China's road to economic development has been steady. The immense economic growth this southeastern nation has witnessed in a small span of time could be attributed to rapid technological advances and, of course its large-scale capital investment. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has been one of the fastest-growing major economies. According to the data provided by the world bank, China's GDP hit nearly $18 trillion in 2021. The country's significant economic development has posed a considerable challenge to the world's hegemonic power, the USA and its allies.

2 DAYS AGO