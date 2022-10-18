ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seniors in Florida are struggling after Hurricane Ian. Some won't rebuild their shattered homes

More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, Johnnie Glisson is still sleeping in his pickup truck. The storm flooded the 74-year-old's house in Matlacha, just outside Fort Myers. Little survived beyond a damp couch he propped up on cinderblocks. He now uses it to rest his back after long days of cleaning up the wreckage he once called home.
California mental health workers vote to end 10-week strike

A 10-week strike by about 2,000 therapists and other mental health professionals in Northern California ended with a ratification vote announced Friday. The strike, by Kaiser Permanente workers, was one of a growing number of work stoppages nationwide that have been focused on issues other than wages and benefits.
