Kalkine :Which TSX stocks to explore if you are a millennial?
During the great recession in 2007-2009, the millennials were either too young or just had begun their investment journey. With another recession around the corner, millennials are again exposed to an economic slugfest. It can be stressful to deal with these fears and safeguard your portfolio simultaneously. But these are also times that provide different learning opportunities.
How did these ASX-listed energy penny stocks perform on Friday? | Kalkine Media
The Australian shares opened flat today after Wall Street closed lower overnight trade. However, defying the odds, the energy sector was green, witnessing gains worth 0.17%. The stocks we explore in this segment- Hydrocarbon Dynamics (ASX:HCD), Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU), Renascor Resources (ASX:RNU).
What has driven Yancoal’s (ASX:YAL) quarterly performance?
Yancoal registered an AU$1.9 million increase in cash position. Run-of-mine coal production during the quarter was 13.2 million tonnes. Since Friday (21 October 2022) morning, the shares are buzzing in the green territory. Shares of Yancoal Australia Limited (ASX:YAL) on Friday (21 October 2022) pushed higher on the ASX. The...
How are Allkem’s (ASX:AKE) shares reacting to quarterly update?
Allkem reported a rise in cash on a quarterly basis. The group revenue stood at AU$298 million in the September quarter. Lithium carbonate sales generated a revenue of nearly US$150 million during the quarter. Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) on Friday (21 October 2022) released its quarterly activities report for the period...
Shree (ASX:SHH) uncovers pegmatite at historical work sites at Dundas, shares jump
Shree Minerals has identified pegmatite drill chips at historical work sites within the Dundas Project. The samples collected of the spoil will be assayed for lithium, the pathfinders Cs and Ta and REEs. A cultural heritage survey was completed within southern part of E63/2046 in October 2022. Shree plans to...
How have these five ASX stocks fared lately?
The ASX 200 closed 1.02% lower at 6,730.70 points on Thursday (20 October 2022). Nine out of eleven significant sectors closed in the red. The Information Technology sector marked the highest fall of 3.76%. The Australian stock market benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 closed in the red on Thursday (20 October...
Kalkine: ASX plunges 0.79% | Allkem reports $298m revenue for the September quarter
The Australian sharemarket opened flat today. The ASX200 index was lower, dropping 0.79 per cent. ASX All Ordinaries index was also lower, dropping 0.73 per cent. Meanwhile, the volatility index, the A-VIX, was sharply lower today morning, dropping 6.12 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian market commentary, stock market news, business news and more.
Which ASX penny stocks outperformed the market on October 20? | Kalkine Media
The S&P/ASX200 was lower today, dropping 81.30 points or 1.20%. The fall came after an unenthusiastic night at wall street. The small ordinaries index, too, was treading in the same zone with a registered fall of 2.13% at 1:30 pm today. Despite the gloom that had engulfed the market today, some of the penny stocks were rocketing, defying the broader market movement. The stocks in focus are Tombador Iron (ASX:TI1), Icon Energy (ASX:ICN), MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX:MXC).
How these 4 ASX tech stocks are performing lately
The economic contribution of Australian tech sector to GDP has increased over the years. On Tuesday (18 October 2022), the information technology index closed over 4% higher. The Australian technology industry is one of the biggest tech industries in the southern hemisphere, according to an analysis shared by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission. If the technology sector is classified as a single industry, it is the third-largest contributor to Australia's GDP, following health and construction sectors. As per the same report, the economic contribution of the tech sector to GDP has reached AU$167 billion in 2020-21, a rise of 79% since 2016-17.
How are these five graphite shares faring on ASX today?
Graphite is a widely used industrial element. Graphite also plays a key role in battery manufacturing. Graphite is a naturally occurring element which has multiple uses in our daily lives. The element is needed to produce several items such as pencils, lubricants, and electrodes. Graphite also plays a key role in battery manufacturing.
Which insurance stocks can investors look at now?
The average insurance cost has jumped about 14% in the past one year. On average, over 40% drivers said they saw a rise of £38 in the renewal quote in past quarter. Car insurance premiums in the UK are witnessing the biggest yearly rise in the last five years. In central London, the average policy is nearing £1,000 for the first time, hitting motorists with a significant hike in the premium prices.
Novonix (ASX:NVX) requests trading halt; here’s why
Novonix shares froze on Wednesday (19 October 2022) morning. The shares are expected to commence normal trading on 21 October 2022 or until an announcement is made on ASX. Shares of Novonix last traded at AU$2.13 per share on ASX. Share price of Novonix Limited (ASX:NVX) is not going anywhere...
Kalkine Media lists 5 consumer stocks to watch after latest CPI data
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) noted four per cent YoY growth in its Q2 FY23 net sales. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) would announce its Q3 FY22 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26. The net sales of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) rose nine per cent YoY. The US...
Kalkine : ASX to open lower. APA look to acquire Basslink
Australian shares are set to open lower this morning. The APA Group is looking to acquire Basslink. Origin expects Energy Markets Underlying EBITDA to be $500 million to $650 million and Beach Energy quarterly production is down 8% due to Cooper Basin flooding, natural field decline and unplanned outages.
How AMP’s (ASX:AMP) shares are faring after AUM slip
AMP Ltd (ASX: AMP) on Friday released an update on its third-quarter cash flows and assets under management (AUM). The financial services company said in an ASX filing that its AUM fell by AU$3.7 billion from AU$125.1 billion in Q2 of 2022 to AU$121.4 billion during Q3 of 2022. An improvement was seen in the net cash outflows -- AU$1.9 billion in Q3 21 to AU$0.8 billion in Q3.
What is weighing on Sezzle’s (ASX:SZL) share price?
On Tuesday, Sezzle said that it had entered into a new US$100 million credit facility. At 1.49 PM AEDT, Sezzle's shares were trading at AU$0.53 apiece, down 0.93%. Shares of Sezzle Inc (ASX:SZL) were trading lower on Wednesday despite no price-sensitive news shared by the company. At 1.49 PM AEDT, Sezzle's shares were trading at AU$0.53 apiece, down 0.93% on ASX. This underperforms ASX 200 index which was 0.44% up at 6,808.80 points.
How Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares have reacted to recent announcements
Fortescue (ASX:FMG) shares were trading 0.363% higher at AU$16.580 on the ASX today (as of 10:55 am AEDT, 21 October 2022) FMG’s share price has dropped over 16.22% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, as of 21 October 2022. Shares of Australian materials giant Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) were...
How BHP (ASX:BHP) shares are trading after production update
BHP shares were trading lower after the release of its first quarter production update. BHP has kept its FY23 guidance unchanged. Shares of BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) on Thursday were trading in the red, a day after the company released its first quarter production update. The Australian mining and exploration company on Wednesday had announced a sequential drop in copper production, while iron ore production rose in the quarter ending 30 September 2022. However, BHP’s management has reaffirmed all production and cost guidance for FY2023 in its quarterly activities report released on ASX on 19 October 2022.
Why did SNAP stock drop significantly today?
The SNAP stock went down over 30 per cent at market open on Friday, October 21. Its trading volume was over 59 million at the time of writing. The social media company reported its Q3 FY22 earnings results on Friday, before the opening bell. The stock of the social media...
ASX 200 closes sharply lower; IT & materials lead losses
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today (20 October), losing 69.40 points or 1.02% to end at 6,730.70 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.33%, but is down 9.59% for the last year to date. IT and materials were the biggest loser, closing 3.76% and...
