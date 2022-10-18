Read full article on original website
3 arrested for allegedly stealing dozens of items ranging from expected to the unexpected
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested three suspects who are accused of committing serial larceny, allegedly stealing dozens of items that range from guns and ammunition to a mug warmer and a toy gun out of cars. According to CMPD, just before 3 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to...
Police searching for attempted bank robbery suspect in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly attempted to rob a bank on North Tryon Street Friday morning. Officers said the suspect walked up to the drive-through of the First Citizen's Bank along North Tryon Street and indicated...
1 injured after arcade shooting near South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting at an arcade in South Charlotte that left one person injured. On Thursday around 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery and shooting at Southside Arcade off of South Tryon Street near South End. For the...
NC child locked inside dog cage, parents facing charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Parents who locked their child in an animal cage Wednesday night are facing charges, police said. Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was locked inside a dog cage overnight at a home on Cress Road in Lexington. Deputies got the child out...
4 people charged after shooting near CMS bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people are facing charges after gunshots were fired near a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in west Charlotte Tuesday evening, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported shooting on West Boulevard near Remount Road around 6 p.m. Investigators said the bus was behind the vehicles when the shooting happened.
7,600 concealed carry permit applications waiting to be processed in Mecklenburg
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — If you are looking to get a concealed carry permit in Mecklenburg County you can expect a long wait time because there are thousands of applications still waiting to be processed. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said they are doing everything they can to get...
Dozes of shots fired into Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early Wednesday was a terrifying night for a family living in northwest Charlotte. Around 1:30 a.m., someone started shooting into the home where a 15-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old were sleeping along with two others. The family told WCNC Charlotte they now plan to leave the home....
Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
Meck County Sheriff's Office sergeant fired after arrest on domestic violence charges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised. A Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office sergeant was fired following his arrest for an alleged domestic violence incident over the weekend, officials said. Sgt. Sean Dunne was arrested and...
Charlotte mom upset at charges in juvenile system: 'Your families deserve to be safeguarded'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been months since 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson was found shot and killed in north Charlotte. Since then, his mother, Tianna Nelson, has been fighting hard to make sure justice is served and the teenage suspect is held fully accountable without a chance to hurt someone else.
Hickory police identify man shot, killed by roommate
HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory man was shot and killed by his roommate Monday evening, police said. Hickory police were called to an apartment building on 5th Street SE around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 17 for a reported shooting. Investigators said the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Shaun Patrick Duncan, called 911 to report that he shot his roommate.
Hornets guard was found unconscious holding gun before DWI arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was found intoxicated and unconscious and holding a gun with his vehicle in drive before he was arrested on Sunday morning on DWI charges, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Police. Police released the new details on Bouknight’s arrest on Wednesday.
3 detained after stabbing near Whitehall Commons shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people are in custody after a stabbing near the Whitehall Commons shopping Center along South Tryon Street in south Charlotte Monday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported stabbing in the 8100 block of South Tryon Street, which is near the shopping center and Interstate 485, around 9:30 a.m. When officers got to the area, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound.
NoDa arson: House fire intentionally set, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood is being investigated as a possible arson, officials said Thursday. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1100 block of East 35th Street, near Clemson Avenue Park, around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said two adults, two...
High-angle rescue successful in Ballantyne
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire said no one was hurt following a high-angle rescue in the 12000 block of Bluestem Lane near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just west of Johnston Road. According to Charlotte Fire, one person was stuck in a bucket truck. As of 3:45 p.m. the...
Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
North Charlotte road reopens after crash causes lengthy closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A section of a busy north Charlotte road is back open after a crash involving construction equipment, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Old Statesville Road was closed between Sunset Road and West W.T. Harris Boulevard after a vehicle crashed into road construction equipment, CMPD said. CMPD officers responding to the scene closed the road and detoured traffic from the area.
Man seriously injured in Monroe trench collapse
MONROE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured Thursday when a trench at a construction site collapsed in Monroe. By 5 p.m., rescue crews had freed the man, who was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of his serious injuries. Emergency personnel in Union County spent two hours rescuing...
