Read full article on original website
Related
“There’s a man in my bedroom” Little girl tells horrified mother while alone in old house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Some people, and even some animals, are very attune to what is going on in all layers of the universe. As if there are realms where other entities exist - ghosts, perhaps, or maybe even angels, or perhaps other iterations of ourselves.
Comments / 0