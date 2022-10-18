ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

WEAR

Major telecommunication outage reported across Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Information as well as the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office are alerting residents across both counties of a major telecommunication outage Thursday night. Escambia County Public Information told WEAR News that residents may have trouble reaching 911 during this time. But they have...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

2-day Country Music Beach Festival coming to Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A two-day country music festival will be held this fall on Okaloosa Island. For its inaugural year, The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will be free for general admission. MT Productions is hosting the festival in partnership with the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. Okaloosa County local and organizer Tripp […]
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
WMBB

Skeleton remains found in Miramar Beach woods

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A death investigation was underway Thursday afternoon in Miramar Beach, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were at Leeward Drive after a “resident found what they believed to be skeletal fragments while clearing a lot located near a residential street.” The Medical Examiner’s Office and WCSO Crime […]
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WEAR

Frost advisory in effect for Northwest Florida

WEAR-TV — PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Depending where you are, Thursday morning may start off a little frosty. A frost advisory is in effect for Northwest Florida. All but the immediate coastal areas are included in the advisory. Temperatures for extreme interior portions of Northwest Florida will be down to,...
ALABAMA STATE
mypanhandle.com

Superior mirage seen over St. Andrew Bay Thursday morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you woke up on this chilly morning and stared across St. Andrews Bay, You might have noticed the shoreline looking a little weird. When conditions are just right, like the past two mornings, you can see what’s called a “superior mirage.” It makes Shell Island look like it’s floating!
PANAMA CITY, FL
AL.com

Alabama vehicle sought in Florida hit-and-run has been found

An Alabama vehicle has been impounded, and a suspect driver identified, after a Florida hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Wednesday evening. According to the initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Pensacola men, one 40, one 44, were bicycling westbound along Sorrento Road at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a westbound vehicle. One of the men was killed and the other was seriously injured.
PENSACOLA, FL
mypanhandle.com

Residents shouldn’t be concerned hearing alarms on Friday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A public notice from Kraton Chemical LLC was posted on the Bay County Florida Emergency Services Facebook page warning of alarm testing. “Kraton Chemical, LLC would like to advise the general public of alarm testing at their 2 South Everitt Avenue facility,” according to the post. “Members of the general public may hear various alert tones and audible messages during the testing. It will take place this Friday, October 21, 2022.”
BAY COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Epps Christian Center distributes 36,000 pounds of food in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- 36,000 pounds of food were handed out in Pensacola Thursday. The food distribution was at the Epps Christian Center on Pace Boulevard Thursday morning. Community members were able to get different meats and produce. Pastor Sylvia Tisdale says it has been more difficult to get the food...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Vehicle involved in Florida fatal hit and run found in Alabama

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office helped Florida Highway Patrol identify a 2005 white Toyota Highlander they believe was involved in Wednesday’s fatal hit and run in Escambia County. BCSO found the SUV in Lillian, Ala. FHP said an SUV hit a tandem bicycle just after 7 p.m. on Sorrento Road near […]
LILLIAN, AL

