Albany Herald
Seniors in Florida are struggling after Hurricane Ian. Some won't rebuild their shattered homes
More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, Johnnie Glisson is still sleeping in his pickup truck. The storm flooded the 74-year-old's house in Matlacha, just outside Fort Myers. Little survived beyond a damp couch he propped up on cinderblocks. He now uses it to rest his back after long days of cleaning up the wreckage he once called home.
Albany Herald
California mental health workers vote to end 10-week strike
A 10-week strike by about 2,000 therapists and other mental health professionals in Northern California ended with a ratification vote announced Friday. The strike, by Kaiser Permanente workers, was one of a growing number of work stoppages nationwide that have been focused on issues other than wages and benefits.
Albany Herald
Person of interest in Oklahoma quadruple killings appears in Florida court on unrelated charges
The man identified as a "person of interest" in the gruesome killings of four men in Oklahoma last week made his first court appearance on unrelated charges in Volusia County, Florida, on Wednesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, is accused of being a fugitive of justice and of grand theft motor vehicle....
Albany Herald
Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to Uvalde school massacre has been fired, official says
Sgt. Juan Maldonado, a Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to the Uvalde mass school shooting in May, has been fired from the state Department of Public Safety, spokesperson Ericka Miller told CNN on Friday. The department did not disclose the grounds for termination. CNN has...
