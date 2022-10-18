ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
atozsports.com

Patrick Mahomes sends strong message to Chiefs teammates

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t mince words on Wednesday while sending a message to his teammates. After the Chiefs’ 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes expects everyone in the building to be “locked in” for Kansas City’s week seven matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
FanSided

Sunday will be Charvarius Ward’s revenge game vs. KC Chiefs

When the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday it will be a revenge game on multiple fronts. Not only will the 49ers be looking to avenge their Super Bowl LIV loss to Kansas City, but Charvarius Ward will also be hungry to have a strong performance against his former team, although his status for the game is up in the air because of a groin injury suffered in Week 6.
FanSided

8 well-known trade candidates for Chiefs to consider

General Manager Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading for the trade deadline. Where can they improve and who could they get? We discuss. In what many speculated as the year that the Chiefs finally get knocked off by one of their division opponents, the Chiefs find themselves on top of the AFC West at this point of the season. With that in mind, the Chiefs know that they are in an arms race with the Buffalo Bills and a handful of other AFC opponents. With the deadline approaching, are there any moves that they could make to put themselves in a better position?
FanSided

KC Chiefs add WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs added wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette to their practice squad on Oct. 21, according to Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick. The Kansas City Chiefs pounced on another recently released player, adding wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette to their practice squad. The Chicago Bears cut the Iowa alum on Oct. 18, after a detrimental tenure with the team. Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick reported Smith-Marsette’s addition and his presence at Friday’s practice.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 7: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Giants-Jaguars, Seahawks-Chargers

This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Seahawks-Chargers and Giants-Jaguars games on FOX. Granted, this week's card isn't as popular as last week's, but some games still present value from a betting perspective, so let's focus on those. I ran my models to give you my favorite...
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for October 20, 2022

T.J. Sikkema finishes his Arizona Fall League stint with a strong four-inning outing:. Sikkema, Kansas City’s No. 16 prospect, wraps up his Fall League campaign with a 2.45 ERA over three starts. He notched the win in his first two outings, but his final start in the desert marked his first without any earned runs crossing the dish since July 10, when he was a member of the Yankees’ High-A affiliate.
