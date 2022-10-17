The average insurance cost has jumped about 14% in the past one year. On average, over 40% drivers said they saw a rise of £38 in the renewal quote in past quarter. Car insurance premiums in the UK are witnessing the biggest yearly rise in the last five years. In central London, the average policy is nearing £1,000 for the first time, hitting motorists with a significant hike in the premium prices.

2 DAYS AGO