Report: Automakers Have Spent $75 Billion to Date on Self-Driving Cars

Will the future of cars and trucks be one that involves self-driving vehicles? It’s a question that some of the biggest technology companies out there are currently trying to answer — and it’s a feature that Tesla in particular has a lot riding on. But driverless cars remain a significant gamble — both in terms of the technological changes that engineers face and in terms of the moral decisions that their work calls to mind.
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
BEAUFORT, SC
Frank Sinatra's Former California Compound Back on the Market for $12.75M

Calling Ol' Blue Eyes fans: If you have $12.75 million to pony up, now's your chance to live in the hilltop estate that Frank Sinatra called home in the 1950s and '60s. It was originally listed for $21.5 million back in August 2021 when it included an additional 7-plus acres of land. The property is now being offered separately, reducing it by $8.75 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
How do states ensure dead people’s ballots aren’t counted?

How do states ensure dead people’s ballots aren’t counted?. Election officials regularly check death records. In many states, vital statistics agencies send them monthly lists of people who have died, which officials use to update voter registration files. Election clerks may also check for voter deaths through other...
GEORGIA STATE
Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. The convertible Mercedes...
ATHERTON, CA
California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. During a press conference Friday, leaders...
CALIFORNIA STATE

