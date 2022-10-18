Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
122 mile 'Run for The Fallen' to honor SC military fallen heroes this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolinians are paying tribute to fallen military heroes in a three-day, 122-mile relay run from Friday, October 21st until Sunday, October 23rd. It's South Carolina's fourth annual run to honor service members who died from serving during the war on terror. A relay team...
abcnews4.com
Fort Dorchester 51, West Ashley 7 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — After a delayed start, Fort Dorchester struck first on a 17-yard TD run by Zion Reynolds. West Ashley answered quickly as their first drive ended with a QB sneak to make it a 7-6 game. As the Patriot defense started to settle in the offense...
abcnews4.com
Spoleto Festival announces death of Director of Chamber Music after cancer battle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Spoleto Festival USA leaders say Director of Chamber Music Geoff Nuttall died Wednesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Nuttall, 56, died at home in California. He had hosted the festival's chamber music concerts at Dock Street Theatre since 2010. Spoleto Festival USA General Director...
abcnews4.com
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
abcnews4.com
Fall Festival at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
It is time to celebrate everything fall at the annual Fall Festival – a family and fur-friendly afternoon to benefit Charleston Animal Society. This free event will take place at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble. All families, animal lovers and Fidos are welcome.
abcnews4.com
Summerville's newest Chick-fil-A to hold grand opening on Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Cane Bay. The franchise location, located in the Cane Bay Shopping Center at 1726 State Road, will open for business on Thursday, and will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. In celebration of...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society named national finalist in Land Rover "Defender Service Awards"
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society received special recognition this week when it was named one of the five finalists in the Animal Welfare category in the Land Rover " Defender Service Awards." The organization drew recognition due to lifesaving work that impacts more than 15,000 animals per...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society searching for emergency foster homes for dogs, puppies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society is in need of emergency foster homes for dogs and puppies. Leaders put a call out for fosters to help out, giving the animals a home for two days or up to two weeks. If you can help with a...
abcnews4.com
City meets prerequisites to use $18.1 million grant toward Ashley River Crossing project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston is one step closer to better connecting West Ashley to downtown Charleston, a spokesperson for the city announced on Thursday. In 2019, the city applied for and received a grant worth $18.1 million to be used toward the planning and construction...
abcnews4.com
Breeze Airways new nonstop flights from Charleston to Cincinnati in February
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Breeze Airways is adding a new nonstop route to the Midwest's Queen City. The new route will be implemented in February 2023, bringing the total number of cities served from CHS to 22. "These new flight additions by Breeze are welcomed strategic developments that...
abcnews4.com
Celebration of life announced for late Summerville firefighter
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Funeral arrangements are set for Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Sott, a firefighter with Summerville Fire & Rescue who died on Monday following a training session with recruits. A celebration of life will be held for Sott on Friday at 4 p.m. at Bethany United...
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant's new bagel shop temporarily closes for electrical problem day after opening
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, Ruby's New York Style Bagels held its highly anticipated grand opening in Mount Pleasant's Northcutt Plaza, with a line of guests flowing out of the small shop eager to get an authentic taste of the Empire State. One day later, Ruby's announced...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston residents displaced after house fire on Ballantine Drive: NCFD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire that displaced an adult and two children on Wednesday night, October 19th. Crews arrived at the scene at 8:40 p.m. on the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive, reporting heavy smoke from the garage. Crews extinguished...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County announces early voting locations opening Monday
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — In-person early voting for the November 8th General Election for Berkley County starts Monday, October 24th through Saturday, November 5th, at the following locations:. Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray...
abcnews4.com
Moncks Corner police working 'multiple collisions' on US-52; Delays expected
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are at the scene of multiple collisions on US-52 between Rembert C Dennis Boulevard and the base of the bridge at Hwy 402, the Town of Moncks Corner announced on Facebook late Friday afternoon. Delays are expected as crews continue to...
abcnews4.com
Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Johns Island business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are searching for suspects following an armed robbery at a Johns Island business Friday night. The robbery took place at a shopping center located at 3575 Maybank Hwy, police say. Several people entered the business and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
abcnews4.com
Man shot to death in possible domestic incident on Bailey Drive: North Charleston police
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is dead following a shooting at a residence on Bailey Drive. North Charleston police responded to a home Wednesday evening shortly after 11:15 p.m. for reports of a possible disturbance, according to NCPD. When they arrived on scene, they found a man lying outside of the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
abcnews4.com
All lanes closed following vehicle fire on Savannah Highway near DuPount Road
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — A vehicle fire has closed all lanes of Savannah Highway near DuPont Road near the I-526 interchange. Check ABC News 4 for updates.
abcnews4.com
Registration for Berkeley Co. Delinquent Tax Sale ends Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Registration for Berkeley County's annual Delinquent Tax Sale ends Thursday, October 20th, at 5 p.m. To avoid tax sales, 2021 property taxes must be paid no later than 5 p.m. (in person) on Friday, October 21st, by 11:59 p.m. online. The tax sale will be...
abcnews4.com
Third suspect in Peppertree Lane murder arrested in Mexico, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported the third suspect involved in the murder of one and injuries of two others was arrested in Mexico and extradited to South Carolina. Police say Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was apprehended in Mexico and turned over to...
