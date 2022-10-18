Read full article on original website
Major telecommunication outage reported across Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Information as well as the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office are alerting residents across both counties of a major telecommunication outage Thursday night. Escambia County Public Information told WEAR News that residents may have trouble reaching 911 during this time. But they have...
Meet members of the 12 Strong Horse Soldiers in Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 of the 12 ODA 595 Horse Soldiers are making their way to Okaloosa County for a historic event. For the first time on Oct. 22, the men who bravely went into Afghanistan after the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001, will be gathered in the same room for […]
Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
2-day Country Music Beach Festival coming to Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A two-day country music festival will be held this fall on Okaloosa Island. For its inaugural year, The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will be free for general admission. MT Productions is hosting the festival in partnership with the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. Okaloosa County local and organizer Tripp […]
First Responder Recruitment and Free Community event to be held in Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two law enforcement agencies are teaming up for a First Responder Recruitment and Free Community event in Crestview. The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Spanish Trail Park, off Stillwell Blvd. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Crestview...
Skeleton remains found in Miramar Beach woods
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A death investigation was underway Thursday afternoon in Miramar Beach, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were at Leeward Drive after a “resident found what they believed to be skeletal fragments while clearing a lot located near a residential street.” The Medical Examiner’s Office and WCSO Crime […]
Frost advisory in effect for Northwest Florida
WEAR-TV — PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Depending where you are, Thursday morning may start off a little frosty. A frost advisory is in effect for Northwest Florida. All but the immediate coastal areas are included in the advisory. Temperatures for extreme interior portions of Northwest Florida will be down to,...
Superior mirage seen over St. Andrew Bay Thursday morning
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you woke up on this chilly morning and stared across St. Andrews Bay, You might have noticed the shoreline looking a little weird. When conditions are just right, like the past two mornings, you can see what’s called a “superior mirage.” It makes Shell Island look like it’s floating!
Dogs on beach in Gulf Shores against the law; some residents, visitors not cooperating
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A beach is the place for friends and family to hang out, but not all welcome pets. The City of Gulf Shores has a law that prohibits all dogs and pets, even service dogs from stepping foot in the white sand. But some people are not taking it seriously. Steve […]
Matt Gaetz, Rebekah Jones discuss Northwest Florida issues during political forum
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A political forum was broadcast Thursday night from the WSRE Studios in Pensacola. State Senate and House races as well as candidates from the District 1 congressional race took part, giving their pitch to voters with three weeks to go before Election Day. Congressman Matt Gaetz and...
Alabama vehicle sought in Florida hit-and-run has been found
An Alabama vehicle has been impounded, and a suspect driver identified, after a Florida hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Wednesday evening. According to the initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Pensacola men, one 40, one 44, were bicycling westbound along Sorrento Road at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a westbound vehicle. One of the men was killed and the other was seriously injured.
Monroeville man tried to escape police through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroeville man is behind bars after trying to escape Atmore police officers by crawling through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital, according to the Atmore Police Department. Savon Hurst, 27, was charged with Escape Third Degree and Criminal Mischief Second Degree. Hurst was originally arrested on Oct. 16, by Atmore […]
Residents shouldn’t be concerned hearing alarms on Friday
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A public notice from Kraton Chemical LLC was posted on the Bay County Florida Emergency Services Facebook page warning of alarm testing. “Kraton Chemical, LLC would like to advise the general public of alarm testing at their 2 South Everitt Avenue facility,” according to the post. “Members of the general public may hear various alert tones and audible messages during the testing. It will take place this Friday, October 21, 2022.”
Epps Christian Center distributes 36,000 pounds of food in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- 36,000 pounds of food were handed out in Pensacola Thursday. The food distribution was at the Epps Christian Center on Pace Boulevard Thursday morning. Community members were able to get different meats and produce. Pastor Sylvia Tisdale says it has been more difficult to get the food...
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 possibly involved in Chickasaw homicide
UPDATE (3:26 p.m.): Officials with MCSO said they are looking for two suspects involved in the case. They received the call around 11 a.m. from the Chickasaw Police Department asking for help in investigating a shooting. MCSO said the 25-year-old died from a gunshot wound, but they do not know how many shots were fired. […]
Investigators reveal more details about skeletal remains found in Miramar Beach
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County investigators revealed more details about their investigation into skeletal remains that were found in a vacant lot by a homeowner on Thursday afternoon. The lot is located near Leeward Drive. A man clearing the lot found some bone fragments there on Thursday afternoon, we now know he found […]
Okaloosa County alters plans for more public waterfront access near Crystal Beach
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is altering its plan for more public waterfront access in the Crystal Beach area. Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel says the money is coming from the tourist development council. Ketchel says they had previously bought some land but there was a glitch in the process. It's...
Vehicle involved in Florida fatal hit and run found in Alabama
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office helped Florida Highway Patrol identify a 2005 white Toyota Highlander they believe was involved in Wednesday’s fatal hit and run in Escambia County. BCSO found the SUV in Lillian, Ala. FHP said an SUV hit a tandem bicycle just after 7 p.m. on Sorrento Road near […]
Escambia County Fire Rescue encourages residents to understand heating equipment risks
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- As the cold air starts to creep into the area, Escambia County Fire Rescue is encouraging residents to practice space heater safety and understand the potential risks with home heating equipment. "Escambia County Fire Rescue encourages everyone to have a working smoke alarm," Escambia County Fire...
Warm Mineral Springs Park condemned due to ‘significant damage’ from Hurricane Ian
Warm Mineral Springs Park will remain closed after damage from Hurricane Ian rendered the park unsafe for guests.
