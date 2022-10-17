Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline
Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
kalkinemedia.com
5 TSX dividend stocks to explore amid high inflation & recession fears
In Q2 2022, the net earnings for Fortis Inc. were C$ 284 million compared to C$ 253 million in Q2 2021. The total long-term debt of Hydro One Limited was decreased to C$ 13,018 million compared to C$ 13,620 million. On October 20, 2022, the stock price of Waste Connections...
kalkinemedia.com
Which insurance stocks can investors look at now?
The average insurance cost has jumped about 14% in the past one year. On average, over 40% drivers said they saw a rise of £38 in the renewal quote in past quarter. Car insurance premiums in the UK are witnessing the biggest yearly rise in the last five years. In central London, the average policy is nearing £1,000 for the first time, hitting motorists with a significant hike in the premium prices.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX plunges 0.79% | Allkem reports $298m revenue for the September quarter
The Australian sharemarket opened flat today. The ASX200 index was lower, dropping 0.79 per cent. ASX All Ordinaries index was also lower, dropping 0.73 per cent. Meanwhile, the volatility index, the A-VIX, was sharply lower today morning, dropping 6.12 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian market commentary, stock market news, business news and more.
kalkinemedia.com
How are Zip’s (ASX:ZIP) shares trading after quarterly update?
Zip shares were trading at AU$0.65 per share, down 0.77% on ASX today at 1.33 PM AEDT. On 20 October, Zip announced its Q1FY23 results for the three months ending 30 September 2022. The group's quarterly sales rose 19% from the previous year. Zip Co Limited’s (ASX: ZIP) shares were...
kalkinemedia.com
How did these ASX-listed energy penny stocks perform on Friday? | Kalkine Media
The Australian shares opened flat today after Wall Street closed lower overnight trade. However, defying the odds, the energy sector was green, witnessing gains worth 0.17%. The stocks we explore in this segment- Hydrocarbon Dynamics (ASX:HCD), Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU), Renascor Resources (ASX:RNU).
kalkinemedia.com
Stock Market
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today (21 October), losing 49.90 points or 0.74% to end at 6,680.80 points.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Is Tether (USDT) built on Ethereum blockchain?
In the initial years of its launch, Tether was often confused with Ether, which is the native and primary cryptocurrency of Ethereum’s blockchain. Tether is a token pegged to a fiat currency, and when issued on a blockchain, it falls in the stablecoin category within cryptocurrencies. Multiple blockchains are used by Tether as a transport vehicle for the movement of tokens from one party to another.
kalkinemedia.com
What is leading Saunders’ (ASX:SND) swift move into FY23?
Saunders delivered an improved financial performance in FY22. The company started FY23 on a solid foundation of a substantial order book of A$193 million. The PlantWeave integration is contributing to the company’s broader capabilities with clients receiving access to industrial automation and cyber security solutions. Saunders expects growth in...
kalkinemedia.com
5 TSX stocks to watch as Canada’s latest inflation numbers are out
In Q2 2022, Loblaw’s revenue grew to C$ 12,847 million. In August, the TD Bank announced it would acquire Cowen Inc. As of July 31, 2022, Toronto-Dominion Bank’s total assets increased to C$ 1,840.8 billion. The inflation rate cooled down to 6.9 per cent, revealed a Statistics Canada...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Does Artificial Intelligence play a role in the crypto market? | Kalkine Media
Artificial intelligence is among the hottest trend and is expected to grow in the coming years. The crypto market trading is live always, which means some activity is going on every time. It is hard to predict the future trading of the crypto market as several risks are associated with the market.
kalkinemedia.com
What are the effects of rising interest rates?
Higher interest rates result from inflation level being higher than the expected inflation target. If the interest rates rise, it leads to increased borrowing costs. Rising interest rates limit disposable income and impact the willingness to spend. Interest rates are not fixed and can go high or low depending on...
kalkinemedia.com
How are Allkem’s (ASX:AKE) shares reacting to quarterly update?
Allkem reported a rise in cash on a quarterly basis. The group revenue stood at AU$298 million in the September quarter. Lithium carbonate sales generated a revenue of nearly US$150 million during the quarter. Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) on Friday (21 October 2022) released its quarterly activities report for the period...
kalkinemedia.com
What has driven Yancoal’s (ASX:YAL) quarterly performance?
Yancoal registered an AU$1.9 million increase in cash position. Run-of-mine coal production during the quarter was 13.2 million tonnes. Since Friday (21 October 2022) morning, the shares are buzzing in the green territory. Shares of Yancoal Australia Limited (ASX:YAL) on Friday (21 October 2022) pushed higher on the ASX. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Why did Novonix’s (ASX: NVX) shares surge drastically recently? | Kalkine Media
Battery material explorer Novonix Limited recently shared that its Anode Materials division was chosen to enter negotiations to receive funding worth US$150 million from the US Department of Energy. The company reported that this funding would help NOVONIX expand the domestic production of its high-performing synthetic graphite anode materials.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes in red; energy gains, utilities leads losses
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today (21 October), losing 49.90 points or 0.74% to end at 6,680.80 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 1.15% and 9.91% over the last 52 weeks. Utilities and A-REIT were the biggest losers, closing 2.11% and 1.51% respectively, while...
kalkinemedia.com
Canadian equity markets continue to plummet, loonie declines
The S&P/TSX Composite Index continued to decline on Thursday, October 20, as the industrial and financial sectors declined significantly by 2.14 per cent and 1.18 per cent respectively. The primary Canadian equity index lost 95.11 points or 0.5 per cent and closed at 18,579.29. However, sectors like energy and information...
kalkinemedia.com
What is happening with Piedmont Lithium’s (ASX:PLL) shares today?
Piedmont’s shares were trading at 0.85 apiece, down 7.10% on ASX at 12.34 PM AEDT. The company has been selected for a US$141.7 million grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE). Shares of Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) were trading lower on Friday despite no major price-sensitive news shared by...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street dips on rate concerns | Kalkine Media
Australian shares are poised to end the week on a lower note following volatile overnight trading on Wall Street. The market sentiment was down amidst concerns surrounding aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, muted iron ore prices are expected to dent domestic mining shares.
kalkinemedia.com
How Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares have reacted to recent announcements
Fortescue (ASX:FMG) shares were trading 0.363% higher at AU$16.580 on the ASX today (as of 10:55 am AEDT, 21 October 2022) FMG’s share price has dropped over 16.22% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, as of 21 October 2022. Shares of Australian materials giant Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) were...
Comments / 0