highest of any developed nation. After witnessing an awful stock market crash, the country's government bailed out banks and insurance companies and provided them with low-interest credit.
